I’ve just found the perfect party season cover up and, trust me, you need it for all your festive events
A luxe take on the shaggy coat trend
If the current bout of cold weather hasn’t had you looking into your wardrobe and questioning your lacklustre coat collection, I envy you. As a steadfast lover of summer style, I tend to muddle by every winter, relying on a few trusty tailored styles I’ve loved for years and a trio of puffer coats which I rotate on extremely cold days. This year however I’ve vowed to change my ways and rather than wistfully scrolling through pages of swimwear in hope of someone surprising me with a winter sun break (hint hint), I’ve instead turned my eyes to coats.
And it turns out, this year we’ve been spoiled with a plethora of seriously good coat trends. From suede trench coats to oversized aviators and heavy wool blazers, it’s safe to say I’m spoilt for choice when it comes stocking up my wardrobe with chic outerwear. Yet, while day to day styles come in many different shapes and forms, when it comes to evening coat trends there’s been one style that's been leading the way: the Mongolian shearling jacket.
A post shared by Christina Elezaj (@christinaelezaj)
A photo posted by on
If you’re wondering what exactly is so good about Mongolian shearling jackets, allow me to elaborate. Tapping into the boho trend while also giving it a luxe re-imaging, these shaggy coats are big on impact and oh-so-cosy too. Picture them worn with a little black dress or your favourite sequin mini this party season and I’m sure you won’t need much convincing to see why we’re all so obsessed with them right now.
A post shared by ｅｒｉｎ ｆｏｌｅｙ | STYLE INSPO (@erin.foley__)
A photo posted by on
And, while a shearling fur jacket looks oh-so-chic for parties and more formal events, there’s nothing stopping you wearing it everyday too. Here Erin Foley proves a shaggy Mongolian fur is the perfect way to bring a little added drama to your everyday outfits. Worn alongside wide leg jeans and athleisure inspired accessories, this outfit is a lesson in high low dressing and shows just how versatile this chic shaggy coat can be.
So, whether you’re planning your party outfits for all those Christmas invites that have started to roll in or simply want a way to bridge the warm and cosy meets stylish dressing divide, I hope I’ve proved why a Mongolian (or faux) shearling jacket is the chicest option. Keep scrolling to shop the best styles for yourself…
Shop Mongolian Shearling Jackets
Tap into one of this seasons biggest colour trends, burgundy, in this fuzzy dark red jacket.
Shearling coats don't get more luxe than this chocolate brown style from Magda Butrym.
Classic black is a failsafe option that you can reach for year after year.
Another berry toned beauty, this cropped style from De Savary will work with all your party outfits.
Charlotte Simone is the ultimate force behind stylish fur coats so of course her shearling offering is incredible.
If you don't want to invest in real shearling, a faux fur style is just as good.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
