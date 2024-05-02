I’m obsessed with the entire Zara new in page right now - here’s everything currently in my basket

The Zara new-in section is known for its sell-out pieces. IMO, it all began with THE sub-£40 polka dot dress that everybody seemed to own in the summer of 2019, and the brand has since delivered countless sell-out styles, including sundresses, jackets and shoes that seem to disappear almost as soon as they hit the website.

Why is Zara so beloved by fashion insiders and regular shoppers alike? Well, the brand has an uncanny knack of delivering the most trend-led styles at incredibly affordable prices. Naturally, some pieces stand out from the rest - and the Zara new in page is currently delivering the most impressive styles I’ve seen in a while. It’s nailing multiple spring/summer trends right now, from chic workwear and baggy jeans to everyday flats and maxi dresses .

I always shop just before a season properly hits - it’s now late spring/ leaning into early summer, and that means the warm weather-friendly pieces are coming in hot. The only problem? Zara’s bestselling pieces have a habit of selling out in record speed, so if you see a style you like, you’d better snap it up quickly.

I am obsessed with pretty much everything in the Zara new in section right now, so have curated a super selective edit of the very top picks for you to browse through. Don’t forget to check out our expert-approved Zara shopping hacks as well as team MC’s roundup of the hottest new picks from COS , H&M , Arket , Net-a-Porter and Massimo Dutti while you’re at it - happy shopping!

Our top Zara new in picks

Linen midi dress £49.99 at Zara This chic black dress is made from 100% linen, making it perfect for the warmer months ahead. Pair with sleek sandals and a basket bag.

Silver detail sandals £35.99 at Zara MC's Fashion Editor Penny is a huge fan of these sandals, and naturally, I snapped them up as soon as I heard her rave about them. They're now back in stock - go go go!

Stretchy maxi dress £35.99 at Zara I'm a huge fan of form-fitting maxi dresses. Not only is this charcoal one super versatile, it also looks far more expensive than its price tag.

Oversized blazer with button £65.99 at Zara Tailored workwear is big news this spring, and this oversized blazer is an effortless way to incorporate the trend into your wardrobe.

Macramé bucket bag £109 at Zara This macramé bag is an investment piece you'll wear time and time again.

Leopard print trench coat £89.99 at Zara Leopard print is everywhere at the moment, and I love the twist it gives to this classic trench.

Seashell drop earrings £15.99 at Zara These statement seashell earrings will add a summery vibe to your outfit, whether you're dressed for the beach bar or the office.

Pink striped oversized shirt £29.99 at Zara Spring tailoring is epitomised in this pink striped shirt. Pair with Bermuda shorts for a chic summer office outfit.

Red mesh ballet flats £35.99 at Zara I snapped up these red mesh ballet flats the moment I set eyes on them.

Strappy top with raised floral detail £15.99 at Zara The '90s are here to stay, and this lace and rose-adorned vest is proof. Pair with low-waisted satin skirts and baggy jeans for a modern take.

High-rise wide leg jeans £35.99 at Zara Speaking of baggy jeans, allow me to introduce you to my dream pair.

High heel strappy sandals £35.99 at Zara I adore the cross-strap detail on these classic red heels.

Linen blend pencil skirt £49.99 at Zara This printed linen pencil skirt feels like the spring addition every wardrobe needs. It's the perfect mix of formal and playful.

Rectangular tortoiseshell sunglasses £49.99 at Zara These tortoiseshell glasses feature classic frames with a fun wiggle design for a statement touch. I'm a fan.

Palm tree print scarf £22.99 at Zara This scarf is so versatile - wear it as a skirt, top, headscarf or beach cover-up.

Distressed effect stud sash belt £49.99 at Zara This stud-detail belt will add interest to the simplest outfit.