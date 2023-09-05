Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Chances are whether you grew up in the 80’s, 90’s or 00’s, you’ll have a clutch bag hiding in the back of your wardrobe. Once the staple arm candy of weddings, event dressing and nights out, the clutch bag fell out of favour in recent years as the mini bag, top handle and classic crossbody all clamoured for the top spot as our occasion wear accessory of choice.

Proof that you can never keep a fashion staple down for long however, the clutch bag is officially back, and gaining momentum as the cool girls' bag of choice. Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner and model Brooks Nader were all recently spotted carrying clutch bags, cementing the understated accessories return.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heading to dinner together alongside Gigi Hadid, both Hailey and Kendall opted for slouchy styles in the form of Bottega Veneta’s orange pouch for Hailey and The Row’s Bourse clutch for Kendall. Characterized by their pillowy shape and soft leather fabrications, both bags give off an effortless vibe that feels elevated from our clutch bags of old and channels the more relaxed mood the catwalks are currently taking.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One great thing about opting for a softer, slouchy style is their ease when it comes to holding them. One of the many reasons clutch bags gained a bad rep was down to their awkwardness as, let's be real, nobody wants to struggle trying to balance a clutch bag and drink as they had to the dancefloor. Thankfully, softer style clutches make it that little bit easier, as they can be easily scrunched under your arm without affecting your overall look.

A post shared by Melissa’s Wardrobe (@melissaswardrobe) A photo posted by on

And, that's not to say the structured clutch bag doesn’t have a place in 2023 either. Earlier this week influencer and Stormzy’s stylist, Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe took to her Instagram to also call for the return of the clutch. And, as Mel’s famed for the hashtag #MMMDI standing for Mel made me do it, it’s safe to say where she leads others are sure to follow. Her pearly white box clutch from Mango may not be online anymore, but there are plenty of similar styles available both from designer brands and on the high street if you want to get in on the case clutch action.

So, whether you're sadly not lucky enough to have a vintage clutch hiding at the back of your wardrobe, or you just want to treat yourself to something new, scroll on for our edit of the best styles available now.