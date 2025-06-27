Skims x Roberto Cavalli is the Must-Have Swimwear Collab of the Summer

Fashion collaborations are now so common, that it takes something truly standout to cut through the noise. Enter: Skims x Roberto Cavalli, the answer to your statement summer swimwear search—dropping online on 27th June. Think Skims' now-famous signature swimwear silhouettes, reimagined in three archival Cavalli prints: fagianella, light zebra, and tiger face. Each one is bold, eye-catching, and steeped in that unmistakable ‘Euro summer’ energy, channelling old-school Italian glamour.

Speaking of the collaboration, Kim Kardashian, co-founder and chief creative officer of Skims, says: "Unveiling such a luxurious collection with Roberto Cavalli is incredibly exciting. I’ve always admired the brand’s exotic prints and bold energy, and bringing that vision to life through Skims Swim allowed us to create something truly unexpected and elevated”.

(Image credit: Skims)

Alongside mix-and-match bikinis and one-pieces, you’ll find chic kaftans, headscarves, sarongs, and a form-fitting ‘swim dress’—a midi style crafted from swimwear fabric (though we wouldn’t necessarily recommend taking a dip in it). And each piece is available in sizes XXS to 4X.

Unsurprisingly, since debuting the collection with a tongue-in-cheek, retro-inspired Italian holiday campaign—starring Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, and shot by Nadia Lee Cohen—it’s been gaining a lot of attention. So, we predict certain pieces will sell out fast. If you’ve got your heart set on something, we suggest heading to the checkout faster than you can say ciao.

Shop Skims x Roberto Cavalli

Skims x Roberto Cavalli The famous fagianella is perfect for those after a more delicate pattern, and this swim skirt only shows it off more. Skims x Roberto Cavalli While we wouldn't encourage anyone to actually swim in this swim dress, the body-hugging shape proves bodycon styles are absolutely back. Skims x Roberto Cavalli Whether shrugged over your swimwear or worn as a more daring evening dress, this sheer dress is sure to become a staple in any holiday wardrobe. Skims x Roberto Cavalli Headscarves are lining up to be a huge trend this summer, adding an extra detail to any outfit while protecting our heads from the sun. Skims x Roberto Cavalli The tiger face print is the most bold pattern in the line-up, perfect for those searching for eye-catching swimwear. Skims x Roberto Cavalli Pair this chiffon kaftan with any swimwear item from the collection for a statement-making look or opt for plain black to keep it classic. Skims x Roberto Cavalli Although this maxi kaftan has been designed to layer over swimwear, we'd be tempted add a slip and wear it out in the evenings. Skims x Roberto Cavalli For those who can't decide between a bikini or a one piece, this cut-out tiger print swimsuit is the perfect solution. Skims x Roberto Cavalli It's always handy to have a sarong nearby whenever you're on the beach or by the pool. This soft zebra print feels particularly elevated. Skims x Roberto Cavalli For fuller coverage swimwear, turn to a one piece.

