How to style the sheer fabric trend this season

Elevating a simple outfit in seconds, sheer fabrics are the perfect way to add a minimalistic sophistication to your wardrobe this season. Making a triumphant return this Spring/Summer 2024, the sheer fashion trend has made itself present in all its iterations. From skirts, dresses, and tops to socks, you truly can't escape it.

And why would we when this Y2K staple is being endorsed by the likes of Prada, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, 16 Arlington, and more. From extra-sheer to opaque sheens, take a styling tip or two from the runway.

From Givenchy's fully sheer looks featuring extra-sheer skirts, with matching ankle socks layered under a soft duster coat, to Alberta Ferretti's super wearable sheer frilly top with soft striped trousers, it's pure sheer galore.

There's no denying that this super romantic and elegant texture is cause for a major look. However, we do understand there could be cause for concern in terms of wearability when you're not sure how to incorporate it into all of your occasionwear moments. Luckily, we have outlined the top three style formulas to practically incorporate sheer clothing into your wardrobe, that won't leave you feeling exposed.

Sheer Skirt and Socks

Despite bringing the drama, a sheer skirt is probably the most daring way to wear sheer fabrics this season as it requires more thought of what to wear underneath. Take some inspiration from Givenchy's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show and pair a sheer skirt over a big pants or shorts, and layer with a fluid coat for some extra edge (and coverage, if preferred).

If, like me, you're a bit sheer obsessed, feel free to pair it with a matching sheer top and socks. But if you're just dipping your toes into the trend, why not style it with a sleek white vest, opaque tights for some extra modesty, and comfort. This is most definitely a great look for occasions - whether its date night or drinks with your friends.

Givenchy Spring/Summer 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara Organza Silk Skirt Visit Site This silk sheer skirt is a great high-street option if you're on the lookout. It is limited edition, so act fast. Cos Ribbed Sheer Socks £7 at Cos These sheer socks pair beautifully with loafers, heels, mules, you name it. H&M Ribbed Vest Top Visit Site A classic ribbed vest will see you through as a key wardrobe staple or as a great layering piece. This H&M version is my all time favourite. Zara Metallic Heel Mules £89.99 at Zara These yellow mules with a geometric heel are exquisite for a warm pop of colour that complements a baby blue sheer skirt beautifully. Wolford 3w Control High-Rise Stretch-Cotton Briefs £80 at Wolford These Wolford mini shorts are a go-to for layering under a sheer skirt for some added coverage. H&M Linen-Blend Trench Coat £84.99 at H&M A fluid trench coat will support any extra coverage needed when it comes to bold, sheer outfits. This H&M option is a great under £100 option.

Sheer Dress and Tights

Again with a sheer dress and tights, the drama is in the details. If you're looking to incorporate the sheer trend into your occasionwear wardrobe, consider opting for a sheer dress paired with tonal tights and strappy heels.

Take inspiration straight from the runway with this number from Acne Studios. Pairing a royal blue gown with matching tights and shoes instantly elevates an existing dress you already have in your wardrobe and works both day or night or for a spring, or autumn wedding. The high neckline and longsleeves act as the perfect contrast to the sheer fabric and thigh split.

Acne Studios Spring/Summer 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheer Top and Trousers

A slightly more conservative option, yet no less effective way of styling the sheer trend, is with a sheer top, a sheer over shirt and a pair of wide leg trousers. For some sophisticated drama, a sheer skirt can be easily worn with a light camisole or a silky triangle bra underneath.

Take styling cues from Alberta Ferretti's Spring/Summer 2024 collection and pair matching shades of white with sky blue and ecru for a spring day out. Add silver flats and a simple suede bag to complete the look.