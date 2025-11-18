Ask any lazy fashion fan their favourite season, and Autumn/Winter is sure to be the answer. Why? Namely because of the instant outfit-elevating powers of a coat. This one-and-done fashion essential has the ability to transform even the dullest of outfits into something particularly sleek. And this effect only increases tenfold if said coat leans towards the more statement-making side.

Now, when I say statement-making, I mean a coat that instantly draws attention. A floor-length faux fur, a vibrant red shade, or a punchy zebra print are just a handful of styles spied on the Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalks of Chloé, Balmain, Isabel Marant and more. Proving, essentially, that no shade, shape or print is off-limits when it comes to statement coat styles. More really is more in this category—just take Rabanne’s embellished faux fur as proof that extravagance needn’t be used sparingly.

Khaite AW25, Saint Laurent AW25, Jil Sander AW25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

When it comes to styling your statement coat, the rules are just as relaxed. Personally, I enjoy using them as the focal point of any outfit, layering them over a look that’s decidedly dull—in my case, this is often less of a conscious outfit-building decision and more a way to achieve maximum impact with minimal effort. The statement coat really is the outfit. Although, of course, an equally eye-grabbing look will only add to the maximalist aesthetic.

So, in a bid to liven up your wardrobe the lazy-girl way, I’ve curated a list of the chicest statement-making coats to invest in now. Some are plucked straight from the catwalk—a spotted Jil Sander shearling, a double-breasted red Isabel Marant coat, and Rabanne’s OTT faux fur find included. Others offer a mix of vibrant colours, attention-grabbing patterns or embellished accents, as is the case with Zara. All, however, are sure to make a statement—elevating any current collection.

Shop the best statement coats