Forget dainty jewels, you need to treat yourself to a pair of 80’s inspired earrings and I’ve found the best ones

I firmly believe finishing an outfit with a great pair of earrings is a non-negotiable. While I can go without most items of jewellery (and I usually do on a day to day basis), it’s rare you’ll catch me outside without a pair of classic gold hoops, supersized studs or a set of trending statement earrings dangling from my ear lobes. I’ll be honest, at this point it’s an attachment, but one I’m definitely not mad about considering a great pair of earrings has the ability to elevate almost any outfit.

So, it’ll probably come as no surprise to you to hear that in light of my love for the humble earring, I’m constantly on the lookout for new styles to stay ahead of the season's jewellery trends . Yet, it seems this season, it’s not newness we’re being drawn to and instead it’s a vintage look that’s set to adorn our ears. I’m calling it now, 2025 is the year of an 80’s earring revival.

What do I mean by 80’s inspired earrings? Well, much like the bold, bright and brash fashion of the era, earrings were no different. They feature supersized shapes in graphic designs with geometric ribs and rippling details.

Alongside maximalist shapes, you’ll also find plenty of embellishment in the form of pearls, coloured gemstones and iconic logos. These are earrings that are big on impact and serve as the perfect antidote to the dainty jewellery we’ve been opting for the past few years.

In my opinion, what makes these 80’s inspired designs so great is the nostalgia, not just for the 80’s but also for the childlike sense of fun they enable. Choosing a pair feels like diving into your childhood jewellery box, where you’d always be sure to find a pix and mix style selection of joy inducing jewels. These statement earrings are no different just with the added bonus of a grown up seal of approval.

Of course in my research I came across many pairs of incredible 80’s inspired earrings (a few of which may have already made their way into my online baskets), and so, I’ve compiled an edit of my favourite styles below. From vintage designer drop styles to incredible high street studs, these are the best 80’s inspired earrings to shop now…

Shop the best 80’s inspired earrings

Celeste Starre Treasure Hunt Earrings £130 at Celeste Starre Marie Claire Fashion Director, Lily Russo-Bah, has these exact earrings so you know they have an expert seal of approval.

Missoma Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings £135 at Missoma These gold ripple studs will always look chic.

Oceanus Gold Star Earrings £95 at Oceanus Mermaid inspired earrings such as jumbo starfish and shells are synonymous with the 80's. Stock up now in time for spring.

Daphine Agathe 18kt gold-plated drop earrings £145 at Harvey Nichols While studs are one way to go, drop styles are also a great way to wear the trend.

Heaven Mayhem Prize 18ct yellow gold-plated brass and enamel earrings £85 at Selfridges If colour isn't for you, this black and gold set are chic, chic, chic.

Susan Caplan Vintage 1980s Rediscovered By Susan Caplan clip-on earrings £135 at Farfetch These vintage 1980's clip ons are a work of art.

D.Louise Statement Bezel Studs £55 at D.Louise D.Louise's gold studs are made from waterproof stainless steel so won't fade or tarnish.

M&S Shard Stud Earrings £12.50 at M&S For something a little different, I love these bright earrings from M&S.

Neima Row Chloe Earrings £40 at Neima Row These extra large ribbed earrings have a vintage feel.

Gucci Double G Earrings with Black Crystals £315 at Gucci The Gucci logo detailing makes these a luxe choice.