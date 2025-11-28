Your Definitive Edit of the Best Party-Season Nail Shades

‘Tis the season to get your nails done, whether you’re a back-to-back salon manicure girl or treating yourself ahead of the festivities. But if you’re stuck for a choice, there is a set of reliable nail shades for party season that just work every single time.

Though I’m a beauty journalist who knows a lot about nail trends and shades, I wanted to tap into the expertise of a top qualified manicurist for their picks of the best nail colours for the festive season. And so that’s exactly what I did, calling on Georgia Rae, AKA @raelondonnails, one of the chicest manicurists out there (she did Sofia Richie’s literal wedding nails) to get her favourite tried-and-true shades for the holidays.

As I suspected, “From the start of party season right through until January I have a few staple shades on rotation or a selection I choose from depending on my outfits or events,” she tells me. Consider this the definitive list of shades to know before your next manicure—or to have on rotation this December and into the new year.

The best nail shades for party season, according to experts

1. Almost-black red

Vampy dark reds are a mainstay of autumn–winter and a great choice for party season. They make a bit of a statement with barely any effort. “I reach for OPI’s ‘Black Cherry Chutney’ at least once every December,” says Georgia. “An almost-black polish always feels effortlessly chic at this time of year, but the sparkle gives a little nod to the season and makes nails look ultra glossy.” Hear, hear.

2. Chic metallics

Metallics and sparkles scream party season, but if you don’t want to commit to full cover metallic nails, you can incorporate these colours as part of a lower-key nail art design. “Gold and silver are a must for party season,” says Georgia. “I wear a clean nude manicure the majority of the year, so if I’m not quite ready to part with the nudes, I’ll apply a gold or silver shade as a French tip. My favourites this season are from OPI’s new Holiday collection – ‘Nougat by Nature’ and ‘OPI’m Frosted’.”

3. Milky whites

Wintry whites just make sense at this time of year, not to mention they’ll compliment any other colour you wear them with. Georgia agrees: “With December’s bolder wardrobe choices sometimes I like to go understated with my nails, in which case I’ll opt for a milky white shade that almost gives a frosted glass effect. My favourite for this is ‘Glaciale’ from Chanel.”

4. Rich red

Reds are one of the most classic nail colour palettes you can choose from and pretty much any shade depth works for the party season. “Red is of course a December classic, but I always opt for a shade that’s a tone deeper than a traditional bright red,” Georgia explains. “One of my absolute favourites is Bio Sculpture’s ‘A Night At The Opera’.”

5. Soft-focus sparkles

Sparkle finishes don’t have to be all-out sequins and chunky, glitzy glitter (though this is the time of year for those finishes if you’re a fan). If you’re more of a minimalist, you can incorporate subtler sparkles or pearlescent finishes, too. “A sheer sparkly shade is always in my kit this time of year,” says Georgia. “Essie’s new ‘Diamond Dust’ top coat is stunning. It catches the light in the most beautiful way and can be applied on top of any shade to give it a sparkly finish. Super easy if you have a last minute event.”

6. Classic red

A classic red is almost always a good idea, and there's really no better time to opt for a bolder red manicure than the party season. Whether you prefer shorter square nails or a longer oval or almond shape, bright cherry reds look good on all length and nail shapes.

7. Chrome

Chrome nails are a great way to level up your usual mani with a twist for party season, catching the light with a dazzling reflect. While it's possible to buy some at-home chrome powders, your nail tech will be able to create the best iridescent shift using professional products.