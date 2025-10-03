Now, if you're not a follower of the Chinese Zodiac, you may not know that 2025 is the year of the snake. And fashion, always the cultural commentator, has absolutely leaned into it in the best way it knows how: by flooding the Autumn/Winter 2025 runways with snake print pieces.
Take Marni’s greyscale snake-print trousers, jackets and skirts as just one chic example. Another? Zimmermann’s chocolate brown snake styles, this time with dresses, shirts and skirts in sheer silk organza—leaning into the more is more aesthetic the animal print is perfectly matched for. Then, there was dutch designer Duran Lantink, who give every kind of animal print from leopard to zebra its own moment in the spotlight—with snake, of course, receiving plenty of air time.
But, while snake print may immediately scream maximalist, there are ways to make it work within a more pared-back approach. As Khaite’s runway show proved, here it’s all about the accessories. Cue a plethora of snake print boots, snake midi skirts, bags and heels now available across a number of our favourite brands, both high-end and high-street.
So, whether it’s a statement-making snake look you’re leaning towards or a simple accent of a snake print accessory, below are the chicest python-inspired pieces to purchase right now. When using the runway as a key source of inspiration, the styling possibilities are endless.
Shop snake print
& Other Stories
Snake Pattern Leather Midi Skirt
Looking for an office-friendly take on the snake print trend? Consider this snake print leather pencil skirt your solution to chic workwear.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
These snake print knee-high boots will pair perfectly with a LBD or even pulled up over jeans.
ALAÏA
Le Click E/w Medium Snake-Effect Eel Shoulder Bag
If you don't already own an Alaïa bag, then it's sure to be quite high on your wishlist. This snake print version is certainly more striking than the classic black.