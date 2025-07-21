Jorts are having a revival, and these 5 looks prove they totally belong in 2025

2025 seems to be in competition to bring back as many controversial fashion trends as possible, and if the latest denim trend to take hold is anything to go by, I'd say it's winning.

Thankfully, I have to admit, this is one item I’m genuinely pleased to see making a comeback, as unlike some of the less wearable trends that have somehow returned to our wardrobes (butterfly tops and circle belts, I’m looking at you), the revival of the jort, or jean short, is actually a welcome addition to my wardrobe.

You see where the jort excels is in its versatility. Not only can they be easily dressed up or down for a multitude of occasions, but they’re also perfect for all weathers, especially the current heatwave we're experiencing. Additionally, they come in a variety of washes, ranging from chic dark denim to more relaxed light washes, as well as ecru and white, providing plenty of options.

One thing I will say about 2025's take on the jort is that length is key. While in the past it's been anything goes, this season the jort falls in a very select area: at the knee or an inch or so either side. Shorter denim shorts are definitely off the table (at least for now), and when it comes to fit, the best jorts fall loose at the leg for a boyish charm.

Still need convincing or wondering how to wear jorts in 2024? Well, what better way to show just how great they are than by compiling an edit of jort outfit inspiration from all my favourite influencers. Think of this as the ultimate jort outfit Pinterest board…

What to wear with jorts?

White denim + butter yellow top

For those looking to incorporate more colour into their jorts styling, opt for an off-white pair styled with a loose butter yellow top. Add some texture by adding a braided handbag and raffia shoes, and you're all set.

With a tube top

Go full Y2K with this outfit formula by pairing a pair of light-wash jorts with a tube top. To polish the look further simply add a pair of heels and sleek belt.

Double denim

Divisive for some, incredibly fashionable for others, double denim is very much back. Choose a denim shirt and jorts in matching shades for a polished look, completed with heeled sandals and sunglasses.

With a crisp white shirt

If you're looking for a fuss-free summer look, stick to classic summer staples. Stick to a classic palette with a crisp white shirt, indigo jorts, flip-flops, and chic pearl earrings.

With your swimwear

Jorts and swimwear are a match made in fashion heaven especially if you're looking for an easy holiday day look. To avoid any uncomfortableness, size up and wear them slung round your waist like Emili for fun nod to the 90's.