This Weird and Wonderful Summer Micro-Trend Is Now an Unexpected Mainstay in My Wardrobe

All hail the bubble hem skirt!

bubble hem skirts to shop and how to style them pink bubble hem skirt, white bubble hem skirt, mini bubble hem skirt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Lauren Cunningham's avatar
By
published
in Features

My girlfriend will roll her eyes as I say this, but despite being a fashion editor, I really don’t buy that many clothes—and no, this isn’t the part where I smugly reveal I just get them all for free. Instead, with a growing love for travelling (and living out of a suitcase) and a focus on wearing mainly natural fibre fabrics, very few pieces actually make it into my ever-shrinking wardrobe. Yet this fashion-forward find ticked every single box. Allow me to reintroduce you to the bubble hem skirt.

Yes, we’ve seen this silhouette before—from its heyday in the ’80s to its revival over the past few seasons. The bubble, balloon or puffball skirt isn’t exactly new. But for summer 2025, it’s been given a decidedly more refined twist.

Patou ss26 runway bubble hem mini skirt navy polo neck top

Patou SS26 runway

(Image credit: Patou)

On the Spring/Summer runways, it popped up at Patou in micro-mini form, took on a striking satin finish at Simone Rocha, and was reimagined with bohemian ease at Chloé. The bubble hem skirt has transcended its status as a fleeting fashion fad to become a bona fide summer staple. One that, I can personally attest, adds instant interest to any outfit without looking like you’ve tried too hard.

Take a waistcoat, for instance—the current top du jour. Add a bubble hem skirt and any hint of boardroom stiffness is instantly erased. Or, pair it with a denim top (bonus points for an asymmetric cut) and you’ve got a look that appears to have taken far longer than five minutes to throw together. Even classics—a tank top, an oversized shirt or a sharp blazer—pair effortlessly. While the puffball skirt’s versatility might not be obvious at first glance, it quickly proves itself.

Simone Rocha ss26 pink satin bubble hem skirt and cape runway look

Simone Rocha SS26 runway

(Image credit: Simone Rocha)

All of which is to say: if you’re after a wardrobe addition that will elevate what you already own, can be styled for a whole range of occasions, and nudges you just enough out of your comfort zone, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything better. After all, very few fashion finds manage to cross the line from micro-trend to modern staple.

Shop The Best Bubble Hem Skirts

White Bubble Hem Skirt
Next
White Bubble Hem Skirt

This 100% cotton Next skirt is the exact one I brought into my own wardrobe—and I haven't looked back.

Crinkled Check Mini Bubble Skirt
GANNI
Crinkled Check Mini Bubble Skirt

Home to all number of cool girl fashion staples, it's no surprise that Ganni has embraced bubble hem skirts.

Gathered Cotton-Poplin Mini Skirt
ALAÏA
Gathered Cotton-Poplin Mini Skirt

Alaïa designed its summer piece to "move like kinetic sculptures", so expect plenty of movement from this black puffball skirt.

Balloon Mini Skirt – Yellow – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Balloon Mini Skirt

After a more attention-grabbing style? This vibrant yellow mini will do just the trick.

White Puffball Skirt - White / 8
Albaray
White Puffball Skirt

For a more planet-friendly choice, consider this Albaray option, crafted from 100% organic cotton and with carbon-neutral shipping.

Flora Skirt Taffeta Yellow
REJINA PYO
Flora Skirt Taffeta Yellow

You'll always find refined yet fashion-forward pieces at Rejina Pyo.

Denim Miniskirt
PATOU
Denim Miniskirt

Yes, even the classic denim mini skirt has been given a bubble hem twist.

Bubble-Hem Cotton Mini Skirt
GANNI
Bubble-Hem Cotton Mini Skirt

This cargo style will add a tougher edge to the bubble hem design.

Crinkle-Effect Balloon Midi Skirt - Studio
Massimo Dutti
Crinkle-Effect Balloon Midi Skirt

For a more evening-ready take, take a look at this high-shine cream find.

Violette Ruched Gathered Cotton Maxi Skirt
AJE.
Violette Ruched Gathered Cotton Maxi Skirt

Any lovers of volume are sure to be tempted by this Aje find. Pare it back with a simple striped tee to balance out proportions.

Gathered Pinstripe Balloon Miniskirt
JW ANDERSON
Gathered Pinstripe Balloon Miniskirt

Even JW Anderson has leant into the look with what they call a 'balloon' mini skirt.

Pure Cotton Bubble Hem Midi Circle Skirt
Nobody's Child
Pure Cotton Bubble Hem Midi Circle Skirt

All-black outfit fans can also rejoice in the trend.

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 