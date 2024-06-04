Dior Cruise 2025: Moya Mawhinney on her favourite show look, timeless style and handbag essentials
We caught up with style Content Creator Moya Mawhinney during Maria Grazia Chiuri's Dior Cruise 2025 show in Scotland. Taking place in the gardens of Drummond Castle the show—and clothes—are inspired by the rich textile heritage and centuries-old crafts of the country. Here, Moya tells us about visiting Scotland, her favourite looks from the show and her handbag essentials.
What is your personal style?
My style has become more minimal and understated since moving to Paris—maybe it’s the Parisian influence. I love the idea of a uniform that can be dressed up or down: elevated basics, like a pair of boyfriend-style jeans or tailored button-downs that are timeless and comfortable but still feel refined. It’s also about quality: the right cut and material make a huge difference in how pieces look (and feel) and their ability to last beyond seasons.
Talk us through your outfit for today's Dior fashion show.
My dress is from the Fall 2024 Collection. It’s slightly sheer wool and feels perfect for this occasion, the addition of the long overcoat is great for layering—we’re outside after all. I love the playfulness between the more sexy transparency and the elegant silhouette of the dress—it feels very me so I’m grateful I got to wear this piece for the show.
When attending a fashion show what are your handbag essentials?
Whether I’m doing a slick back look or not I get so many flyaways so this one by Bed Head is such an easy product to make sure everything’s in check. It’s also small enough so it usually fits in whatever bag I’m using.
I love using my little vintage Canon fisheye—it’s a crowd-pleaser with friends or at events. But I also love having a film camera on hand, they capture the most special moments and I’ve managed to steal my boyfriend's Contax for this weekend.
A face powder is essential for events or shows. Makeup can look different in real life than on camera. This one helps create a flawless finish.
My go-to right now is either the Rhode Salted Caramel or of course the Dior Lip Oil. Tonight, I’m wearing the Bronzed Glow Lip Oil.
What was your favourite look from the collection and why?
It was such a magical collection—it’s so difficult to choose. I loved the intricate details: the chainmail, the beading, the birdcage veils and the pearls in the hair (I truly can’t image the time that went into crafting these pieces).
If I had to pick one, it would be the full black velvet look with a fitted bodice and pearl veil. It’s a romantic silhouette with a decorative pocket detailing. The way it flowed down the catwalk was simply perfect.
What are the trends you're most looking forward to wearing this season?
I’m not a trend-driven person. Before making a purchase I think about how to style something through the seasons—having a piece I’ll wear and love for a long time is important. This summer I’ll be accessorising with more statement jewellery, think chunky vintage bangles and silver or glass sculptural rings. I recently got this gorgeous piece from Charlotte Chesnais which will dress up any simple summer outfits.
What are you looking forward to doing in Scotland?
I love being out in the fresh air and the beautiful countryside. I grew up in Northern Ireland, so I feel an affinity for the vistas and natural landscapes. I’m going to find a few moments of peace outside these busy days.
Sunil Makan is the Editor of British Marie Claire. With over 15 years of publishing experience, working on print publications and their digital counterparts, national newspapers and digital pure plays he is an Editor, Strategist, Content Producer, Creative Director and Brand Consultant.
Sunil’s specialisms include Fashion, Beauty and Grooming, Lifestyle and Culture. Prior to Marie Claire, Sunil worked at ELLE, InStyle and Shortlist Media and freelanced at various other titles.
