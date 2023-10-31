These are the 5 major party shoe trends to back this season

Never underestimate the power of a good party shoe. Choose the right style and it'll be the elevating touch your party dress needs.

We've now covered the major autumn/winter 23 fashion trends you need in your wardrobe, and now it's time to look at which shoes should be catching your attention.

We asked Libby Page, Market Director at NET-A-PORTER to share her expertise.

She said: "Shoes are always a great way to elevate any outfit, and a great way to dip your toe into a seasonal trend. Top searched brands within our footwear department include brands such as Gucci, Valentino, Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Saint Laurent."

Ballet flats and Mary-Janes

"Of course, we have seen the craze for the ballet flat and Mary-Janes with our customers shopping habits with inspiration off the runway from brands such as (of course!) Alaia, Valentino, Manolo Blahnik, Maison Margiela and new to NET-A-PORTER Le Monde Beryl," Libby says.

Metallic heels

"For FW23, we’re seeing a love for metallic heels from our customers, with inspiration particularly from Bottega Veneta and Christian Louboutin. Customer searches for silver and gold heels at NET-A-PORTER have risen by over 40% this fall, vs last."

High boots

"For me, the highlights of the season and the thing I’m looking most forward to incorporating are boots from the likes of Toteme, Staud, and Khaite, with high-boot styles being a key trend of the season."

Mid-heel shoes

"This season sees the return of the mid-heel pulling inspiration from Gucci’s 90’s pump, and novelty styles from Loewe."