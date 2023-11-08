Kaia Gerber, Margot Robbie and Em Rata can't get enough of this dress label
I don't know a single cool girl who doesn't own a Realisation Par dress, and I've seen countless celebrities wearing the cult Australian label over the years too.
Hailey Bieber owns several pieces from the brand, including the iconic Christie (a Posh-inspired 90s mini dress) in both black and white. Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted in several slip dresses, which Realisation is known for, and also in their mini skirts.
Other celebrity fans include Margot Robbie, Kylie Jenner, Emma Roberts, Vanessa Hudgens and more, and of course plenty of fashion editors (myself included) and style influencers can't get enough of the summery styles.
You'll no doubt already know that Realisation Par was founded in 2015 by Alexandra Spencer and Teale Talbot, who were inspired by the women around them. It has gone from strength to strength since then, and every season a stand-out style takes over the internet. Last summer, it was the Gia in Zebra print, which this autumn comes in gorgeous new hues like a denim blue and a red floral print.
Best-selling styles right now also include the new Carla dresses in the Lily Devoré Ivory and Noir, which are just perfect for party season, styled with a coat at night, worn with a strappy heel.
This week, you can get 25% off everything on the site, which doesn't happen often so now's the time to indulge. Simply use the code ECLIPSE at checkout. Happy shopping.
