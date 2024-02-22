How to style the monochrome trend this season, according to a fashion editor
Here's what to add to your shopping list
The monochrome trend was one of the biggest Spring/Summer 2024 fashion trends to come out of the shows.
In New York, London, Milan and Paris, the catwalk was awash with black and white looks, from Gabriela Hearst to Dior, Prada and Chanel.
It didn't take long to trickle down to the masses, including yours truly. Just this past weekend, at London Fashion Week, I couldn't help but notice that editors and the street-style set were wearing almost exclusively monochromatic looks.
At Molly Goddard, you'd have been forgiven for thinking the bench I was seated on was mimicking a game of draughts or chess. I wore head-to-toe cream, while our Editor Sunil Makan and Editor-in-Chief Andrea Thompson wore all-black, and we were far from the only editors to opt for the hues. Celebrities like Olivia Palermo, Lucy Boynton and Sabrina Elba also couldn't stop wearing black and white looks at the shows.
This awards season, A-listers have been leaning into the trend too, with the likes of Lily Gladstone, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Greta Gerwig and Cynthia Erivo all wearing it at the Golden Globes, Grammys and more.
The beauty of this movement is that it's completely trend-proof. Shades of black and white have always been around in one form or another, weaving themselves into transient trends such as boho and ballet-chore, but always lasting beyond any particular season.
The key is to invest in silhouettes and styles that are versatile and timeless enough to be mixed in with your exisiting wardrobe no matter the time of year.
Think tank tops, leather jackets, pencil skirts and oversizes knits. For Spring/Summer 2024, try sheer black trousers with an oversized blazer as seen at Gabriela Hearst, black leggings and a tank top as seen as Supriya Lele, or a white dress with black tights as seen at Bora Aksu and Richard Quinn.
Don't be afraid to mix different genres either, Olivia Palermo proves that a lace pencil skirt can work really well with a printed hoodie.
Ready to take the plunge? Here are the monochrome trend pieces to add to your shopping list this season.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
