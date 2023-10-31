These are the 5 major party shoe trends to back this season

The styles you'll be dancing the night away in

party shoe trends
Penny Goldstone
By Penny Goldstone
published

Never underestimate the power of a good party shoe. Choose the right style and it'll be the elevating touch your party dress needs.

We've now covered the major autumn/winter 23 fashion trends you need in your wardrobe, and now it's time to look at which shoes should be catching your attention.

We asked Libby Page, Market Director at NET-A-PORTER to share her expertise.

She said: "Shoes are always a great way to elevate any outfit, and a great way to dip your toe into a seasonal trend. Top searched brands within our footwear department include brands such as Gucci, Valentino, Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Saint Laurent."

Ballet flats and Mary-Janes

"Of course, we have seen the craze for the ballet flat and Mary-Janes with our customers shopping habits with inspiration off the runway from brands such as (of course!) Alaia, Valentino, Manolo Blahnik, Maison Margiela and new to NET-A-PORTER Le Monde Beryl," Libby says.

LE MONDE BERYL Studded leather Mary Jane ballet flats

VALENTINO GARAVANI Rockstud leather-trimmed satin ballet flats

Blanket-stitched velvet Mary Jane flats
Blanket-stitched velvet Mary Jane flats

Daiss30 Shine
Patent Mary-Janes

Metallic heels

"For FW23, we’re seeing a love for metallic heels from our customers, with inspiration particularly from Bottega Veneta and Christian Louboutin. Customer searches for silver and gold heels at NET-A-PORTER have risen by over 40% this fall, vs last."

BOTTEGA VENETA Stretch metallic leather sandals

Jimmy Choo Gold Anise 85 Metallic Wedge Mules

METALLIC BLOCK HEEL SANDALS

Pointed shoes with rhinestone detail - Women
Pointed shoes with rhinestone detail

High boots

"For me, the highlights of the season and the thing I’m looking most forward to incorporating are boots from the likes of Toteme, Staud, and Khaite, with high-boot styles being a key trend of the season."

Sascha 85 leather knee-high boots
Sascha 85 leather knee-high boots

CAMI BOOT | CHERRY
CAMI BOOT | CHERRY

Camel Leather-Look Stretch Block Heel Knee High Boots
Camel Leather-Look Stretch Block Heel Knee High Boots

Mid-heel shoes

"This season sees the return of the mid-heel pulling inspiration from Gucci’s 90’s pump, and novelty styles from Loewe."

LOEWE + Paula's Ibiza Toy glittered PVC mules

GUCCI Leather-trimmed crystal-embellished mesh slingback pumps £865

Petal brush-heel leather sandals
Petal brush-heel leather sandals

Argilla leather mule sandals
Argilla leather mule sandals

Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.

Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).

Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.

However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.

Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.