9 elegant mother of the bride outfits that will work for any wedding setting

Yes, a wedding day is all about the happy couple, but the mother of the bride shares a little bit of the limelight as well. In some cases, she plays a major part in running the big day, carrying bridal trains, wrangling guests for photos, and making sure everyone is generally having a good time—especially the bride. In others, she's simply there to enjoy herself, spending the night on the dance-floor surrounded by friends. Yet whatever mother of the bride duties may fall before you, looking and feeling your best will only make the day all the better.

Luckily, today’s mother of the bride outfits are far from the stiff silhouettes and dusty shades of years gone by. From sleek tailoring to romantic pastels and luxe embellishments, the modern mother of the bride will find something to suit her, whatever her style or budget. Plus, to give you a head-start, we've found nine looks that are ready to shop, below.

For 2025, we're seeing an embrace of colour beyond the traditional blushes and silvers, although they're a fan-favourite for good reason. Think cornflower blue, deep rust shades and butter yellow, while florals are having a sophisticated resurgence too. And as for tailoring? Chic suits and trusty two pieces are strong options for those with no desire to wear a dress. Just keep scrolling to see our elegant mother of the bride looks below.

The modern midi dress

Mother of the bride duties can include everything from carrying the bridal dress train to wrangling the flower girls, so a midi dress can often be a more practical pick. Long enough to still feel formal yet short enough to cause little faff, these knee-length dresses are a chic option for any style of wedding. Just look at Carole Middleton’s powder blue number at Pippa’s wedding for inspo.

Valentino Garavani Go Logo 40 Embellished Leather Slingback Pumps £850 at Net-A-Porter

Erdem Bloom Mini Velvet Shoulder Bag £1,495 at Net-A-Porter

The tailored trouser suit

The modern mother of the bride may be tempted to try tailoring for their daughter's big day. Not only is a sharp suit an incredibly elegant pick but it's also rather sensible—allow us to remind you of those inevitable mother of the bride tasks... While plenty of colours from baby blue to pastel pink will look particularly sleek, a vibrant shade will make more of a statement.

The Fold Clever Crepe Lorelli Jacket Vibrant Blue £395 at The Fold

The Fold Clever Crepe Adelaide Wide-Leg Trousers Vibrant Blue £235 at The Fold

Mint Velvet Fox Silver Leather Strap Heels £119 at Mint Velvet

Bottega Veneta Sardine Mini Intrecciato Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag £2,600 at Net-A-Porter

The statement sleeve dress

Statement sleeve dresses are one of the most eye-catching yet universally flattering silhouettes to step into. Luxury label Taller Marmo is famous for its fringed sleeve styles and plenty of high-street stores have since followed suit. Plus, they come in a range of colours and materials, meaning there is an option to suit every style.

Taller Marmo Belted Maxi Dress £1,106 at Farfetch

Valentino Garavani 80mm Vlogo Signature Slingback Pumps £1,090 at Farfetch

ZARA Sequinned Mini Bucket Bag £39.99 at Zara

The chic soft pastel co-ord

If you're drawn towards a two-piece but aren't too keen on trousers, a skirt or dress and jacket co-ord is a great solution. Pastel shades will add a traditional touch and luckily there's no short supply of options. Plus, you can restyle them in a number of ways for other occasions.

Mint Velvet Blue Linen Scallop Tie Front Top £99 at Mint Velvet

Mint Velvet Blue Linen Maxi Skirt £99 at Mint Velvet

Manolo Blahnik Carolyne 50 Pleated Satin Mules £695 at Net-A-Porter

Quiz Light Blue Bow Headband Fascinator £19.99 at Debenhams

The embellished or beaded dress

Yes, plenty of attention will be on the bride and groom but weddings are also a great time for the mother of the bride to truly shine. If you're wanting to add a bit of sparkle to your look, an embellished dress is sure to do the trick, especially for evening or city weddings.

Rebecca Vallance Posey Cutout Embellished Cady Midi Dress £770 at Net-A-Porter

Rabanne Mini Sparkle Layered Bag £526 at Farfetch

Zimmermann 65mm Gleam Strappy Sandals £489 at Farfetch

Oscar De La Renta Gold-Tone Crystal Earrings £415 at Net-A-Porter

The satin style

For the modern mother of the bride, satin dresses are sure to suit you perfectly. Available in an array of colours, the high-shine fabric looks incredibly luxurious and needs very little in way of accessories.

Victoria Beckham Asymmetric Draped Satin Midi Dress £990 at Net-A-Porter

The floral frock

Floral prints are a great pick for those looking to add a bit of personality to their mother of the bride looks. Plus, as they combine a handful of different colours, it's easy to find accessories to style with—you may even own some already.

Rixo Clementina Ruffled Floral-Print Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Dress £393 at Net-A-Porter

Loulou De Saison Johanna Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag £750 at Net-A-Porter

Accessorize Woven Bow Feather Disc Fascinator Red £55 at Accessorize

The trusty jumpsuit

Combining all the best parts of a dress and a trouser suit, jumpsuits are both chic and comfortable. Plus, you guessed it, they're another mother of the bride fit that you can easily run around in. A lightweight fabric and wide-leg design will leave you with a more floaty fit, while a structured style will feel a bit more formal—the choice is yours.

M&S Collection Iridescent Pearl Cascade Drop Earrings £18.50 at M&S

The minimalist dark shade dress

If you're usually drawn to all-black outfits, don't fret about finding a pastel hue for the wedding day. Instead, opt for a sleek navy style that's simple yet chic and add your favourite darker hued accessories.