I'm a fashion editor and this is the one accessory I'm buying this winter

I will admit belts have always been a bit of an afterthought for me, never really bringing anything to my outfits. But I've come to see the error of my ways, because I just can't stop seeing women's belts on my social feeds and on the streets and I want in.

During fashion month, the accessory was everywhere, cinching coats and dresses in, and adding a finishing touch to skirts and trousers.

On Instagram, they go beyond their practical use of holding up trousers, instead becoming the focal point of any look. Stylist and influencer Monikh recently jazzed up a plain sweatshirt and wide leg trousers combo with a statement silver belt from Khaite.

(Image credit: Monikh)

This season, we are seeing a fresh take on belts, thanks to designers like Max Mara, Schiaparelli and Alaia. Think BBE (that's big belt energy), with wide corset belts that will cinch any blazer or coat.

Minimalists will love the classic thin black leather belt, embellished with logos (Loewe, Gucci and Valentino for timeless investment pieces) and silver buckles, to go with this season's love-in with silver jewellery.

On the maximalist side of things, chain belts aren't going anywhere, and they're a great way to zhuzh up a simple black dress or pencil skirt.

Studded belts are having a bit of a moment at Khaite and Isabel Marant, beautifully toeing the line between 00s nostalgia and cowgirl chic.

Shop my edit of women's belts for AW23