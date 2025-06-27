Skims x Roberto Cavalli is the Must-Have Swimwear Collab of the Summer
Ciao, bella!
Fashion collaborations are now so common, that it takes something truly standout to cut through the noise. Enter: Skims x Roberto Cavalli, the answer to your statement summer swimwear search—dropping online on 27th June. Think Skims' now-famous signature swimwear silhouettes, reimagined in three archival Cavalli prints: fagianella, light zebra, and tiger face. Each one is bold, eye-catching, and steeped in that unmistakable ‘Euro summer’ energy, channelling old-school Italian glamour.
Speaking of the collaboration, Kim Kardashian, co-founder and chief creative officer of Skims, says: "Unveiling such a luxurious collection with Roberto Cavalli is incredibly exciting. I’ve always admired the brand’s exotic prints and bold energy, and bringing that vision to life through Skims Swim allowed us to create something truly unexpected and elevated”.
Alongside mix-and-match bikinis and one-pieces, you’ll find chic kaftans, headscarves, sarongs, and a form-fitting ‘swim dress’—a midi style crafted from swimwear fabric (though we wouldn’t necessarily recommend taking a dip in it). And each piece is available in sizes XXS to 4X.
Unsurprisingly, since debuting the collection with a tongue-in-cheek, retro-inspired Italian holiday campaign—starring Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, and shot by Nadia Lee Cohen—it’s been gaining a lot of attention. So, we predict certain pieces will sell out fast. If you’ve got your heart set on something, we suggest heading to the checkout faster than you can say ciao.
