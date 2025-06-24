Hailey Bieber Just Confirmed it — Capri Pants are Most Definitely in This Summer

If you’re looking for chic yet simple summer outfit inspiration, allow me to put your scrolling to an end because I’ve just found the only look you need to copy right now. This weekend, Hailey Bieber was spotted in New York in what can only be described as the most perfect summer outfit. A ‘fit so good I predict it’s making its way onto endless Pinterest boards as I type.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ticking off more spring/summer trends that I can count, her cute monochromatic outfit is simple in its execution yet still makes a lasting impression. How? Well of course the star of the show are her polka dot capri pants (or pedal pushers if you grew up in the 90’s like me), which nod to the 00’s and create a bold contrast against the rest of her look.

The now sold out style, from Spanish fashion brand Paloma Wool, are made from a stretchy figure-hugging fabric and feature a large dotty print which makes the perfect pairing for her simple black slashed neck vest. The result is a look that feels bolder than Hailey’s usual minimalist looks yet still feels in keeping with her signature style. It’s striking yet sophisticated with a considered approach that I'm obsessed with.

To complete the look, Hailey continued the monochromatic theme, allowing the printed capri pants to have their moment. She finished her look with The Row’s Cecily tote bag and Toteme’s kitten heeled flip flops continuing the 00’s vibe without overshadowing the rest of her outfit.

Recreate Hailey’s Look

While this may be the most striking way in which Hailey’s styled capri pants to date, it isn’t the first time she’s given the cropped trousers her seal of approval. Earlier this year, while out in Los Angeles, she once again proved capris are a summer staple. Wearing a trench coat from high-street favourite Mango, a simple white tank top, black capri pants and simple black heels, she looked every bit the supermodel.

(Image credit: Mango/Backgrid)

So, as Hailey has single handedly proved the capri pants versatility, I’m sure like me you’re eager to get your hands on a pair so you can recreate both her looks (and the ones that are sure to follow). To help, I’ve created an edit of the best capri pants to shop right now including the Magda Butrym style Hailey wore above. So without further ado…

Shop the best capri pants

