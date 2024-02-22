How to style the monochrome trend this season, according to a fashion editor

The monochrome trend was one of the biggest Spring/Summer 2024 fashion trends to come out of the shows.

In New York, London, Milan and Paris, the catwalk was awash with black and white looks, from Gabriela Hearst to Dior, Prada and Chanel.

It didn't take long to trickle down to the masses, including yours truly. Just this past weekend, at London Fashion Week, I couldn't help but notice that editors and the street-style set were wearing almost exclusively monochromatic looks.

At Molly Goddard, you'd have been forgiven for thinking the bench I was seated on was mimicking a game of draughts or chess. I wore head-to-toe cream, while our Editor Sunil Makan and Editor-in-Chief Andrea Thompson wore all-black, and we were far from the only editors to opt for the hues. Celebrities like Olivia Palermo, Lucy Boynton and Sabrina Elba also couldn't stop wearing black and white looks at the shows.

This awards season, A-listers have been leaning into the trend too, with the likes of Lily Gladstone, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Greta Gerwig and Cynthia Erivo all wearing it at the Golden Globes, Grammys and more.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The beauty of this movement is that it's completely trend-proof. Shades of black and white have always been around in one form or another, weaving themselves into transient trends such as boho and ballet-chore, but always lasting beyond any particular season.

The key is to invest in silhouettes and styles that are versatile and timeless enough to be mixed in with your exisiting wardrobe no matter the time of year.

Think tank tops, leather jackets, pencil skirts and oversizes knits. For Spring/Summer 2024, try sheer black trousers with an oversized blazer as seen at Gabriela Hearst, black leggings and a tank top as seen as Supriya Lele, or a white dress with black tights as seen at Bora Aksu and Richard Quinn.

Don't be afraid to mix different genres either, Olivia Palermo proves that a lace pencil skirt can work really well with a printed hoodie.

Ready to take the plunge? Here are the monochrome trend pieces to add to your shopping list this season.