I can't stop thinking about these 6 looks from the Chloé Autumn/Winter 2025 show

I'm not alone in saying that the Chloé show is my Paris Fashion Week highlight. I've always been a fan of the iconic French house, but there's no denying that ever since Chemena Kamali became the Creative Director in late 2023, it has been infused with a dose of sartorial magic.

Having single-handedly brought back the boho trend and created a wardrobe every cool modern woman wants to wear, Chemena has not rested on her laurels, and this is evident from her Autumn/Winter 2025 collection.

As per the show notes, Chemena is building on the house's DNA, whilst looking to the future: "As I started working on this collection, I felt that moving forward is just as important as honoring the past. It is about continuing to explore, to redefine and to evolve the Chloé woman’s state of mind."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With this collection, the designer also acknowledges that the Chloé woman isn't just defined by one look, and instead embodies several personalities.

She blends the traditional with the modern, romanticises the past while embracing the future.

She wears lace-adorned slip dresses in rich shades of raspberry, mint and lilac, and accessorises with layered charms and chic ballerina flats.

She wears corset tops with low-slung trousers, floaty boho dresses with pavement-skimming coats and faux fur. She teams shimmering leather trousers with quilted coats, is as comfortable in a sheer blouse and skirt as she is in denim and a leather jacket.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Signature Chloé details: ruffles, lace and bows, were present throughout, but given a moodier and dark romantic feel for Autumn/Winter, thanks to a colour palette of burgundy, black and blush.

As ever, accessories play a key role in this collection, complimenting and enhancing looks rather than drowning them. The bag offering was especially strong: a heart-shaped drawstring bag complete with heart-shaped lock, an update on the camera bag, cute little purses and bag charms aplenty.

An oversized, low-slung leather belt featuring two gold loops is guaranteed to become a classic too. Sign me up.