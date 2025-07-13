This Weird and Wonderful Summer Micro-Trend Is Now an Unexpected Mainstay in My Wardrobe

My girlfriend will roll her eyes as I say this, but despite being a fashion editor, I really don’t buy that many clothes—and no, this isn’t the part where I smugly reveal I just get them all for free. Instead, with a growing love for travelling (and living out of a suitcase) and a focus on wearing mainly natural fibre fabrics, very few pieces actually make it into my ever-shrinking wardrobe. Yet this fashion-forward find ticked every single box. Allow me to reintroduce you to the bubble hem skirt.

Yes, we’ve seen this silhouette before—from its heyday in the ’80s to its revival over the past few seasons. The bubble, balloon or puffball skirt isn’t exactly new. But for summer 2025, it’s been given a decidedly more refined twist.

Patou SS26 runway (Image credit: Patou)

On the Spring/Summer runways, it popped up at Patou in micro-mini form, took on a striking satin finish at Simone Rocha, and was reimagined with bohemian ease at Chloé. The bubble hem skirt has transcended its status as a fleeting fashion fad to become a bona fide summer staple. One that, I can personally attest, adds instant interest to any outfit without looking like you’ve tried too hard.

Take a waistcoat, for instance—the current top du jour. Add a bubble hem skirt and any hint of boardroom stiffness is instantly erased. Or, pair it with a denim top (bonus points for an asymmetric cut) and you’ve got a look that appears to have taken far longer than five minutes to throw together. Even classics—a tank top, an oversized shirt or a sharp blazer—pair effortlessly. While the puffball skirt’s versatility might not be obvious at first glance, it quickly proves itself.

Simone Rocha SS26 runway (Image credit: Simone Rocha)

All of which is to say: if you’re after a wardrobe addition that will elevate what you already own, can be styled for a whole range of occasions, and nudges you just enough out of your comfort zone, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything better. After all, very few fashion finds manage to cross the line from micro-trend to modern staple.

Shop The Best Bubble Hem Skirts