Valentine's Day is incoming - these date night looks will turn up the romance whatever you have planned

Whether you’re single and swiping, in the early relationship stages or long-term and taking some time as a couple, there’s no denying, planning the perfect date night outfit brings with it a certain amount of stress. From ensuring you’re not over or underdressed (a look that is equal parts effortless and elevated is my personal go-to for all occasions) to ensuring you feel like your most confident self, what you wear can set the tone for the whole date.

So, with that in mind, I’ve learnt from experience that having a few failsafe outfit formulas on hand that you can easily tweak depending on what the date entails can be useful. For me, that usually means a variation of a black bodysuit and jeans worn with boots or trainers, however I’m also a fan of a figure hugging dress for more boujee affairs.

The key to acing date night dressing is a look that doesn’t stray too far from your personal style but also leaves you feeling like your best self. It seems like a lot to ask for from an outfit but I promise you it’s totally achievable and will ensure you’re feeling your most confident when date night comes around.

As proof, I’ve looked to some of my favourite influencers for inspiration. While these may not be their actual date night outfits, all these looks are easily translatable to dinner, drinks or whatever you have planned. And, if you’re not dating right now, don’t worry, I’m totally with you that sometimes you need to take a break and so all these outfits will look just as good for a girls night out too. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

1. Sheer sophistication

Great underwear and Valentine’s day go hand in hand so why not show it off for date night too by tapping into the sheer trend . Here Anouk Yve gives her black lace top a sleek vibe by pairing it with a simple triangle bra, tailored trousers and heeled sandals perfectly blending sophistication with a sexy edge.

2. Black tie Affair

If date night calls for maximum glamour, look to Flora for inspiration. Her embellished bandeau maxi dress offers a luxe take on date night dressing perfect for fine dining, rooftop drinks or whatever you have planned. Just add a tux style black blazer , if you’re in need of extra coverage.

3. Fine wine

Bordeaux, claret and red wine tones are still the shades of the season so why not bring the burgundy trend to your date night look. A high neck dress or co-ord feels classic and can easily be matched to your plans through a quick change of shoes and accessories.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. Dressed for dinner

This monochromatic look worn by Ingrid is a chic way to approach date night dressing. Her corset style top feels like an upgrade from the everyday while her blazer and black tailored trousers give a more formal feel. Plus, spot her 80’s inspired earrings - they’re a huge trend right now and finish the look perfectly.

5. Elevated denim

For more casual date nights, a bodysuit and a great pair of jeans are all you need. Notice how Laura Stone elevated her wide leg style with a simple belt to define her waist while her floor length maxi adds interest to a classic look.