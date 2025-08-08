We Test Activewear for a Living, and Monday Body Designs Some of the Best – 11 Top Picks for a Chic Workout

As a Shopping Editor, I've been lucky enough to try out a huge range of sportswear and wellness brands over the years. And while plenty of them get my seal of approval, there are some that just stand head and shoulders above the rest - the most recent being Monday Body.

In the realm of cool girl activewear brands, Monday has perfected the athleisure formula. High performance gear in trending yet timeless colourways, varying silhouettes, and with the addition of practical elements that leave no detail forgotten, there's nothing I'm left wanting. Our Senior Health Editor, Ally Head, is a huge proponent of the brand too - and considering she tests fit kit for a living, that's high praise.

Founded by Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman, Monday Body was created to make everyone feel comfortable and supported when working out, as well as cater to all shapes. I love that the sizing is done by body type rather than standard numbers, and there's also the option to shop by impact to find the perfect piece for you.

As a newer gym goer, I'm particularly conscious of what I wear and how I feel in my workout clothes. I want ample coverage and support, but I also want to look chic. Not too much to ask. My Monday tank and shorts have become my ride or dies over the last month or so, surviving Pilates, the gym floor, and my first foray into weightlifting.

Ally is an avid marathoner who literally and figuratively puts her fit kit through its paces. Between us, we've given Monday some serious work, and it's managed to impress us on every account. And not just for exercising - the brand also has swimwear, dresses, and beach cover-ups to offer.

So without further ado, keep scrolling for the pieces Ally and I have in our personal collections, and that we would recommend to anyone. Trust us on this one - it'll become one of your new favourite sportswear brands. And don't skip our edits of the best gym leggings, functional but fashionable swimwear, best running shorts with pockets, and best sports bras, while you're at it.

Senior Health Editor Ally Head wearing Monday Body activewear while cheering on the runners at the 2025 London Marathon (Image credit: Future)

Shop our top Monday Body picks

(Image credit: Monday Body)

Monday Body Glacier Tank Today's Best Deals £66 at Monday Body Reasons to buy + Very flattering + Great low impact support + Multi-use Reasons to avoid - Slightly risky without a bra

I fell in love with this tank as soon as I put it on. It looks incredible and offers great support for low-impact workouts. However, as someone with a larger chest, I'd be careful when wearing it for cardio or intensive gym sessions where you could slip out. The colour is absolutely stunning, it's very stretchy and doesn't dig in anywhere, and it has a chic enough cut to be styled up with jeans in the evening if you so desire. I have this beautiful blue, and it does a great job of not showing huge sweat patches despite how light it is - probably due to the thick, quality fabric that isn't easily penetrable.

"This is a sweat-wicking, supportive, dream of a tank, with a strong enough built-in bra that you don't need to wear a sports bra underneath it. It's also chic enough to style as part of your day-to-day wardrobe. One word of warning, though - it runs small, so definitely go up a size for maximum support and coverage."- Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: Monday Body)

Rio Dress Today's Best Deals £200 at Monday Body Reasons to buy + Very high quality + No bra needed + Will take you anywhere Reasons to avoid - Slightly long on petites

As mentioned, Monday doesn't just offer fit kit. The Rio dress is one of my favourite pieces by the brand, and there's almost nowhere I can't wear it. The stretchy smocked bodice is such high quality - it offers brilliant hold that means I don't need to wear a bra, and the skirt is so lightweight and airy. It is ever so slightly long for me, but I just fold the top inwards and it's undetectable. It's become my one non-negotiable when packing for holidays because the black and white combo is just so chic.

"We know, we know - this isn't activewear per se, but it is easily the nicest dress I've ever owned. It's unbelievably good quality, thick, easy to wash, and easy to wear, plus it doesn't need ironing or steaming pre-wearing, making it really simple to style and throw on. I've been stopped on the street to ask where it's from, it's that good." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: Monday Body)

Yosemite Top Today's Best Deals £90 at Monday Body Reasons to buy + Trendy balletcore look + Great layering piece + Adjustable fit Reasons to avoid - Needs to be worn over another top

I love my little wrap top for travelling to and from exercise classes, and I know it'll come in so handy during autumn when I need an extra layer. It's simultaneously thick and breathable, and the adjustable fit means it hugs the body perfectly with plenty of room for tying it different ways. The thicker ties mean they don't cut into my waist or restrict me too much, which is common with thinner straps. I'm also a big sucker for thumb holes, which this one has.

I would recommend sizing up if you want to wear it as a top on its own - I stuck with my usual size which fits well, but I definitely need a sports bra or top underneath to make it appropriate to leave the house in.

(Image credit: Monday Swimwear)

Bahamas One Piece Today's Best Deals View at Monday Swimwear Reasons to buy + Very stretchy + Removable cups + High leg but good coverage Reasons to avoid - Pricey

If you're after fashionable and functional swimwear, you've found it. This swimming costume has beat out the rest of my collection to become my favourite and most worn. It's taken me from the beach in Barcelona to my local swimming pool for an intensive workout, and it withstood both brilliantly. The stretchy fabric makes for such a comfortable fit that doesn't dig in on the bikini line or bum, and it has a higher cut that makes it look even more chic without compromising on coverage in the back. It isn't cheap, but the quality speaks for itself. I know this is one I'll wear for years.

(Image credit: Monday Body)

Griffith Short 6.25" Today's Best Deals £60 at Monday Body Reasons to buy + Ideal length + High waisted fit + Small key pocket Reasons to avoid - Can show sweat

I have worn these shorts at least once a week since I got them (or as often as I can wash them). Not only do I love cobalt blue activewear at the moment, but the shorter inseam makes them ideal for my height without being too short or causing chafing. I love the high-waisted fit, particularly because the waistband conceals a handy little pocket for my keys to go in when I'm on a walk or travelling to the gym.

They've survived multiple squat sessions and ensure I don't overheat when working out in the warmer months. The only downside is that this colour can show sweat marks, but I've honestly hardly noticed it, and I'm a pretty sweaty person.

(Image credit: Monday Body)

Elysian Short 4.5" Today's Best Deals £58 at Monday Body

"I've tested literally hundreds of pairs of workout shorts in my time, and these really are top tier. They're sweat-wicking, supportive, stylish, and don't ride up or roll down during long runs or squats at the gym, which is surprising, given that they're a slightly shorter length than I'm used to. While it's a shame they don't have pockets, they are super slick and flattering, and don't lead to the dreaded chub rub, either. Tens across the board!" - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: Monday Body)

Olympic Tank Today's Best Deals £60 at Monday Body

"Another winner from the brand is this tank top, a spaghetti strap, long line design that holds you in, offers a medium amount of support and looks great, too. Do note, though: some of the lighter colours do show sweat patches during super sweaty sessions." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: Monday Body)

Zion Tank Today's Best Deals £65 at Monday Body

"You've probably guessed by now that I'm a big fan of most of the Monday designs, but this bra is without doubt my favourite. I've tested during runs, Pilates, yoga and strength training, and can attest that it's held up over workout. It's a great thickness, supportive enough to wear without a bra, and really stylish - the eye-catching design looks great when paired with Elysian 4.5 inch short." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: Monday Body)

Wimbledon Skirt Today's Best Deals £80 at Monday Body

"Tenniscore is having a moment RN, with cute tennis skirts popping up everywhere and all of our most stylish fitness influencers wearing sports skirts for their sessions. This pleated design from Monday is sweat-wicking, has built-in shorts with handy side pockets and a comfortable waistband, to boot. I really can't fault it - so much so, I've worn it to plenty of festivals this summer, too. A top tip for balmy summer days where you want to focus on dancing and feeling supported over sweat patches on your skirt." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: Monday Body)

Zion Bra Today's Best Deals £67 at Monday Body Reasons to buy + Supportive for larger chests + Chic design + Structured Reasons to avoid - Straps aren't adjustable

A bra version of the Zion tank top, this is easily one of the most stylish sports bras I own. It offers great support and pairs perfectly with my cobalt shorts for an effortless summer co-ord that works for almost any workout. The padding and structured underbust keep me feeling securely held in, and it's so comfortable I've worn it with my regular clothes too. Just be aware that the straps themselves aren't adjustable, only the back, so they may stretch over time. But for right now, this hasn't been a problem for me - it still holds me up well with no slipping.

(Image credit: Monday Swimwear)

Palma Top in Honey Crinkle Today's Best Deals £94 at Monday Swimwear Reasons to buy + Superior quality + Washes well + Customisable fit Reasons to avoid - Not much coverage

"Monday also designs tonnes of high-quality swimwear, and I've personally tested the Palma top and bikini bottom. While it's a fairly standard triangle design, it has impressive staying power - I've worn for swims in lakes, the ocean, and pools, and never had to rearrange mid-stroke or encountered any unfortunate slips. I love that it offers a customizable fit, too, although I would note that this particular design doesn't offer the most coverage, if you're someone who prefers that style." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor