These are without a doubt the best (and chicest) party bags to carry this festive season
From clutches to cross bodys
I don’t want to alarm you by bringing it to your attention but those festive invites you put into your diary a few months ago, they’re officially here and that means, it’s time to get planning your party outfits. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with plenty of advice on the subject, from show stopping party dresses to chic LBDs, all ready to ensure you ace the dress code at all your festive events. Yet, while your outfit planning is of course taking centre stage (and most likely filling up the group chat at the same time), there may be one piece that has slipped to the wayside and I’d argue it’s just as important as what you’re wearing. I’m of course talking about a chic party bag.
You see, there’s a lot to consider when it comes to choosing the perfect party bag. For some, sparkle is not a want but a need, especially over the festive season, while others want a party bag that can offer maximum cost-per-wear throughout the year. Then you need to think about size, does it need to fit only the essentials (usually a card holder, lipstick and phone) or would you prefer to stay prepared for all eventualities with a party bag that fits far more than you could ever hope to need?
When it comes to style, if dancing is high on your priority list, you’ll undoubtedly want a bag that allows you to be hands free, while others will have noted the resurgence of the clutch bag in recent months, and choose to sacrifice practicality over style in favor of the sleek strapless arm candy. Yes, a party bag is so much more than just any old bag.
If that’s left you feeling overwhelmed, allow me to step in and help. I’ve rounded up an edit of the best party bags to suit all styles and budgets to hopefully make choosing a whole heap easier. And, if all else fails, why not treat yourself to more than one (I definitely wouldn’t blame you)...
Shop the best party bags
Sparkly bags don't get much better than Jimmy Choo's Bon Bon bag.
For something more understated, I'm a huge fan of Dries Van Noten's ruffled clutch.
Have some fun with your accessories by snapping up this tinsel style from Kurt Geiger.
An influencer favourite, Bottega Veneta's Andiamo clutch is incredibly chic.
If it's good enough for Carrie, it's definitely good enough for us.
Part of Next's collaboration with Tabitha Simmons, this black bucket bag will sell out fast.
This embellished shoulder bag looks far more expensive than it's price tag.
Minimalists, allow me to introduce Aquazzura's gold frame clutch bag.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
