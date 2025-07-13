Easy Escapes: Great Scotland Yard Hotel Is an Unmissable, Luxurious Landmark in the Very Heart of London

As a Londoner myself, I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to staycations in my own city. There are thousands of hotels in the city centre, but they have to look truly exceptional to warrant a stay when I live here myself. That's why, when I was invited to stay at the iconic and historic Great Scotland Yard Hotel earlier this year, I immediately leapt at the opportunity.

Located in Whitehall and a mere stone's throw from Horse Guards Parade, you couldn't get more central if you tried. The five-star hotel is an iconic landmark in and of itself, dating back to the 1820s and situated in a Grade II listed building with breathtaking Edwardian and Victorian architecture. And yet it still feels effortlessly modern, seamlessly blending tradition, history and luxury to offer a truly unforgettable stay.

It's so steeped in history, it's hard to know where to start. It was the original HQ of the Metropolitan Police, where Jack the Ripper suspects were interviewed, not to mention where Charles Dickens shadowed officers. But years later, it was also used by the Ministry of Defence as the recruitment office during both World Wars. It manages to maintain all of this significant history without seeming gimmicky or dated, rather, offering a modern, historical bolthole to rest your feet after a long day of touristing.

Considering booking or keen to read more about the landmark ahead of your stay? Keep scrolling for my review.

Great Scotland Yard Hotel review: "A seamless blend of tradition, history, and modern luxury in the city centre"

The vibes

I've stayed at central London hotels in the past, but no location is quite as iconic as this one. Situated in the very heart of London, you're essentially resting your head a few buildings away from the home of the Prime Minister and a short few strides away from Horse Guards Parade, Trafalgar Square and the River Thames, too.

That said, the hotel itself is tucked down an unassuming and quiet alleyway, which means that, amazingly, your stay is undisturbed and surprisingly tranquil.

From the second you step into the lobby, which is kitted out with a mixture of traditional and modern art and sculptures, you're looked after. The hotel claims on its website to be "dedicated to delight", and the interior certainly indicates as much - think pop art prints, giant armchairs with animal heads carved out of the back, and sleek marble floors. It's quirky, but elevated and undoubtedly fun.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The rooms

Recently entirely rebuilt and extended by two floors, the hotel has 151 rooms and seven suites on offer. Uniquely, no two rooms are the same - while ours was decorated in muted tones of white and grey, playful pops of colour in the art on the walls elevated the vibe.

We stayed on the fourth floor and the room was surprisingly spacious, light and airy for a central London hotel. We had our own lounge area, complete with soft-as-anything pile carpet, a fully stocked mini bar and TV, and a separate bedroom with a luxurious four-poster bed.

The bathroom was the real highlight, though - nothing relaxes me more than stunning marble flooring, Jo Loves toiletries, and uber plush towels, robes and slippers. Plus, the toilet was Japanese and seriously next-gen, which, sure, took some getting used to, but was a surprising standout.

The food

You're spoilt for choice for food options, and there's something for every mood.

Do stop by their cocktail bar, The 40 Elephants, for a pre-dinner drink. The cocktail list is extensive and cleverly curated, with classics like negronis and martinis, as well as tasty non-alcoholic cocktails using zero per cent spirits. There's also a carefully concealed speakeasy, Sibin, located behind one of the bookcases - again, tastefully done and decked out with art from the likes of ALastair Mackie, Belinda Frikh and Cornelia Parker, it only adds to the sense of grandeur and mystery the whole hotel oozes.

We ate at The 40 Elephants bar, too, and while the menu offering isn't extensive - think British classics and small plates for starters - everything we had was tasty, with the truffle arancini being the stars of the show. The bar and restaurant is open until late, too, meaning you can grab dinner post a theatre trip or live music experience without worrying about the kitchen being closed.

Another fun fact for you: the bar is named after the UK's first and only all-female gang, a troupe who hold a unique place in the history of British crime and were renowned for their glamorous style, high calibre and looks.

If afternoon tea is more your thing, they also have seasonal teas on offer, crafted by the hotel's expert pastry chefs. Similarly, if you're celebrating a special occasion, don't sleep on Ekstedt, Michelin-starred chef Niklas Ekstedt's residency. Enjoy wood-fired old Nordic cooking and the very best of seasonal British ingredients.

Breakfast is included with most bookings and is a buffet affair, with the option to order cooked options, coffees and so on from the kitchen.

The facilities

For such a central location, the facilities really are exceptional. Make use of their fitness center, event spaces, 24-hour room service, and concierge services, as and when you need.

They've also just announced a new wellness partnership with the renowned Aire Ancient Baths London, a tranquil, calming and soothing spa situated in the home of Peter Pan author J. M. Barrie and just a five minutes walk from the hotel.

There are two packages to choose from, the London Luxe retreat or the Timeless Tranquility package. Book the London Luxe retreat, and you'll get to enjoy an overnight stay at Great Scotland Yard and one of AIRE’s soothing 45 minute massages and an tour through the thermal baths.

Go for the Timeless Tranquility package and you'll get a luxurious overnight stay and a 90-minutes of relaxation in Aire's ancient thermal baths, complete with cava and truffles.

We visited the spa and can confirm first hand that it's truly magical - an almost unbelievably calm, soothing and detached oasis of tranquillity amongst the hubbub of the city above. And what better way to extend your calm than with a stay at one of London's most iconic hotels, afterwards?

The need to know

Packages for the new Great Scotland Yard x Aire Ancient Baths package start from £345.00 pp and include breakfast. Book at the Great Scotland Yard Hotel, here.