These are the 21 items our Editors are hoping to find under their Christmas trees
Call it wishful thinking
Just a mere two weeks away (!) Christmas is slowly but surely seething its way in. And if you, like us, are a little delayed in making your gifting wish list, there is always plenty of inspiration to be had.
From the hard-to-gift fashion girl to the distant relative you picked at Secret Santa, we have expertly selected our top picks across fashion, beauty, and homeware that are bound to guarantee instant success. Plus, there is some fabulous inspiration if you're looking to avoid receiving a not-so-satisfactory gift from a loved one this holiday season (no judgment here).
Below, we have rounded up our top picks straight from Marie Claire's expert editors, from cosy knits to must-have fragrances.
Shop our Christmas wish list ideas:
Lily Russo-Bah, Fashion Director
"I often have work dinners and events to attend, so I am always on the look out for pieces that are both statement and functional in equal measure."
"Listen, if you don't ask you don't get. So if my husband is reading this, the recently launched mini Panthère de Cartier is at the top of my wish list."
"I am a bit of a magpie and would never tire of wearing a piece that is as fabulous and timeless as this."
Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer
"My 2024 handbag obessions have ranged between bowling and suede bags, so this number from Atelier Ninety Five is just perfect. Known for their limited production runs, this one is one that will sell out fast."
"I'm obsessed with Merit's latest fragrance, with subtle musk, vanilla, and jasmine. It's a great everyday scent."
"My mum has been on a serious hunt for the perfect cashmere bugundy sweater, this was the one she went for and I may or may not be stealing it from her."
"I fell in love with Ateljé's cases the second I saw Mindy wearing them in Emily in Paris. Sleek, comfortable, and featuring an attached cord- what's not to love?"
Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
"I've had multiple loafers over the years—ones with horsebits, with a chunky sole, in bright colours—but I've never had an iconic masculine penny loafer. I'd ask for one in every colourway, but that would be awfully greedy. I would settle for a pair of black leather, please."
"I've had multiple loafers over the years—ones with horsebits, with a chunky sole, in bright colours—but I've never had an iconic masculine penny loafer. I'd ask for one in every colourway, but that would be awfully greedy. I would settle for a pair of black leather, please."
"I've been searching for the perfect black tote bag that will go everywhere with me and be whatever I need it to be—a carryon for a weekend away, a nappy bag with enough space for toys and a chic work bag roomy enough for my laptop, make-up bag and water bottle. The Gabin Maxi is that bag."
Penny Goldstone, Contributing Fashion Editor
"This jumper has been on my wishlist all season but I just haven't been able to justify buying it. Having seen it in real life, I can tell you it's the softest and cosiest thing ever, thanks to its brushed Alpaca blend. Plus, it would go really well with a pair of burgundy leather trousers I already own."
"I already own and cherish several Alighieri pieces, including a silver statement ring I haven't taken off since buying this summer. This beautiful cord necklace would make a welcome addition to my collection, worn over a maxi knitted dress this winter."
"Since becoming a mum, I've realised shoppers are much more practical than my go-to tiny handbags. I can't stop seeing this suede tote on my Instagram scrolls, it just looks so chic and practical. "
Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor
"I wouldn't normally add a designer bag to my Christmas wishlist but the 50% discount makes this too tempting to miss. I have been desperate for a Knight bag since the silhouette launched and I'm in love with this brown suede colour. This is a purchase that will never go out of fashion and I think its only a matter of time before it becomes the new it-bag. Perhaps this could be a Christmas treat to myself?"
"I live in impractical footwear, but after months of severely wet weather I have decided now is the time for some reliable waterproof shoes that are a bit more stylish than walking boots. I love that these will take me from muddy hikes to festivals (and even to the office when styled right)."
"The Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream is my all time favourite moisturiser, but I find it very hard to justify spending almost £70 on a face cream regularly. That's why it always makes its way onto my birthday or Christmas wishlists, and I'm just as excited to receive it every time."
Mischa Smith, News & Fashion Editor
"Against my better judgement, I've agreed to go skiing with my partner for New Year's - I hear it's 90% about the aesthetic anyway."
"I'm calling it now, 2025 is going to be the year I prioritise sleep. I'm hoping this adorable Damson Madder PJ set will encourage me to get my full eight hours."
"Nothing says Christmas like red velvet, and this puffball clutch is perfectly sized for holding all my holiday essentials, which currently consist of MAC's rub lip colour and cough sweets."
Dionne Brighton, Social Media Editor
"My New Year’s resolution is to actually commit to using a Gua Sha—and this dual-function tool is perfect for keeping me on track. A Gua Sha and Jade Roller in one? Say no more. Designed for both relaxation and rejuvenation, this tool brings together the cooling effect of jade rolling with the sculpting benefits of Gua Sha. It’s the perfect way to level up my skincare routine without adding extra steps. To my Secret Santa out there, if you’re reading this…this is exactly what I want. My 2024 glow is depending on it."
"I’ve worn the original Lancôme La Vie est Belle for over 10 years, but a few months ago, our beauty editor introduced me to the new L'Elixir Eau de Parfum—and let’s just say, I’ve been converted. I’m so obsessed that I’ve already gone through half the bottle, so it’s definitely at the top of my Christmas list (because I know I’ll run out all too soon).With notes of raspberry, violet, and cocoa butter, it’s a fresh twist on the original scent—still sweet, but with a deeper, more sophisticated edge. And fun fact: I wear it every single day, no matter the occasion."
"I use this mist way too often, and my bottle is almost empty. Each spray instantly creates a calm, soothing atmosphere that makes me feel like I’ve been transported to a spa. With a blend of sandalwood, rose geranium, frankincense, and myrrh, it’s perfect for unwinding at the end of the day—or just adding a little festive magic to the air. Whether it’s spritzed on my linens or in the room, it’s one of my favourite little luxuries."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
-
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been offered a staggering amount of money to reunite
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Four royal family members have reportedly been invited to Christmas in California
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Tiffany & Co. celebrates 50 years of Elsa Peretti with limited-edition pieces
A true icon
By Rachael Taylor