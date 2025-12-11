Some places soften your shoulders the moment you arrive, and South Lodge Hotel is one of them. Set across acres of Sussex countryside, it’s a property built around deep rest, connection and genuine joy. I explored the hotel, its celebrated spa, its dining offering and its newest addition, The Reeds: a collection of waterside lodges designed for total tranquillity. I left feeling clearer, calmer and genuinely reset. I'm already planning my return.

(Image credit: South Lodge Hotel)

Why Go?

If your idea of the perfect escape blends nature, great food, fantastic wine and a genuine sense of calm, South Lodge should sit high on your list. The drive into the grounds sets the tone: open fields, sweeping views and a main house that feels inviting. It’s the ideal backdrop for quality time, whether that’s a romantic weekend, a long-overdue catch-up with friends or a solo retreat designed to help you switch off properly.

Food is a central part of the experience, from divine dinners to bright, plant-based plates in the spa, and evenings naturally stretch late when paired with a glass of with glasses of Sussex sparkling wine made from the hotel’s own vines in partnership with Ridgeview. Combine that with a world-class spa and the privacy of The Reeds, and you have an escape that feels considered in every way.

(Image credit: South Lodge Hotel)

The Vibe

The vibe across the estate is immaculate. Warm lighting, beautiful interiors and a team who seem genuinely invested in your stay. Everyone I met had been part of the South Lodge family for years, and that consistency brings a rare ease to the experience.

Guests staying in The Reeds have the added touch of a dedicated WhatsApp concierge, who makes check-in a breeze and responds to requests instantly. It’s thoughtful without ever feeling intrusive, and it makes the stay feel truly tailored to you.

There’s a quiet integrity to the place, too, recognised with our Marie Claire Sustainability Award. The hotel’s gentle approach to luxury extends to the environment—from the way the grounds are cared for to the considered, low-impact choices woven throughout your stay.

The Rooms

The Reeds are one of the most spectacular places I’ve ever stayed in. Suspended over still water, each lodge feels like its own contemporary sanctuary. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the view, and the interiors lean towards soft, calming neutrals. It’s the kind of space you immediately exhale into.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's the subtle signs of luxury that really sold it for me. A chilled bottle of sparkling wine greeted me on arrival, alongside a fridge stocked with snacks that were replenished almost magically. Bath salts were placed beside a deep tub, and the Pelegrims x South Lodge shampoo and conditioner were a standout—beautifully scented and so effective (my hair hasn’t been this soft all year) that I stopped by the spa on my way out to take some home. A Dyson hairdryer, plush robes and curtains that glide open at the touch of a button added to the feeling of effortless comfort.

(Image credit: South Lodge Hotel)

The balcony quickly became my favourite spot. Overlooking peaceful, glassy water, it features an outdoor bathtub that makes sunrise feel cinematic. It’s a space designed for slowing down and one that’s surprisingly difficult to leave—the only things that could lure me away were the pull of the spa and, of course, dinner.

(Image credit: South Lodge Hotel)

Food & Drink

Dining at South Lodge elevates the stay even further. At The Pass, Head Chef Ben Wilkinson delivers a beautifully balanced tasting menu rooted in local and seasonal flavours.

Standout dishes included fried sourdough with beef tartare, a scallop-and-squash pairing that was delicate, and a silky celeriac and mushroom broth poured tableside by Ben himself. The day-boat turbot from Newhaven, cooked at 50 degrees until impossibly tender and served with an English sparkling wine sauce, was a highlight.

Over at Camellia, the menu is classic and crowd-pleasing, with beautifully executed meat and fish dishes, excellent service and generous portions. In the spa, the plant-based restaurant offers bright, fresh plates that feel exactly right between swims and saunas.

Wherever you dine, the hotel’s own wine from its Sussex vineyard is the standout—light, crisp and the perfect companion to a slow evening.

The Spa

South Lodge’s spa balances luxury with an authentic, grounding sense of calm. Outside, a heated vitality pool overlooks the countryside, while a wild-water plunge offers a refreshing jolt. The panoramic sauna has sweeping views, and the aromatic steam room wraps you in warmth and scent.

I spent hours here doing slow laps between the sauna, aromatic steam room and cold plunge. But the unexpected highlight was wild water swimming in the natural lake beside The Reeds. I’d heard of the benefits of cold-water immersion, and when asked on arrival if I wanted to book a supervised swim, I hesitated; then I noticed a copy of How to Wild Swim by Ella Foote left in my room. After reading a few pages, something shifted—I decided to take the plunge.

At 2 pm, I headed down to the water, joined by a husband and wife who swim there every day, which instantly made the whole thing feel more approachable. With the help of our lifeguard, I eased in, taking a float with me, and swam around the lake, seeing The Reeds from an entirely new angle. The shock of cold was exhilarating; the afterglow was even better. A hot chocolate afterwards, followed by a warm-up in the sauna, cemented it as one of the most memorable moments of the trip.

(Image credit: South Lodge Hotel)

The spa also offers a smaller natural cold-water pool for plunging between sauna sessions—less intense than the lake, but just as refreshing, and it became a popular rotation for guests jumping between cold plunge and sauna throughout the day.

What I loved most was the spaciousness. Even during busier moments, the spa never felt crowded. Time stretches naturally here—it’s surprisingly easy to lose an entire afternoon without thinking twice.

(Image credit: South Lodge Hotel)

The Treatment

The treatment I booked—the Fresh Leaf Fusion Face & Body Treatment—is inspired by the hotel’s vineyard and created in partnership with Pelegrims, a British skincare brand known for using grapevine extracts in its formulas. It already felt special before it began.

After a calming consultation and scent selection—I chose ginger, one of four essential-oil blends—I lay back on a heated bed that shifted through soft, therapeutic colours. I almost never fall asleep during treatments, but this one transported me. The techniques were soothing yet incredibly restorative, and the back facial left my skin clearer and smoother for days. It's genuinely the clearest my back has ever looked.

What elevates the experience is the way South Lodge and Pelegrims bring the vineyard quite literally into the treatment. The mask used across my back was made with hand-harvested vine leaves, and the therapist handed me a sachet of those same leaves to take home, to infuse in my bath over the next three days. It felt like carrying a small piece of the spa home with me—a continuation of the ritual rather than an ending.

When I got home, everyone commented on how glowy and relaxed I looked—the kind of visible softness that only comes from a treatment that truly works.

How to Book

A stay at The Reeds starts from £1000 per night, with two-bedroom lodges available for couples, families or small groups. Spa access — including supervised wild water swimming — is included in your stay. For the full experience, reserve a table for the tasting menu at The Pass. More details and seasonal packages are available on the South Lodge Hotel website, or by calling 01403 891711.