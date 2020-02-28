Who needs Valentine's Day when you can feel sexy all year round?

Forget dressing up for anybody else – there’s nothing like the confidence boost that a sexy set of lingerie gives you. While a select few may be lucky enough to lay eyes on it, for the most part all that silk and lace is going to be your little secret. So why not splash out on the best lingerie the fashion world has to offer?

Whatever your style or budget, there’s a wide selection of connoisseurs who really know their intimates. If you’re planning on making a real investment, you can never go wrong powerhouses like L’Agent Provocateur, La Perla and Eres whose pieces are masterclasses in lace delicates.

For those of us budget is little tighter, the likes of Figleaves, Else lingerie, Simone Perele and Love Stories Intimates offer everything from daring strappy pieces to romantic white lace – which wouldn’t look out of place in our bridal lingerie gallery.

As always, & other stories and Marks & Spencer’s Rosie for Autograph collection bring the romance with pastel lace and satin detailing.

Choosing the right lingerie

The world of lingerie can be a daunting one if you’re a beginner, so we’ve put together a little guide on choosing the best lingerie for your body shape. If you’re blessed with a curvier body, we’ve also got a plus size lingerie gallery worth looking at.

How to look after lingerie

Once you’ve invested in some great underthings, remember that they’re a little tricker to care for than your PJs. We chatted with a couple of experts from Journelle and Simone Perele about how to wash your lingerie correctly, as well as some lingerie care tips to make sure they stay fabulous for as long as possible. (Apparently sticking leather in a fridge shrinks it – who knew!)

Keep scrolling to shop our edit of delicate, feminine and all-round gorgeous lingerie, from brads and knickers to bodies and more.