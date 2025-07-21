Jorts are having a revival, and these 5 looks prove they totally belong in 2025

Summer's biggest denim trend

How to wear jorts influencer imagery
(Image credit: @kasiachin, Getty Images)
Sofia Piza's avatar
Jazzria Harris's avatar
By ,
published
in Features

2025 seems to be in competition to bring back as many controversial fashion trends as possible, and if the latest denim trend to take hold is anything to go by, I'd say it's winning.

Thankfully, I have to admit, this is one item I’m genuinely pleased to see making a comeback, as unlike some of the less wearable trends that have somehow returned to our wardrobes (butterfly tops and circle belts, I’m looking at you), the revival of the jort, or jean short, is actually a welcome addition to my wardrobe.

You see where the jort excels is in its versatility. Not only can they be easily dressed up or down for a multitude of occasions, but they’re also perfect for all weathers, especially the current heatwave we're experiencing. Additionally, they come in a variety of washes, ranging from chic dark denim to more relaxed light washes, as well as ecru and white, providing plenty of options.

Influencers wearing jorts

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

One thing I will say about 2025's take on the jort is that length is key. While in the past it's been anything goes, this season the jort falls in a very select area: at the knee or an inch or so either side. Shorter denim shorts are definitely off the table (at least for now), and when it comes to fit, the best jorts fall loose at the leg for a boyish charm.

Still need convincing or wondering how to wear jorts in 2024? Well, what better way to show just how great they are than by compiling an edit of jort outfit inspiration from all my favourite influencers. Think of this as the ultimate jort outfit Pinterest board…

What to wear with jorts?

White denim + butter yellow top

Influencer wearing jorts

(Image credit: @kasiachin)

For those looking to incorporate more colour into their jorts styling, opt for an off-white pair styled with a loose butter yellow top. Add some texture by adding a braided handbag and raffia shoes, and you're all set.

Denim Bermuda Shorts
H&M
Denim Bermuda Shorts

Round-Neck Long-Sleeve Wool-Blend Top
WHISTLES
Round-Neck Long-Sleeve Wool-Blend Top

COS Longline Denim Shorts
Aquazzura
Kahlo 50 raffia slingback pumps

Bottega Veneta Andiamo intrecciato leather top-handle bag
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo intrecciato leather top-handle bag

With a tube top

ELLIE DEPHINE wearing white jorts GettyImages-2152513583

(Image credit: @venswifestyle)

Go full Y2K with this outfit formula by pairing a pair of light-wash jorts with a tube top. To polish the look further simply add a pair of heels and sleek belt.

Striped Jersey Top
Miu Miu
Striped Jersey Top

Denim Jort
M&S Collection
Denim Jort

Trinity Leather Belt
All Saints
Trinity Leather Belt

Monica Vinader Siren Muse Large Hoop Earrings
Ferragamo
Vidya X5 patent leather wedge pumps

Double denim

Double denim jorts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Divisive for some, incredibly fashionable for others, double denim is very much back. Choose a denim shirt and jorts in matching shades for a polished look, completed with heeled sandals and sunglasses.

Rina Denim Shirt
AGOLDE
Rina Denim Shirt

Baggy V-Waist Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
Baggy V-Waist Denim Shorts

Amelia Thong Wedge Sandal
Reformation
Amelia Thong Wedge Sandal

Unreal! | Shiny Black
Le Specs
Unreal

With a crisp white shirt

How to style jorts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for a fuss-free summer look, stick to classic summer staples. Stick to a classic palette with a crisp white shirt, indigo jorts, flip-flops, and chic pearl earrings.

The Classic: Linen, White
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Linen, White

The Whole Lot Fray Shorts
MOTHER
The Whole Lot Fray Shorts

City Leather Flip Flops
THE ROW
City Leather Flip Flops

Pearl Huggies
Kitty Joyas
Pearl Huggies

With your swimwear

A post shared by Emili Sindlev (@emilisindlev)

A photo posted by on

Jorts and swimwear are a match made in fashion heaven especially if you're looking for an easy holiday day look. To avoid any uncomfortableness, size up and wear them slung round your waist like Emili for fun nod to the 90's.

Hunza G Square-neck swimsuit
HUNZA G
Square-Neck Seersucker Swimsuit

Zw Collection Long Denim Bermuda Shorts
ZARA
Zw Collection Long Denim Bermuda Shorts

Beige Eyelet Leather Belt
Mint Velvet
Beige Eyelet Leather Belt

Milano Oversized Sunglasses in Purple
Linda Farrow x The Attico
Milano Oversized Sunglasses in Purple

TOPICS
Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.