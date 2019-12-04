The best winter wedding guest outfits for the season ahead

As the endless string of summer weddings comes to an end and the weather starts to cool off, it’ll soon be time to prep for a new round of winter nuptials, with Christmas-time being an especially popular time to get married (New Year’s Eve wedding anyone?).

Figuring out how to look chic and not freeze to death in the blistering British cold isn’t an easy task however, but I’ve done a dig for some key winter wedding guest outfits that’ll help you stand out from the crowd.

Whether you’re looking for a sweeping maxi dress or a velvet midi, there’s something out there for every budget and sense of style, from affordable high street pieces from the likes of Zara, & Other Stories and KITRI to some luxury hard-hitters by Oscar de la Renta, Simone Rocha and 16Arlington – just in case you ever get invited to a royal wedding (a girl can dream).

Sometimes, the type of wedding you’re going to might limit the kind of silhouette you can opt for. When it comes to traditional church weddings, it’s generally frowned upon to flaunt your shoulders or a little too much skin so unfortunately the spaghetti straps and bardot pieces are off the table. On the other hand, a black tie affair is a chance to really let your hair down and go for a truly dramatic piece so look to Rixo and Theory for help on this one.

Your clothes are just part of your outfit however and the right accessories can tip you into fashion queen territory. Show-stopping statement earrings or some carefully layered gold necklaces can step up a minimal piece, while the right pair of high heels or flat shoes can make or break an outfit. And if you’re feeling really sartorial, why not cash in on one of the season’s biggest trends: extra mini handbags? Let’s be real – when else are you ever going to get a chance to wear them?

As far as keeping warm goes, just through an oversized blazer over your dress to instantly make everything look more expensive. Shop my edit of the best wedding guest outfits below.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 15

REJINA PYO cloud-sleeve gown, £1,382 at FARFETCH

Buy it now!
winter wedding guest outfits Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 2 of 15

& Other Stories Belted Wrap Maxi Dress, £89

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 3 of 15

NANUSHKA Sadie belted satin midi dress, £285 at THE OUTNET

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 4 of 15

SIMONE ROCHA Double-breasted belted tulle jacket, £570 at THE OUTNET

Buy it now!
winter wedding guest outfits Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 15

Rejina Pyo Carla pleated crepe midi dress, £695 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
winter wedding guest outfits Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 15

SIMONE ROCHA Sequinned midi dress, £1,295 at MATCHESFASHION

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 7 of 15

Staud Amaretti Deep V Maxi Dress, £250 at Browns

Buy it now!
winter wedding guest outfits Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 8 of 15

KITRI Clara Pink Velvet Midi Dress, £165

Buy it now!
winter wedding guest outfits Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 9 of 15

NEEDLE AND THREAD Anya ruffled embellished tulle mini dress, £325 at Selfridges

Buy it now!
winter wedding guest outfits Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 10 of 15

NANUSHKA Lais satin wrap dress, £520 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
winter wedding guest outfits Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 11 of 15

Claudie Pierlot print dress, £269

Buy it now!
winter wedding guest outfits Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 12 of 15

COS WOOL SLIP DRESS, £89

Buy it now!
winter wedding guest outfits Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 13 of 15

ZARA SHIMMERY VELVET DRESS, £49.99

Buy it now!
winter wedding guest outfits Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 14 of 15

Amanda Wakeley Tassel Wrap Dress, £999 at Harrods

Buy it now!
winter wedding guest outfits Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 15 of 15

Baukjen Juliet Dress, £139

Buy it now!

