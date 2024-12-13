These are the 21 items our Editors are hoping to find under their Christmas trees

Just a mere two weeks away (!) Christmas is slowly but surely seething its way in. And if you, like us, are a little delayed in making your gifting wish list, there is always plenty of inspiration to be had.

From the hard-to-gift fashion girl to the distant relative you picked at Secret Santa, we have expertly selected our top picks across fashion, beauty, and homeware that are bound to guarantee instant success. Plus, there is some fabulous inspiration if you're looking to avoid receiving a not-so-satisfactory gift from a loved one this holiday season (no judgment here).

Below, we have rounded up our top picks straight from Marie Claire's expert editors, from cosy knits to must-have fragrances.

Shop our Christmas wish list ideas:

Lily Russo-Bah, Fashion Director

Dune Stylish Boots £200 at Dune "I often have work dinners and events to attend, so I am always on the look out for pieces that are both statement and functional in equal measure."

Panthère De Cartier Watch £3,550 at Cartier "Listen, if you don't ask you don't get. So if my husband is reading this, the recently launched mini Panthère de Cartier is at the top of my wish list."

Coach Leather Jacket £1,100 at Coach "I am a bit of a magpie and would never tire of wearing a piece that is as fabulous and timeless as this."

Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer

Atelier Ninety Five Faux Suede Chocolate Bowler Bag £80 at Atelier Ninety Five "My 2024 handbag obessions have ranged between bowling and suede bags, so this number from Atelier Ninety Five is just perfect. Known for their limited production runs, this one is one that will sell out fast."

Merit Beauty Retrospect £79 at Merit "I'm obsessed with Merit's latest fragrance, with subtle musk, vanilla, and jasmine. It's a great everyday scent."

Bouguessa Kate Cashmere Cardigan £310 at Bouguessa "My mum has been on a serious hunt for the perfect cashmere bugundy sweater, this was the one she went for and I may or may not be stealing it from her."

Ateljé Glitter Case With Stardust Pearl Cord £48.79 at Ateljé "I fell in love with Ateljé's cases the second I saw Mindy wearing them in Emily in Paris. Sleek, comfortable, and featuring an attached cord- what's not to love?"

Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Next Green Check Pleated Kilt Maxi Skirt £55 at Next "I've had multiple loafers over the years—ones with horsebits, with a chunky sole, in bright colours—but I've never had an iconic masculine penny loafer. I'd ask for one in every colourway, but that would be awfully greedy. I would settle for a pair of black leather, please."

G.H. Bass Weejuns Penny Loafers £170 at G.H. Bass "I've had multiple loafers over the years—ones with horsebits, with a chunky sole, in bright colours—but I've never had an iconic masculine penny loafer. I'd ask for one in every colourway, but that would be awfully greedy. I would settle for a pair of black leather, please."

Sézane Gabin Maxi Bag £360 at Sézane "I've been searching for the perfect black tote bag that will go everywhere with me and be whatever I need it to be—a carryon for a weekend away, a nappy bag with enough space for toys and a chic work bag roomy enough for my laptop, make-up bag and water bottle. The Gabin Maxi is that bag."

Penny Goldstone, Contributing Fashion Editor

Brushed Alpaca-Blend Sweater £480 at Net-A-Porter "This jumper has been on my wishlist all season but I just haven't been able to justify buying it. Having seen it in real life, I can tell you it's the softest and cosiest thing ever, thanks to its brushed Alpaca blend. Plus, it would go really well with a pair of burgundy leather trousers I already own."

Alighieri The Link of Wanderlust Recycled Gold-Plated Cord Necklace £315 at Net-A-Porter "I already own and cherish several Alighieri pieces, including a silver statement ring I haven't taken off since buying this summer. This beautiful cord necklace would make a welcome addition to my collection, worn over a maxi knitted dress this winter."

Sézane Kley Tote Bag £230 at Sézane "Since becoming a mum, I've realised shoppers are much more practical than my go-to tiny handbags. I can't stop seeing this suede tote on my Instagram scrolls, it just looks so chic and practical. "

Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

Burberry Medium Knight Bag £995 (was £1,990) at Farfetch "I wouldn't normally add a designer bag to my Christmas wishlist but the 50% discount makes this too tempting to miss. I have been desperate for a Knight bag since the silhouette launched and I'm in love with this brown suede colour. This is a purchase that will never go out of fashion and I think its only a matter of time before it becomes the new it-bag. Perhaps this could be a Christmas treat to myself?"

Salomon Xt-6 Gore-Tex £185 at Salomon "I live in impractical footwear, but after months of severely wet weather I have decided now is the time for some reliable waterproof shoes that are a bit more stylish than walking boots. I love that these will take me from muddy hikes to festivals (and even to the office when styled right)."

Tatcha the Dewy Cream 50ml £67 at Sephora "The Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream is my all time favourite moisturiser, but I find it very hard to justify spending almost £70 on a face cream regularly. That's why it always makes its way onto my birthday or Christmas wishlists, and I'm just as excited to receive it every time."

Mischa Smith, News & Fashion Editor

Alo Yoga Polar Star Ski Suit £1,158 at Alo Yoga "Against my better judgement, I've agreed to go skiing with my partner for New Year's - I hear it's 90% about the aesthetic anyway."

Damson Madder Antonella pj set- red stripe £85 at Damson Madder "I'm calling it now, 2025 is going to be the year I prioritise sleep. I'm hoping this adorable Damson Madder PJ set will encourage me to get my full eight hours."

Penelope Chilvers Puffball Velvet Clutch £149 at Penelope Chilvers "Nothing says Christmas like red velvet, and this puffball clutch is perfectly sized for holding all my holiday essentials, which currently consist of MAC's rub lip colour and cough sweets."

Dionne Brighton, Social Media Editor

Beautifect The Gua Sha & Jade Roller £55 at Beautifect "My New Year’s resolution is to actually commit to using a Gua Sha—and this dual-function tool is perfect for keeping me on track. A Gua Sha and Jade Roller in one? Say no more. Designed for both relaxation and rejuvenation, this tool brings together the cooling effect of jade rolling with the sculpting benefits of Gua Sha. It’s the perfect way to level up my skincare routine without adding extra steps. To my Secret Santa out there, if you’re reading this…this is exactly what I want. My 2024 glow is depending on it."

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle L'elixir Eau De Parfum 30ml £54 (was £72) at Lookfantastic "I’ve worn the original Lancôme La Vie est Belle for over 10 years, but a few months ago, our beauty editor introduced me to the new L'Elixir Eau de Parfum—and let’s just say, I’ve been converted. I’m so obsessed that I’ve already gone through half the bottle, so it’s definitely at the top of my Christmas list (because I know I’ll run out all too soon).With notes of raspberry, violet, and cocoa butter, it’s a fresh twist on the original scent—still sweet, but with a deeper, more sophisticated edge. And fun fact: I wear it every single day, no matter the occasion."