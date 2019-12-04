As the endless string of summer weddings comes to an end and the weather starts to cool off, it’ll soon be time to prep for a new round of winter nuptials, with Christmas-time being an especially popular time to get married (New Year’s Eve wedding anyone?).

Figuring out how to look chic and not freeze to death in the blistering British cold isn’t an easy task however, but I’ve done a dig for some key winter wedding guest outfits that’ll help you stand out from the crowd.

Whether you’re looking for a sweeping maxi dress or a velvet midi, there’s something out there for every budget and sense of style, from affordable high street pieces from the likes of Zara, & Other Stories and KITRI to some luxury hard-hitters by Oscar de la Renta, Simone Rocha and 16Arlington – just in case you ever get invited to a royal wedding (a girl can dream).

Sometimes, the type of wedding you’re going to might limit the kind of silhouette you can opt for. When it comes to traditional church weddings, it’s generally frowned upon to flaunt your shoulders or a little too much skin so unfortunately the spaghetti straps and bardot pieces are off the table. On the other hand, a black tie affair is a chance to really let your hair down and go for a truly dramatic piece so look to Rixo and Theory for help on this one.

Your clothes are just part of your outfit however and the right accessories can tip you into fashion queen territory. Show-stopping statement earrings or some carefully layered gold necklaces can step up a minimal piece, while the right pair of high heels or flat shoes can make or break an outfit. And if you’re feeling really sartorial, why not cash in on one of the season’s biggest trends: extra mini handbags? Let’s be real – when else are you ever going to get a chance to wear them?

As far as keeping warm goes, just through an oversized blazer over your dress to instantly make everything look more expensive. Shop my edit of the best wedding guest outfits below.