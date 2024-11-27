A day in the life of Charlotte Simone, the designer of your favourite celebrities' vintage-inspired coats

You've probably seen (and coveted) Charlotte Simone's cult, vintage-inspired coats on some of your favourite style muses. Emily Ratajkowski wore Charlotte Simone just this month, stepping out in the Lulu coat, a '70s-tinged, cherry-red Afghan number from the brand, the brainchild of designer Charlotte Beecham. Taylor Swift, Madonna, and Florence Pugh are fans, too.

The brand's next drop goes live at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 27th November. In a waste-reducing move, each collection is limited-edition and sells out almost instantly, so you'll have to be quick.

While you're waiting, grab a cup of tea (or Beecham's choice, coffee), and join the London-based designer for a day at the office, as she talks to Natalie Hughes about her 9 to 5.

Charlotte Simone Beecham at her London HQ (Image credit: Charlotte Simone)

I’m up at 7:30 am with my little girl Goldie. I’m then showered, dressed and ready to start the day by 9am.

The first things I do when I wake up are... check on my baby, check my emails, wash my face, put on my robe and tie my hair in a topknot. I feel like I do all these things at once!

Charlotte Simone's London HQ (Image credit: Charlotte Simone)

I can’t start my day without caffeine. I NEED coffee. I’m not a morning person; don’t talk to me until I’ve had a big cup of coffee!

I wake up hungry, I’m not one of those girls who can wait until lunch. I love a porridge with a banana or a yogurt granola. If it’s a Friday I'll go get a pastry for myself and the team.

The Billie Coat from Charlotte Simone's Drop 2 (Image credit: Charlotte Simone)

I’m a jeans, trainers and T-shirt kinda girl. I love to accessorise my basics with a Charlotte Simone piece (of course) currently living in my Chocolate Brown Donna (which is part of Drop 2), it’s so easy to elevate the everyday.

I always stack jewellery – a mixture of costume, Maria Tash, Jessica McCormack, Alison Lou and grandma’s hand-me-downs. My favourite trainers right now are my Miu Miu x New Balance, I seem to be living in them.

Behind the scenes at Charlotte Simone's London HQ (Image credit: Charlotte Simone)

If it’s not raining I walk to work. It clears my head and serves as a moment of ‘me-time’ before the busy day ahead. Each day is different but as soon as I’m at the office it’s abuzz with tasks, talks and admin.

Winter Drop 2 is just around the corner, the collection has been 10 months in the making and finally live online on the 27th of November at 8pm GMT. We are committed to slow fashion, it makes for a more creative and sustainable approach but the build-up certainly makes me nervous with anticipation, hoping everyone loves it. Historically, night one and the first hour are really where it takes off, we’ve got our fingers crossed.

(Image credit: Charlotte Simone)

We work to three drops a year, each unique and limited edition. This makes for a more considered and sustainable approach. I love designing slowly, with purpose and passion for the fabric and silhouette. We make our own rules, we aren’t governed by department store guidelines and traditional calendars because we believe in season-less style.

Something of quality should be enjoyed, able to be worn again and again and again. I design with the hope that your Charlotte Simone can be a piece of treasure in your wardrobe for years to come.

Behind the scenes at Charlotte Simone's London HQ (Image credit: Charlotte Simone)

I’m currently juggling motherhood and my business. I started design and development for Drop 2 when I was only five weeks post-partum. It felt impossible at the time but I’m so proud of the journey and determination it’s taken to get here. This drop is probably the most bold and diverse collection to date. We pushed for new silhouettes, new shades and new fabrications, we really went for it.

I'm particularly proud of Maddie, a new-season style crafted from a tiger-print fabric found in a German fabric fair that actually belonged to a teddy bear factory. It’s a deadstock fabric that only allowed for 80 coats, but I loved it so much I had to!

The Maddie Coat from Charlotte Simone Drop 2 (Image credit: Charlotte Simone)

I have lunch at my desk, usually a salad or sandwich from around our neighbourhood mostly. All the girls in the office love a local sandwich shop called Paul Rothe & Son – a gorgeous family-run business that has been around since the 1900s. There’s always a queue, but it’s worth the wait.

My workday essentials are... my phone battery, water, my notepad and felt pens. I'm a pens-and-paper-over-laptop girl!

Emily Ratajkowski wears Charlotte Simone's Lulu coat from Drop 2 (Image credit: Charlotte Simone Coat)

I spend most afternoons desk-side with my team. I love my office, it sort of looks like a hybrid between a pink ballet studio and art gallery. Campaign images litter the walls, shearling sofas and palm trees make for a slice of sunshine, even in the rain. It’s taken me a decade to have an office I love, and I’m really proud of the space and team.

After work... I rush home from the office to see my baby girl. Plans will be after she's in bed – usually be the pub or a local restaurant to catch up with friends. I also love a bubble bath. If I can find the time after a long day that’s a slice of happiness.

The last thing I do before I go to sleep is... drink water, apply my skin care (I love all Alexandra Soveral products) and snuggle up in bed.

Charlotte Simone Drop 2 is available to shop from 8pm GMT on Wednesday 27th November at charlottesimone.com