Stylish workout gear for both gymming and sipping lattes

Add extra motivation to your gym routine with these fashion-forward fitness pieces....

If you’re in need of a little motivation for all those spinning and Barre classes, there’s only one thing for it: stylish sportswear. Lucky for us, there’s plenty of inspiration around when it comes to Insta-worthy outfits (because if it didn’t go on the ‘gram, did it even happen?).

If you’re planning on workout out regularly (or simply grabbing a latte in your cool new leggings), it really is worth investing in high quality gear, that won’t stretch or become see-through after a few washes.

For AW20, don’t be afraid to layer with a big puffa jacket for ultimate comfort, and don’t forget those chunky boots or trainers. Even designers are getting in on the trend, with Roksanda even collaborating with Lululemon for pieces you can wear both in and out of the gym.

As ever with streetwear, there are plenty of 90s vibes around, thanks to crop tops, branded joggers and retro trainers, and if you can wear the same colour from head-to-toe, extra sartorial points for you. Neon is making a big comeback this season, so make sure you inject a bit of colour in your outfit, and statement leggings are perfect if you’re going for that LA look.

It’s all about layering too, which is perfect for winter, so make sure you wear a crossover knitted cardigan (Katie Holmes eat your heart out) over a pastel crop top for yoga, while a camo long-sleeved stretch top is great if you’re pounding the pavement.

The key is to have an outfit that will take you from workout to lunch without bothering without having to change, because it’s just too damn on point. That said, it does need to do the job at the gym too.

It’s all well and good looking stylish, but if you don’t have lightweight, breathable fabrics, then they’ll you’ll get overheated and sweaty in no time. Lucky for you, both dedicated and high street sportswear brand have got you covered with the latest technologies. Whether you’re doing yoga, spinning, pilates, HIIT or barre, there are plenty of stylish pieces that will keep you cool while you workout.

Scroll down to shop our edit of the best sportswear to buy now.

best workout clothes
1 of 12

THE UPSIDE Poppy velvet-trimmed floral-print stretch leggings, £109 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
best workout clothes
2 of 12

H&M Conscious Sports bra Low support, £12.99

Buy it now!
best workout clothes
3 of 12

M&S Half Zip Run Top, £19.50

Buy it now!
best workout clothes
4 of 12

SÉZANE Calvin Sweat, £80

Buy it now!
best workout clothes
5 of 12

ERNEST LEOTY Oriane bodysuit, £250 at MATCHESFASHION.COM

Buy it now!
best workout clothes
6 of 12

WONE Stretch shorts, £142 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
best workout clothes
7 of 12

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Firebird striped satin-jersey track jacket, £50 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
best workout clothes
8 of 12

ACCESSORIZE METALLIC YOGA MAT BAG, £15

Buy it now!
best workout clothes
9 of 12

Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waisted 7/8 Yoga Leggings, £85

Buy it now!
best workout clothes
10 of 12

VAARA Elsa two-tone sports bra, £90 at MATCHESFASHION.COM

Buy it now!
best workout clothes
11 of 12

Lululemon Align HR Crop 21″ Love Knot leggings, £78

Buy it now!
best workout clothes
12 of 12

6 MONCLER 1017 ALYX 9SM COSMOS, £1,450

Buy it now!

