Ask any lazy fashion fan their favourite season, and Autumn/Winter is sure to be the answer. Why? Namely because of the instant outfit-elevating powers of a coat. This one-and-done fashion essential has the ability to transform even the dullest of outfits into something particularly sleek. And this effect only increases tenfold if said coat leans towards the more statement-making side.
Now, when I say statement-making, I mean a coat that instantly draws attention. A floor-length faux fur, a vibrant red shade, or a punchy zebra print are just a handful of styles spied on the Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalks of Chloé, Balmain, Isabel Marant and more. Proving, essentially, that no shade, shape or print is off-limits when it comes to statement coat styles. More really is more in this category—just take Rabanne’s embellished faux fur as proof that extravagance needn’t be used sparingly.
When it comes to styling your statement coat, the rules are just as relaxed. Personally, I enjoy using them as the focal point of any outfit, layering them over a look that’s decidedly dull—in my case, this is often less of a conscious outfit-building decision and more a way to achieve maximum impact with minimal effort. The statement coat really is the outfit. Although, of course, an equally eye-grabbing look will only add to the maximalist aesthetic.
So, in a bid to liven up your wardrobe the lazy-girl way, I’ve curated a list of the chicest statement-making coats to invest in now. Some are plucked straight from the catwalk—a spotted Jil Sander shearling, a double-breasted red Isabel Marant coat, and Rabanne’s OTT faux fur find included. Others offer a mix of vibrant colours, attention-grabbing patterns or embellished accents, as is the case with Zara. All, however, are sure to make a statement—elevating any current collection.
Shop the best statement coats
ZARA
Embroidered Long Coat Zw Collection Limited Edition
Sequins may not be the first thing that spring to mind when thinking about coats, but this Zara find proves they should be.
COS
Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Coat
Yes, even classic wool coats can be statement-making. Case in point: this vibrant red Cos style that will pair just as well with blue and cream denim as it does matching red shades.
CHLOÉ
Shearling-Lined Quilted Shell Coat
This pink quilted Chloé coat comes straight from the Autumn/Winter 25 catwalk. Take extra note of the shearling accents, a big trend for the season.
JIL SANDER
Oversized Leopard-Print Shearling Coat
Leopard print and blue shearling, Jil Sander certainly knows how to capture our attention.
River Island
Black Zebra Print Batwing Sleeve Belted Coat
Balmain's zebra print coat is firmly on my Autumn/Winter 25 moodboard, and this River Island batwing style feels like a particularly chic ode.
YVES SALOMON
Shearling Coat
Yves Salomon are experts when it comes to shearling styles. So, if you're after an extra cosy coat, turn your attention to the French fashion house.
Jigsaw
Double Faced Wool Wrap Coat
For those who prefer a classic shape of coat, consider a wool wrap style in a bold shade.
RABANNE
Oversized Embellished Plush Coat
You may recognise this faux fur embellished coat from the Rabanne Autumn/Winter 25 catwalk, and it's perfect proof of why more is more.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Leopard-Print Calf Hair Coat
Love a leopard print? Nour Hammour's calf hair coat steps into the trend effortlessly. Plus, it's sure to last a lifetime in any wardrobe.
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket
This cosy fringed jacket will pair perfectly with jeans, making even the simplest of looks more striking.
MANGO
Faux-Fur Coat With Belt
It's hard to escape faux fur this season as the trend took over the Autumn/Winter 25 runways, and this Mango coat is an excellent example of why.
ISABEL MARANT
Giusa Double-Breasted Herringbone-Twill Coat
A military-inspired coat deserves a spot in everyone's wardrobe and this herringbone red Isabel Marant style takes the look into statement-making territory.
& Other Stories
Faux Fur Leopard Coat
Combining leopard print and faux fur, this & Other Stories coat brings two maximalist styles in one.
KITRI
Lara Dark Chocolate Vinyl Coat
If you love the look of faux fur but aren't quite ready to go full-on fuzz, consider a cuffed option. These ones can also be removed, leaving you with a timeless patent black design.
