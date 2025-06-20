8 Festival Outfits We'll Be Recreating this Summer

best festival fashion outfits
(Image credit: @leoniehanne@_olivia_joan_ @francescaperks)
Festival season is officially upon us—and whether you’re jetting off abroad or staying closer to home, what you wear can make all the difference. Let’s be honest: even the hottest headliner can lose their shine if you’re soaked, shivering, and sinking in the mud.

That’s why the formula for festival dressing should be simple: think comfort and practicality, without compromising on personal style. Sound like a tall order? Just take a look at Kate Moss’s iconic Glastonbury looks for proof that festival fashion can be both functional and fashionable. Or take inspiration from the seven effortlessly cool outfits below—complete with shopping picks to help you recreate them with ease.

From standout skirts to denim minis and biker boots, these are the looks defining festival style for 2025. Just don’t forget to check the weather forecast—a pair of wellies and a good rain mac are fashion essentials for a reason.

The coolest festival looks to recreate

Colourful jorts and a jacket

Agnes Pusztai wears pink long shorts, boots and cami top

(Image credit: @whatgigiwears)

Denim shorts may be a festival failsafe, but allow me (and Agnes Pusztai) to introduce a new contender: the colourful long cop. Slightly warmer and with a tougher edge, it’s the perfect alternative for those looking to switch things up. Style with knee-high biker boots and a sturdy jacket for a practical, fashion-forward finish.

COS, Straight-Leg Denim Shorts
COS
Straight-Leg Denim Shorts

Jigsaw, Linen Cropped Utility Jacket
Jigsaw
Linen Cropped Utility Jacket

WHISTLES, Matteo Leather Heeled Knee-High Boots
Whistles
Matteo Leather Heeled Knee-High Boots

The denim mini dress

louisahatt wears denim mini dress

(Image credit: @louisahatt)

Looking for a throw-on-and-go option? It’s time to turn to the denim mini. Simple yet undeniably sleek, it’s a no-fuss choice that still makes a statement. Just be sure to add an ankle boot (or wellies) to keep your feet safe from any stomping.

Oliver Bonas, Dark Blue Denim Scallop Stitch Mini Dress

Oliver Bonas
Dark Blue Denim Scallop Stitch Mini Dress

Miu Miu, Miu Regard Sunglasses
Miu Miu
Miu Regard Sunglasses

Hunter , Women's Original Tall Wellies
Hunter
Women's Original Tall Wellies

A statement-making midi skirt

francescaperks wears skirt and sports corset to coachella

(Image credit: @francescaperks)

Granted, a midi skirt might not be the most practical festival pick, but it certainly taps into that free-spirited, boho aesthetic. To make it feel more modern, style it with a bold corset top and a statement belt.

Meshki, Lennox Strapless Long Line Button Top

Meshki
Lennox Strapless Long Line Button Top

Anthropologie, Z&l Europe Multi Heart Hip Belt
Anthropologie
Z&l Europe Multi Heart Hip Belt

Mylar , Puffball Midi Skirt In Green
Mylar
Puffball Midi Skirt In Green

Classic shorts and a vest

Leonie Hanne wears miu miu vest, denim shorts and boots

(Image credit: @leoniehanne)

Leonie Hanne is something of a Coachella regular, which means she’s tried and tested her fair share of festival looks. One of the most standout? A simple combination of denim shorts, a white vest and riding boots—a practical yet polished base that also doubles as the perfect canvas for luxury logo lovers to show off their favourite brands.

AGOLDE, Parker Long Distressed Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
Parker Long Distressed Denim Shorts

Miu Miu, Seamless Top
Miu Miu
Seamless Top

LEGRES, 80 Leather Knee Boots
LEGRES
80 Leather Knee Boots

A bright and bold sports shirt

@_olivia_joan_ wears football shirt and shorts

(Image credit: @_olivia_joan_)

Football and rugby shirts have officially transcended the playing field, cementing their place as a festival style staple in recent seasons. Whether you're keen to spotlight your favourite team or simply want to tap into the trend with a more fashion-forward version, pair yours with simple shorts and chunky biker boots.

Aries X Umbro, Screenprinted Rugby Shirt Lilac Cream White
Aries X Umbro
Screenprinted Rugby Shirt Lilac Cream White

COS, Drawstring Cotton Shorts
COS
Drawstring Cotton Shorts

Steve Madden, Battle Boot Brown Leather
Steve Madden
Battle Boot Brown Leather

A boho blouse and jeans

_aurep wears jeans, white shirt, waistcoat

(Image credit: @_aurep)

Although most festivals take place in the summer months, don't rely on it always being warm. For those cooler weekends, opt for a trusty pair of jeans styled with a boho blouse and a waistcoat layered on top. After all, there’s nothing chic about shivering in a field.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY, Miro Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Recycled Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Recycled Jeans

By Malene Birger, Derris Organic Cotton Shirt
By Malene Birger
Derris Organic Cotton Shirt

Mint Velvet, Tan Suede Waistcoat
Mint Velvet
Tan Suede Waistcoat

A crochet shirt and white shirt

bentheliem wears crochet skirt white shirt

(Image credit: @bentheliem)

Jetting off to a festival abroad? Lean into the beachy aesthetic with a cream crochet skirt and a classic white shirt thrown over the top. To take things up a notch, layer a vibrant bikini underneath for a playful pop of colour.

CALLE DEL MAR, Nautical Crocheted Mini Skirt
CALLE DEL MAR
Nautical Crocheted Mini Skirt

AWAY THAT DAY SWIMWEAR, Maldives Linen Shirt - Ivory
AWAY THAT DAY SWIMWEAR
Maldives Linen Shirt

Gentle Monster, Cocoa 01GD
Gentle Monster
Cocoa 01GD

Silk shorts and a suede shirt

@ashbegash wears cream silk shorts, suede jacket and cowboy boots to festival

(Image credit: @ashbegash)

Yes, another pair of shorts—because when it comes to festival dressing, they’re hard to beat. For a more elevated spin, try a lace pair layered with a suede shirt and cowboy boots. It’s the perfect way to channel a touch of Western flair without going full costume.

Penelope Chilvers, Jasmine Embroidered Cowboy Boot - Sesame
Penelope Chilvers
Jasmine Embroidered Cowboy Boot - Sesame

Marjolaine, Silk Lace-Trim Baccarat Shorts
Marjolaine
Silk Lace-Trim Baccarat Shorts

Massimo Dutti, Cropped Suede Leather-Lined Jacket With Buttons
Massimo Dutti
Cropped Suede Leather-Lined Jacket With Buttons

