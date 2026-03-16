Celebs at the Oscars Just Proved That Peplum Is Red Carpet Worthy
Here's how you can wear the silhouette, too
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
It's no secret that one of the most enthralling parts of the Oscars is observing the countless celebrities filing in one after another, draped in haute couture. Watching the red carpet best dressed in real time is often a guessing game of which one of the major fashion houses has meticulously dressed each and every star, but easily the more entertaining pastime is seeing sartorial trends cement themselves for the season ahead. And at the 98th annual Academy Awards, one silhouette in particular has taken centre stage—peplum.
Not only is the A-line shape coming for our best spring jackets, but the A-listers have proven that it works for black tie occasions just as well. Complemented by the very best Oscars beauty looks, a nipped-in waist and conspicuous jutting waist skirt was the cut of choice for Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman, and Misty Copeland, amongst others. Anna Wintour herself even gave a subtle nod to the trend in a longline cut when presenting the award for Best Costume Design.
It's safe to say that the majority of red carpet gowns aren't particularly easy to translate into our everyday capsule wardrobes, which is why silhouette or print trends always pique my interest. Peplum is a takeover I didn't see coming following the garish colour ways and mesh panels that accompanied the cut back in the 2010s, but if there's one set of people who will always prove my fashion judgements wrong, it's the red carpet attendees.Article continues below
Whilst Kate Hudson opted for a column skirt cut by Armani Privé to accentuate the protruding waistline, Nicole Kidman's fluttery Chanel was embellished around the bodice and paired with a neutral pink-toned skirt.
But the main look occupying my mind—both in terms of wearability and red carpet appeal—is Misty Copelands ballet-inspired jacket by David Koma. A hint of tulle never goes amiss in my book, and a dramatic piece of outerwear is just the piece to revive any tired seasonal wardrobe.
There's certainly no shortage of peplum pieces on offer at the moment, and these are the pieces that will nod to Oscars red carpet style whilst remaining versatile enough for everyday wear.
Shop peplum
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.