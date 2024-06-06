Meet the 11 chicest wide-brimmed sun hats that will help protect you from the sun

While there’s no denying the mood-boosting benefits of feeling the sun on your skin, we’re now more aware than ever of the negative effects overexposure to harmful rays can have. From skin damage to more serious health concerns, the importance of sun protection has never been more prominent and we’re not just talking about SPF (although it’s definitely the best place to start).

When it comes to your wardrobe it’s useful to take steps to ensure your skin is adequately protected too, whether that’s by throwing on a chic cover-up post-swimming or investing in a stylish sun hat. Thankfully this season sun hats offer way more than just practicality making them not just a smart choice but also the perfect finishing touch to all your summer outfits.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wondering what style of sun hat is on trend for 2024? There are a whole host of options available. If you really want to bring the drama (in the sartorial sense that is), take inspiration from Anya Taylor-Joy who opted for not one but two supersized straw styles from Jacquemus while in Cannes just last week. Proving a great sun hat really can make an outfit she used it as much more than just sun protection.

While it’s most definitely a case of the bigger the better when it comes to shading yourself from the sun however, let’s be real, they aren’t always the most practical, especially if you need to squeeze your hat into your suitcase. Thankfully if you are tight on space, this year wide-brimmed sun hats come in a range of styles as well as softer weaves allowing for easy packing without fear of your hat losing its shape. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something more everyday, check out our edit of the best sports caps , which are here to help you fulfil your tenniscore dreams as well as keeping you cool and covered.

So without further ado, here’s our edit of the best wide-brimmed sun hats to shop right now. Now let’s just hope the sun sticks around a little longer so we get the chance to wear them.

Shop the best wide-brimmed sun hats

COS Woven Straw Hat £55 at COS This classic sun hat comes in two size ranges for added comfort. Simply add oversized sunglasses and you're good to go.

Anthropologie Wyeth Bead-Trim Straw Rancher Hat £68 at Anthropologie The western trend is going nowhere fast so tap into it with this black tassel trim style.

Accessorize Scallop Edge Boater Hat £28 at Accessorize With a scallop edge and pretty white ribbon, this sun hat is designed for living out your cottagecore summer fantasy.

John Lewis Bow Wide Brim Downturn Hat £45 at John Lewis John Lewis' wide brim hat is elegant enough to be worn at more formal events as well as on holiday.

Van Palma Cappello Livy Hat £306 at Revolve French label Van Palma make some of the chicest sun hats money can buy. This gold chain detail adds a layer of interest whilst also proving incredibly practical on a windy day.

Jasper Conran Filippa Wide Brim Straw Hat £65 at Jasper Conran While classic natural tones will always be chic, there's something fun about a bright colour pop sun hat like this.

H&M Sloping-brim straw hat £12.99 at H&M For a great cost-effective option, it doesn't get much better than this black sun hat from H&M.

Toast Cableami Braided Cloche Hat £160 at Toast Perfect for packing in small suitcases, Toast's braided sun hat can be easily folded to save space.

Eugenia Kim Mirabel Straw Sunhat £470 at Net-a-porter For something a little special, try this straw hat from Eugenia Kim.

By Anthropologie Frayed Straw Floppy Hat £78 at Anthropologie Picture this worn with a cream swimsuit and cocktail in hand.

Loewe + Paula's Ibiza Ajoure appliquéd raffia hat £495 at Net-a-Porter With a chic floppy trim and leather logo detailing, this sun hat is super luxurious.