This unexpected coat trend is staking its claim on our wardrobes

I know we’re on the brink of resetting our wardrobes for spring right now but, let’s be honest, although the sun may be shining, it’s still pretty cold out there. So, while I’d love to fill my wish list with spring dresses and light, breezy tailoring, coats are still firmly on the agenda. That's why I’m still keeping a ready eye out for this season's biggest coat trends.

Thankfully it seems all my favourite influencers are still feeling the chill too, as my feeds are awash with stylish people all wearing one trending coat style in particular. Tapping into the animal print trend that took hold towards the end of last year, leopard print coats are big news right now. If you haven’t got one hanging in your wardrobe, it’s time you did.

A leopard print coat is a staple piece because of its ability to elevate simple outfits.

Remember that saying ‘leopard prints are a neutral’? Well, I firmly believe that—making it the perfect pairing for paired-back looks. Hailey Bieber proved this when she stepped out in Toteme’s leopard print coat towards the end of last year and again when she took to Instagram in No.21’s faux fur version, pairing the statement style with a simple black tee and jeans on each occasion.

On the other end of the style spectrum, Elsa Hosk and content creator Rikke Krefting Ulstein proved a great leopard print jacket really is all you need to make an outfit, pairing buttoned up styles with classic black court heels for a demure dress coat inspired look. Yes, they may not be best equipped for the cold weather I mentioned earlier, but, take note for a chic way to carry your leopard print coat through into spring.

Similarly, if you want to tap into the trend but feel it’s a little too late to be investing in a winter coat or faux fur style like Hailey, you can easily translate the leopard print coat trend to more spring ready styles too. The barn jacket is set to continue its sartorial climb through 2025 and Ganni’s leopard print iteration is a chic way to wear it. Alternatively, Free People’s floor-length duster coat offers a relaxed take on the leopard print coat trend perfect for wearing when warmer days roll around.

As you may have gathered, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to stylish leopard print coats right now but here’s my edit of the very best…

Shop the best leopard print coats

Rixo Milly Bohemia Leopard Coat £485 at Rixo Rixo's style offers vintage inspired glam in spades.

Toteme leopard-print single-breasted coat £4110 at Farfetch Hailey's favourite leopard print coat.

Sezane Cleo Coat £265 at Sezane This cropped style will add a touch of fun to any look.

Reformation Chloe Faux Fur Oversized Coat £368 at Reformation This classic shape will always be in style.

Ganni Corduroy-trimmed leopard-print hemp and organic cotton-blend canvas jacket £375 at NET-A-PORTER Remember that barn jacket I mentioned earlier?

Free People We The Free Monique Denim Duster £228 at Free People A twist on your favourite denim jacket.

Free People Bella Leopard Coat £268 at Free People This faux fur biker jacket will look great worn with black denim.