These are without a doubt the best (and chicest) party bags to carry this festive season

From clutches to cross bodys

Best party bags
(Image credit: @coco_floflo, @ninasandbech, @leoniehanne)
Jazzria Harris
By
published
in Buying Guides

I don’t want to alarm you by bringing it to your attention but those festive invites you put into your diary a few months ago, they’re officially here and that means, it’s time to get planning your party outfits. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with plenty of advice on the subject, from show stopping party dresses to chic LBDs, all ready to ensure you ace the dress code at all your festive events. Yet, while your outfit planning is of course taking centre stage (and most likely filling up the group chat at the same time), there may be one piece that has slipped to the wayside and I’d argue it’s just as important as what you’re wearing. I’m of course talking about a chic party bag.

You see, there’s a lot to consider when it comes to choosing the perfect party bag. For some, sparkle is not a want but a need, especially over the festive season, while others want a party bag that can offer maximum cost-per-wear throughout the year. Then you need to think about size, does it need to fit only the essentials (usually a card holder, lipstick and phone) or would you prefer to stay prepared for all eventualities with a party bag that fits far more than you could ever hope to need?

@lefevrediary with party bag

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

When it comes to style, if dancing is high on your priority list, you’ll undoubtedly want a bag that allows you to be hands free, while others will have noted the resurgence of the clutch bag in recent months, and choose to sacrifice practicality over style in favor of the sleek strapless arm candy. Yes, a party bag is so much more than just any old bag.

If that’s left you feeling overwhelmed, allow me to step in and help. I’ve rounded up an edit of the best party bags to suit all styles and budgets to hopefully make choosing a whole heap easier. And, if all else fails, why not treat yourself to more than one (I definitely wouldn’t blame you)...

Shop the best party bags

COS Oversized Sequinned Framed Clutch
COS Oversized Sequinned Framed Clutch

Make maximum impact with this sequinned cloud clutch.

Zara Faux Fur Clutch Bag
Zara Faux Fur Clutch Bag

Animal prints are eternally chic and this zebra clutch proves it.

Jimmy Choo Bon Bon embellished bucket bag
Jimmy Choo Bon Bon embellished bucket bag

Sparkly bags don't get much better than Jimmy Choo's Bon Bon bag.

Dries Van Noten Ruffled silk satin clutch
Dries Van Noten Ruffled silk satin clutch

For something more understated, I'm a huge fan of Dries Van Noten's ruffled clutch.

Mango Velvet bag with ball detail
Mango Velvet bag with ball detail

A classic black bag will work with endless outfit combinations.

Kurt Geiger Mini Tinsel Kensington Bag
Kurt Geiger Mini Tinsel Kensington Bag

Have some fun with your accessories by snapping up this tinsel style from Kurt Geiger.

Bottega Veneta Long Andiamo intrecciato metallic leather clutch
Bottega Veneta Long Andiamo intrecciato metallic leather clutch

An influencer favourite, Bottega Veneta's Andiamo clutch is incredibly chic.

Fendi Baguette Bag embroidered with green sequins
Fendi Baguette Bag embroidered with green sequins

If it's good enough for Carrie, it's definitely good enough for us.

Next Black Tabitha Simmons Kaza Velvet Wristlet Bag
Next Black Tabitha Simmons Kaza Velvet Wristlet Bag

Part of Next's collaboration with Tabitha Simmons, this black bucket bag will sell out fast.

Clio Peppiatt Midas embellished faux leather-trimmed cotton-twill shoulder bag
Clio Peppiatt Midas embellished faux leather-trimmed cotton-twill shoulder bag

This embellished shoulder bag looks far more expensive than it's price tag.

Mango Beaded handbag
Mango Beaded handbag

For something a little different, why not try this beaded style from Mango.

Aquazzura Twist mini leather clutch
Aquazzura Twist mini leather clutch

Minimalists, allow me to introduce Aquazzura's gold frame clutch bag.

Oscar de la Rentanano O Handle ostrich-feather bag
Oscar de la Renta nano O Handle ostrich-feather bag

This ostrich feather style has something for everyone: Statement style in a classic black colour way.

