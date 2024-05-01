If anyone tells you co-ord sets are boring, show them this

Look. There's nothing wrong with enjoying easy dressing, the kind that lets you roll out of bed, have a quick shower and throw something on without a thought, all the while knowing you'll look effortlessly put together.

You might call it lazy, I just call it common sense. And co-ord sets - much like summer dreses and satin skirts - fall into that category for me. You might also say they're boring, falling under the 'Meg Ryan twin set category' (sorry Meg), but make no mistable, they are anything but.

The beauty of this all-ecompassing trend is that there are matching separates to suit all styles, from waistcoats and tailored trousers to sweatshirts and terry shorts (perfect for the tenniscore trend afficionados) to halterneck tops and skirts.

In fact, co-ords and matching separates are such bestsellers that labels and brands such as Zara, Mango and Net-A-Porter have their own dedicated tabs so the customer can better shop their selection.

They make dressing so seamless that all you need to do is throw on your favourite pair of shoes (I can't stop wearing these Zara strappy sandals right now) and a handbag and your outfit is sorted for the day.

And if you don't like the head-to-toe look, that's perfectly fine, because you can mix and match the tops and bottoms with your existing wardrobe. So really you're getting so much more than just the one outfit out of your purchase. With that in mind, take a look at my co-ord sets edit below.

Zara, Sequin Blazer £69.99 at Zara Team this blazer with the matching shorts or dress down with some jeans.

Sequinned High-Waist Bermuda Shorts £35.99 at Zara These will look amazing with heels and an oversized white shirt.

AllSaints, Karina Relaxed Fit Shirt £119 at AllSaints Wear this shirt tucked in or out.

AllSaints, Karina Relaxed Fit Shorts £69 at AllSaints I'm obsessed with dusty pink right now so I'll be wearing this set all summer long.

Zara, Plush Ny 82 Varsity Sweatshirt £25.99 at Zara Into athleisure? This is for you.

Zara, Plush Ny 82 Varsity Shorts £19.99 at Zara Finish off your look with your favourite chunk trainers.

Reformation, Fitz Two Piece £298 at Reformation Clean and simple, this co-ord set is a classic in the making.

Isabel Marant Etoiler, Cotton-Voile Blouse £245 at Net-A-Porter Team with white linen trousers or the matching ruffled skirt.

Isabel Marant Etoiler, Cotton-Voile Mini Skirt £255 at Net-A-Porter This works well as a beach cover-up too.

Farm Rio, Cropped Linen Blouse £160 at Net-A-Porter One of my favourite conscious brands, inspired by its native Rio De Janeiro.

Farm Rio, Scalloped Printed Linen Midi Skirt £210 at Net-A-Porter A standout item within its own right.

Mango, Crochet Striped Top £25.99 at Mango This taps well into this season's crochet trend too.

Mango, Crochet Striped Trousers £29.99 at Mango You can easily wear these in the winter too, with a black cashmere roll-neck.

Mango, Suit Jacket With Decorative Stitching £180 at Mango Part of Victoria Beckham's epic collection for Mango.

Mango, Flared Suit Trousers £115 at Mango These trousers can be teamed with two different kinds of blazers depending on which cut you prefer.

River Island, Pink Oversized Satin Ombre Shirt £38 at River Island This shirt comes with either matching trousers or a skirt.

River Island, Pink Satin Ombre Maxi Skirt £30 at River Island And if pink isn't your colour, you'll be pleased to hear this comes in a tonne of hues.

New Look, Green Linen Blend Waistcoat £32.99 at New Look If you're going to buy one item this summer, make it a linen waistcoat, which will smarten up shorts, skirts and trousers.

New Look, Tailored Trousers £39.99 at New Look The wide leg on these trousers is super flattering.

Aligne, Gally Linen Top £89 at Aligne Chic, chic, chic, I love this worn with a straight black skirt too.