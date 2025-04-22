New Look’s spring collection has dropped—as a picky fashion editor, I’m seriously impressed

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with New Look. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

While as a fashion editor I try not to be biased, I must admit, there’s something about spring fashion that gets me particularly excited. Offering the chance to shed heavy winter layers in favour of something lighter as well as embrace softer, more fluid fabrics and styles, the spring trends always feel like a welcome breath of fresh air bringing with them a sense of energy and filling me with excitement for getting dressed again.

Just last week, I began my big wardrobe switchover, packing away my winter coats and knitwear for another year and bringing out all of my favourite spring pieces once again. It was during this process however, I noticed how ill equipped I was for the sudden bout of warm weather we’ve been having especially when it comes to the SS25 trends.

So, like any good fashion editor would, I took to browsing some of my favourite retailers to rectify the situation ASAP and discovered there was one high street brand who seriously delivered on incredible new season buys. If you haven’t checked out New Look recently, allow me to reintroduce you, as their spring drop is filled with not only amazing trend led styles but also pieces that look seriously expensive all at an affordable price tag.

(Image credit: New Look)

What first drew my attention, was how elevated New Look’s spring offering looks and feels. Alongside easy-to-wear dresses with intricate detailing, you’ll also find trend led denim (including this season's hottest denim shape, the barrel leg jean) as well as faux suede jackets so smooth they could pass for the real thing. After just half an hour of browsing, my basket was already fit to burst (metaphorically speaking, as of course I was shopping online) and I knew I was onto a winner.

(Image credit: New Look)

Plus, it wasn’t just the clothes that impressed me. New Look have upped their accessories game too, and so, you’ll find luxe looking bags, sleek sandals and chic sunnies all perfect for finishing your looks too. Personally, I couldn’t resist their suede tassel shoulder bag but there are also some great raffia options I have my eye on for summer too.

While I strongly suggest heading to New Look's website and checking out the spring drop yourself, if you don’t want to spend time scrolling, I’ve got you covered. To prove just how good their latest offering is, I’ve pulled together an edit of my favourite trends exclusively featuring pieces from their spring collection. Alongside hero items, like the suede blazer I mentioned earlier, you’ll also find staple denim and pieces that tap into SS25’s biggest trend, the boho aesthetic. Think of this as your spring style checklist…

The top 5 trends from New Look’s Spring Collection

1. The Suede Blazer

I've already mentioned it twice, so you know it's got to be good. This season New Look have spoilt us with not just one but two suede jackets both equally as lust worthy. For the minimalists, keep things simple in this sleek simple blazer while maximalists will love the bold tassel style.

2. The pretty top

Jeans and a nice top is a trend that's always in style and thankfully New Look deliver on both fronts. When it comes to styles, they have everything from pretty blouses to lightweight knits perfect for all tastes and occasions.

3. Denim with everything

Not only is denim perfect for pairing with the tops above but for SS25 I'll be wearing denim with everything. That means denim paired with contrasting textures, wardrobe staples and even denim on denim for a statement look.

4. The milkmaid dress

Every hardworking wardrobe needs a great spring dress and the milkmaid style is my top pick for SS25. Featuring a square neckline, puffed sleeves and a floaty a-line skirt, it's perfect for wearing everyday with trainers, sandals or this seasons must-have wedges.

5. Bohemian Muse

If you only buy into one trend this season, make it bohemian muse. Bringing together soft floaty fabrics, rich indigo denim and soft touch suede, it nods to the 70's trend with a modern twist.