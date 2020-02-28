The must-have lingerie sets that are too pretty to keep in your underwear drawer

Sarah-Rose Harrison Sarah-Rose Harrison

Who needs Valentine's Day when you can feel sexy all year round?

Forget dressing up for anybody else – there’s nothing like the confidence boost that a sexy set of lingerie gives you. While a select few may be lucky enough to lay eyes on it, for the most part all that silk and lace is going to be your little secret. So why not splash out on the best lingerie the fashion world has to offer?

Whatever your style or budget, there’s a wide selection of connoisseurs who really know their intimates. If you’re planning on making a real investment, you can never go wrong powerhouses like L’Agent Provocateur, La Perla and Eres whose pieces are masterclasses in lace delicates.

For those of us budget is little tighter, the likes of Figleaves, Else lingerie, Simone Perele and Love Stories Intimates offer everything from daring strappy pieces to romantic white lace – which wouldn’t look out of place in our bridal lingerie gallery.

As always, & other stories and Marks & Spencer’s Rosie for Autograph collection bring the romance with pastel lace and satin detailing.

Choosing the right lingerie

The world of lingerie can be a daunting one if you’re a beginner, so we’ve put together a little guide on choosing the best lingerie for your body shape. If you’re blessed with a curvier body, we’ve also got a plus size lingerie gallery worth looking at.

How to look after lingerie

Latest Stories

Once you’ve invested in some great underthings, remember that they’re a little tricker to care for than your PJs. We chatted with a couple of experts from Journelle and Simone Perele about how to wash your lingerie correctly, as well as some lingerie care tips to make sure they stay fabulous for as long as possible. (Apparently sticking leather in a fridge shrinks it – who knew!)

Keep scrolling to shop our edit of delicate, feminine and all-round gorgeous lingerie, from brads and knickers to bodies and more.

This is an image 1 of 16

I.D. SARRIERI, Lace chemise, £445

Buy it now!
This is an image 2 of 16

MORGAN LANE, Sleepy cashmere socks, eye mask and pillow set, £515

Buy it now!
This is an image 3 of 16

FLEUR DU MAL, Lily bra, £140.95; and thong, £62

Buy it now!
This is an image 4 of 16

DORA LARSEN, Ottalie bodysuit, £80

Buy it now!
This is an image 5 of 16

STELLA MCCARTNEY, Camellia chemise, £325

Buy it now!
This is an image 6 of 16

LOVE STORIES, Ceila bralette £57; and briefs (part of pack) £74

Buy it now!
This is an image 7 of 16

COCO DE MER, Caerulea bodysuit, £275

Buy it now!
This is an image 8 of 16

MORGAN LANE, MacKenzie striped silk-satin pajama and eye mask set, £455

Buy it now!
This is an image 9 of 16

ELSE, Bare soft-cup bra, £67.57; thong, £35

Buy it now!
This is an image 10 of 16

MORGAN LANE, Genevieve playsuit, £220

Buy it now!
This is an image 11 of 16

FLEUR DU MAL, Daphne nightdress, £661.91

Buy it now!
This is an image 12 of 16

COMMANDO, Butter bra,£64.91; briefs, £27

Buy it now!
This is an image 13 of 16

GILDA & PEARL, Mia trousers, £490

Buy it now!
This is an image 14 of 16

LA PERLA, Silk-satin pajama set, £176

Buy it now!
This is an image 15 of 16

LOVE STORIES, Dawn bralette, £60; briefs, £53

Buy it now!
This is an image 16 of 16

LA PERLA, Alida balconette bra, £135; briefs, £75

Buy it now!

Reading now

Popular fashion stories