Let me tell you, this is the only colour you'll be wearing ALL Winter

While black, navy and grey will always be in trend, there is usually a pop of colour that dominates the catwalk, and this season you'd better get ready for the burgundy trend.

Last Winter was all about red and butter yellow, but this Autumn/Winter 2024 season they've made room for, in my opinion, more elegant, grown-up deep red hues.

It is the perfect rich colour to embrace the new season with, so synonymous is it with Autumn. Not so bold as to antagonise the colour-averse, I would go so far as saying it's the perfect shade to dip your toe in with if you usually exclusively wear black.

During Fashion Month, it was impossible to ignore the colour, since I spotted it at almost every single show, from New York to Paris. Many, many designers put their spin on it, and the result was nothing short of breathtaking - but more importantly, wearable.

More often than not, they went with the head-to-toe approach. I'm thinking of Ermanno Scervino shiny corset top, paired with a sheer skirt and gloves, and a long scarf, or Chloe's sheer knitted rollneck, paired with leather pants. Both examples of how you can add depth to just one hue by playing with different fabrics.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsewhere, there were more classic takes on the shade: a suit with matching shoes at Ferragamo, a cape coat at Erdem, a drop-waist dress at 16Arlington.

But there were also those that broke it up with other colours. I loved Etro's burgundy and silver skirts and coats, paired with grey knits and knee-high socks, and Bottega Veneta's turquoise and wine ombre shirt and skirt set - two colours I wouldn't have dreamed would work together.

Which brings me onto the big question here: how does one style burgundy? I personally love the full look, and will be playing around with textures: perhaps an oversized knit and some suede or leather trousers in the same shade.

That said, burgundy is a colour that goes surprisingly well with other hues, like grey, olive, camel, brown, cream, black and even navy. So you can easily mix it in with your existing wardrobe.

A burgundy dress will work nicely with a chocolate belted coat (coffee hues being another huge trend for AW24), or a burgundy bag can really elevate jeans, a thing grey knit and a black blazer. Whichever way you are planning to tackle the trend, here are my top burgundy buys right now.

