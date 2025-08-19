Stop What You’re Doing – Don’t Sleep on the 8 Exercises Experts Do Every Day to Boost Longevity

Longevity is the buzzword of 2025 so far, with our feeds inundated with ways to eat, sleep and supplement our way to a longer, healthier life. And the most powerful tool in our longevity arsenal? Exercise.

Yes, that's right: moving our bodies each and every day is one of the best (if not the best) insurance policies we can invest in, health-wise. "Exercise is arguably the most important tool we have to increase both longevity and quality of life," agrees Dr Mohammed Enayat, longevity expert, GP and founder of longevity clinic HUM2N. "It positively impacts nearly every system in the body, and the benefits are far-reaching, both mentally and physically."

But don't just take our word for it: the science is compelling, here, too. Research (such as this 2012 study, published in the Journal of Ageing Research) clearly shows that physical activity contributes to increased life expectancy, but we're not just talking about intense training. In fact, some studies (like this one, undertaken by the University of Jyväskylä) reveal that moderate exercise confers the greatest longevity gains.

Now, we are all for an exercise regime that's as achievable and efficient as it is effective, so with this in mind, we've asked top coaches and longevity experts to share their favourite exercises to boost longevity, that can all be done in under 10 minutes - perfect for the summer holidays.

Keen to learn more about movement for longevity? Do scroll through our guides to the best longevity workouts and blue zone living , while you're at it.

Exercise is one of the bst ways to boost longevity - 8 moves the experts recommend you do every day

What are longevity exercises?

While any kind of movement is beneficial for both physical and mental health, when it comes to longevity, it pays to do your homework, as not all exercises are created equal.

"Longevity exercises are physical movements specifically designed to enhance both lifespan and healthspan, in other words, helping individuals not only live longer but also maintain good health and independence throughout their later years," explains Dr Enayat. "Unlike training regimes that focus on athletic performance, competitive sports, or physical aesthetics, longevity exercises aim to preserve functional movement, metabolic health, joint mobility, muscular strength, cardiovascular resilience, and recovery capacity."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Think multi-muscle (compound) movements, such as squats and pull-ups, over isolated exercises like bicep curls, for example.

Additionally, the best activities for boosting longevity are likely to be functional. In other words, moves that mimic the things we do in everyday life, such as lifting, squatting, pushing, pulling and hinging (our most basic and universal movement patterns) will have the greatest benefit, especially as we age.

What are the benefits of longevity exercises?

We're all well aware that a balanced fitness regime will garner us results ranging from improved cardiovascular health, increased strength and endurance and an uptick in mental health too.

In addition, longevity exercises bestow their own unique benefits for our overall wellbeing - and some of them might surprise you.

1. They enhance immune function

Not exactly something that immediately springs to mind when considering workout advantages, but an improved immune system shouldn't be overlooked, especially as we age.

"If you exercise for cardiovascular health and are also strong, you will benefit by delaying frailty or ill health," notes David Vaux, osteopath and author of Stronger: How to build strength: the secret to a longer, healthier life. "Your immune function, independence and ability to say yes to life will all be defined by how fit and strong we are. Having great cardio will add years to life, but also being strong will add life to years.

"In particular, many people are surprised to hear that preserving their lean skeletal muscle mass via regular strength training will actually boost their immune function," he continues, "improving their ability to recover from infections and/or injury."

2. They boost functional fitness

As touched on above, the best exercises for longevity will have a functional twist, meaning they will make everyday life that bit easier - and who doesn't want that?

Think lifting and carrying children or shopping, reaching for groceries on the top shelf at the supermarket, or running to catch a bus, for example.

"These exercises help to maintain muscular strength, balance, and joint flexibility, which are essential for everyday activities and help prevent the falls and injuries that can severely impact independence in later life," shares Dr Enayat. "Crucially, they are suitable for lifelong practice and are adaptable to different life stages, making them an essential part of a long-term health strategy. The goal is not to be the fittest in the room, but to remain mobile, independent, strong, and cognitively sharp well into your 70s, 80s, and beyond."

3. They improve balance and stability

Ok, so the trips and falls we associate with later life might seem a long way off right now, but it's never too early to start training for your older body - and the ability to balance is a key skill. So much so that research published in the British Medical Journal shows being able to balance on one leg for 10 seconds or more decreases our risk of all-cause mortality - compelling stuff.

"The strength and balance work involved in longevity exercises confers both immediate and long-lasting benefits," says Kate Rowe-Ham, personal trainer and founder of Owning Your Menopause. "They help you feel more stable on your feet, more powerful in your body, and more in control of how you move."

4. They help preserve muscle mass and bone density

"The right kind of exercise can completely change how we age," shares Rowe-Ham. "As we move through midlife, particularly around menopause, we naturally lose muscle mass and bone density. Without intervention, this decline increases our risk of falls, fractures, weakness, and chronic illness. But strength and balance training sends your body a different message. This shift can slow down and support the ageing process dramatically."

5. They help delay cognitive decline

The benefits of longevity exercises aren't purely physical, either. We know that many age-related conditions relate to our mental health, and a regular and consistent workout regimen can help to offset the risks of developing cognitive decline and other brain-related illnesses.

"The benefits of longevity exercises extend to the brain as well," agrees Dr Enayat. "Exercise stimulates the release of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a key molecule involved in neuroplasticity, memory, and learning, which can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease. It also modulates hormones such as cortisol, testosterone, and growth hormone, which play vital roles in mood regulation, energy metabolism, and tissue repair."

Who are longevity exercises best for?

As noted above, it's really never too early (or too late!) to start taking control of how well we are ageing, so in this sense, longevity exercises are recommended for everyone and anyone.

More specifically, though, certain groups will potentially benefit more.

"Longevity exercises are appropriate for everyone," shares Dr Enayat, "however, the specific type and intensity of exercise should be adapted to the individual’s age, fitness level, medical history, and personal goals.

"For those in their 20s to 40s, it’s the ideal time to build a strong foundation of cardiovascular health, muscular strength, and mobility that can be maintained across the lifespan. In your 50s and 60s, the focus often shifts to maintaining muscle mass, supporting metabolic function, and incorporating mobility and balance training to counteract the natural declines that begin in midlife.

"For older adults, particularly over 70, the emphasis is on preventing falls, maintaining independence, and preserving joint function, using gentle strength work, balance exercises, and low-impact cardio.

"Additionally, longevity exercises are particularly important for individuals with a family history of chronic disease, for women entering or going through menopause who face a rapid decline in bone density and muscle mass, and for sedentary individuals looking to improve their overall health."

8 best longevity exercises, according to top coaches and experts

1. Farmer's carry

What? Like many longevity moves, the farmer's carry really couldn't be any simpler. Just choose two weights (one for each hand), squat down to pick them up (with good form - always!) and walk. Simple.

Why? "Farmers carry is a great all-over strengthening and balance exercise," says Vaux. "It's excellent for maintaining balance and making those falls less likely, while it also works on grip strength. Grip strength is an important and reliable indicator of health and independence in later life."

How long for? This will depend on how heavy you're lifting, but as a general rule, aim for ten reps.

How to do a Farmer's Carry by Wodstar - YouTube Watch On

2. Squats

What? A classic bodyweight strength compound move, the squat is one of our fundamental movement patterns.

Why? "You don’t need an hour-long gym session to meaningfully impact your longevity," advises Dr Enayat. "Some of the most effective exercises can be performed in under 10 minutes, and when done consistently, they yield remarkable benefits for long-term health. Squats are an excellent way to engage multiple muscle groups, improve core strength, and enhance joint mobility."

How long for? Aim for three sets of ten to 15 reps, and build up from there. You can add in weights, too, for added spice.

Exercise Tutorial - Squat - YouTube Watch On

3. Walking lunges

What? A standard lunge is another traditional strength move. Here, we take things up a notch and walk while we lunge. Don't forget to focus on your form, though, to maximise benefits and avoid injury.

Why? "Functional movements like walking lunges or stair step-ups are excellent for preserving lower-body strength and mimicking real-life movement patterns that we rely on every day," says Dr Enayat.

How long for? Try two to three minutes of work - it's harder than you think!

The Walking Lunge - YouTube Watch On

4. Thoracic spine rotations

What? This move can be performed in a variety of ways, from seated upright to all fours. We like the supine (lying on your back) version, with knees bent.

Why? Mobility work is vital when it comes to building a strong body for life. "Mobility work also deserves a place in a longevity-focused routine," says Dr Enayat. "A simple flow incorporating deep squats, hip circles, thoracic spine rotations, and dynamic stretches can maintain range of motion, improve posture, and prevent stiffness, especially for those who spend long hours sitting."

How long for? Try five rotations on each side, every day.

How to do a Thoracic Rotation stretch - YouTube Watch On

5. Glute bridges

What? You're probably familiar with a simple glute bridge. Lying on your back with your knees bent and heels close to your bottom, slowly and with control, raise your hips as far as you can without compromising form.

Why? "Glute bridges are a simple yet powerful move to strengthen the hips and glutes," notes Rowe-Ham. "This helps support both posture and balance."

How long for? Aim for three sets of ten reps.

How to Perform the Perfect Glute Bridge - YouTube Watch On

6. Single-leg stands

What? Short, sweet and incredibly simple: just stand on one leg and balance.

Why? "Single-leg stands will help challenge your balance, reducing your fall risk," says Rowe-Ham. "They're great for strengthening the small stabilising muscles in your legs and core."

How long for? Try and balance for ten seconds, working your way up from there. Too easy? Try closing your eyes!

How to do a Single leg stand - YouTube Watch On

7. Bird dog holds

What? A classic Pilates move: starting in all fours, slowly lift the opposite arm and leg till they're straight in front and behind. Hold for a few seconds, return and repeat on the other side.

Why? "Bird dog holds are a brilliant core exercise that improves stability and coordination while protecting the spine," advises Rowe-Ham.

How long for? Try five to eight reps on each side.

How To Properly Do A Bird Dog with Hold - Strength and Posture Exercises - Wellen - YouTube Watch On

8. Jumping jacks

What? The humble juping jack needs no explanation: simply jump your arms and legs in and out.

Why? "For those looking for something more dynamic, a light high-intensity interval routine, such as alternating 20 seconds of jumping jacks or high knees with 40 seconds of active rest can help improve VO2 max, support metabolic flexibility, and reduce inflammation, even in just a short session," notes Dr Enayat.

How long for? Try 30 seconds of work to begin with, working your way up to a minute or more.

Jumping Jacks - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK's go-to longevity exercise essentials now:

lululemon Longline Energy Bra £48 at lululemon Even low-impact moves need some support, and this lululemon energy bra provides that and more. We love the comfort and fasten-free fit, while it comes in an impressive range of sizes, too. Adanola Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings £42 at Adanola Functional and affordable gym kit doesn't get much better than Adanola, and these leggings are a firm favourite. They're lightweight, comfortable and don't ride up (or down!), plus we love the wrap-over style. Bala Bangles at Free People Movement £50 at Free People Pop these ultra-wearable weighted bangles on wrists or ankles and up the ante on your everyday movements - you'll be surprised how quickly you start to feel the burn.