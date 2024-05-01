If anyone tells you co-ord sets are boring, show them this

Penny Goldstone
By Penny Goldstone
published

Look. There's nothing wrong with enjoying easy dressing, the kind that lets you roll out of bed, have a quick shower and throw something on without a thought, all the while knowing you'll look effortlessly put together.

You might call it lazy, I just call it common sense. And co-ord sets - much like summer dreses and satin skirts - fall into that category for me. You might also say they're boring, falling under the 'Meg Ryan twin set category' (sorry Meg), but make no mistable, they are anything but.

The beauty of this all-ecompassing trend is that there are matching separates to suit all styles, from waistcoats and tailored trousers to sweatshirts and terry shorts (perfect for the tenniscore trend afficionados) to halterneck tops and skirts.

In fact, co-ords and matching separates are such bestsellers that labels and brands such as Zara, Mango and Net-A-Porter have their own dedicated tabs so the customer can better shop their selection.

They make dressing so seamless that all you need to do is throw on your favourite pair of shoes (I can't stop wearing these Zara strappy sandals right now) and a handbag and your outfit is sorted for the day.

And if you don't like the head-to-toe look, that's perfectly fine, because you can mix and match the tops and bottoms with your existing wardrobe. So really you're getting so much more than just the one outfit out of your purchase. With that in mind, take a look at my co-ord sets edit below.

Sequin Blazer
Zara, Sequin Blazer

Team this blazer with the matching shorts or dress down with some jeans.

Sequinned High-Waist Bermuda Shorts
Sequinned High-Waist Bermuda Shorts

These will look amazing with heels and an oversized white shirt.

Karina Relaxed Fit Shirt
AllSaints, Karina Relaxed Fit Shirt

Wear this shirt tucked in or out.

Karina Relaxed Fit Shorts
AllSaints, Karina Relaxed Fit Shorts

I'm obsessed with dusty pink right now so I'll be wearing this set all summer long.

Plush Ny 82 Varsity Sweatshirt
Zara, Plush Ny 82 Varsity Sweatshirt

Into athleisure? This is for you.

Plush Ny 82 Varsity Shorts
Zara, Plush Ny 82 Varsity Shorts

Finish off your look with your favourite chunk trainers.

co-ord sets
Reformation, Fitz Two Piece

Clean and simple, this co-ord set is a classic in the making.

Fabino Tie-Detailed Ruffled Printed Cotton-Voile Blouse
Isabel Marant Etoiler, Cotton-Voile Blouse

Team with white linen trousers or the matching ruffled skirt.

Naomi Tiered Shirred Floral-Print Cotton-Voile Mini Skirt
Isabel Marant Etoiler, Cotton-Voile Mini Skirt

This works well as a beach cover-up too.

Cropped Scalloped Floral-Print Linen Blouse
Farm Rio, Cropped Linen Blouse

One of my favourite conscious brands, inspired by its native Rio De Janeiro.

Scalloped Printed Linen Midi Skirt
Farm Rio, Scalloped Printed Linen Midi Skirt

A standout item within its own right.

Crochet Striped Top - Women
Mango, Crochet Striped Top

This taps well into this season's crochet trend too.

Crochet Striped Trousers - Women
Mango, Crochet Striped Trousers

You can easily wear these in the winter too, with a black cashmere roll-neck.

Suit Jacket With Decorative Stitching - Women
Mango, Suit Jacket With Decorative Stitching

Part of Victoria Beckham's epic collection for Mango.

Flared Suit Trousers - Women
Mango, Flared Suit Trousers

These trousers can be teamed with two different kinds of blazers depending on which cut you prefer.

co-ord sets
River Island, Pink Oversized Satin Ombre Shirt

This shirt comes with either matching trousers or a skirt.

co-ord sets
River Island, Pink Satin Ombre Maxi Skirt

And if pink isn't your colour, you'll be pleased to hear this comes in a tonne of hues.

co-ord sets
New Look, Green Linen Blend Waistcoat

If you're going to buy one item this summer, make it a linen waistcoat, which will smarten up shorts, skirts and trousers.

co-ord sets
New Look, Tailored Trousers

The wide leg on these trousers is super flattering.

Gally Linen Top
Aligne, Gally Linen Top

Chic, chic, chic, I love this worn with a straight black skirt too.

Fresh Linen Trouser
Aligne, Fresh Linen Trouser

Or with this set, so sleek.

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.

Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).

Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.

However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.

Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.

