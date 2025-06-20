Festival season is officially upon us—and whether you’re jetting off abroad or staying closer to home, what you wear can make all the difference. Let’s be honest: even the hottest headliner can lose their shine if you’re soaked, shivering, and sinking in the mud.

That’s why the formula for festival dressing should be simple: think comfort and practicality, without compromising on personal style. Sound like a tall order? Just take a look at Kate Moss’s iconic Glastonbury looks for proof that festival fashion can be both functional and fashionable. Or take inspiration from the seven effortlessly cool outfits below—complete with shopping picks to help you recreate them with ease.

From standout skirts to denim minis and biker boots, these are the looks defining festival style for 2025. Just don’t forget to check the weather forecast—a pair of wellies and a good rain mac are fashion essentials for a reason.

The coolest festival looks to recreate

Colourful jorts and a jacket

Denim shorts may be a festival failsafe, but allow me (and Agnes Pusztai) to introduce a new contender: the colourful long cop. Slightly warmer and with a tougher edge, it’s the perfect alternative for those looking to switch things up. Style with knee-high biker boots and a sturdy jacket for a practical, fashion-forward finish.

The denim mini dress

Looking for a throw-on-and-go option? It’s time to turn to the denim mini. Simple yet undeniably sleek, it’s a no-fuss choice that still makes a statement. Just be sure to add an ankle boot (or wellies) to keep your feet safe from any stomping.

A statement-making midi skirt

Granted, a midi skirt might not be the most practical festival pick, but it certainly taps into that free-spirited, boho aesthetic. To make it feel more modern, style it with a bold corset top and a statement belt.

Classic shorts and a vest

Leonie Hanne is something of a Coachella regular, which means she’s tried and tested her fair share of festival looks. One of the most standout? A simple combination of denim shorts, a white vest and riding boots—a practical yet polished base that also doubles as the perfect canvas for luxury logo lovers to show off their favourite brands.

A bright and bold sports shirt

(Image credit: @_olivia_joan_)

Football and rugby shirts have officially transcended the playing field, cementing their place as a festival style staple in recent seasons. Whether you're keen to spotlight your favourite team or simply want to tap into the trend with a more fashion-forward version, pair yours with simple shorts and chunky biker boots.

A boho blouse and jeans

(Image credit: @_aurep)

Although most festivals take place in the summer months, don't rely on it always being warm. For those cooler weekends, opt for a trusty pair of jeans styled with a boho blouse and a waistcoat layered on top. After all, there’s nothing chic about shivering in a field.

A crochet shirt and white shirt

Jetting off to a festival abroad? Lean into the beachy aesthetic with a cream crochet skirt and a classic white shirt thrown over the top. To take things up a notch, layer a vibrant bikini underneath for a playful pop of colour.

Silk shorts and a suede shirt

(Image credit: @ashbegash)

Yes, another pair of shorts—because when it comes to festival dressing, they’re hard to beat. For a more elevated spin, try a lace pair layered with a suede shirt and cowboy boots. It’s the perfect way to channel a touch of Western flair without going full costume.