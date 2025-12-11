For years, every three weeks without fail, I would head to a nail salon for a gel removal and fresh manicure. I flip-flopped between chic spots where they served flat whites or glasses of champagne, to no-frills local places where you're farmed out one by one without so much as a hello. This repetitive routine took its toll on my nails; the removals weren't always gentle or caring, and my nail beds never got a break or a breath of fresh air.

It wasn't until I had two children that I could no longer keep up the habit, and my nails finally got the reset they so desperately needed.

I soon realised that my nails were flourishing with their newfound freedom. That's not to say that I didn't dabble with the occasional gel manicure, but I started relying heavily on regular polish. I developed a tried-and-tested technique and nailed the at-home manicure. I've dabbled with lots of different brands and formulas over the years—I know which ones give the most gel-like finish, which to avoid completely and which one will last the longest without chipping.

Lots of brands promise salon-worthy, long-lasting colour, but we're all too familiar with the fresh polish one day, chips the next day scenario. However, I do believe that I have found a nail varnish range that delivers. Townhouse is a salon that's been a favourite of mine since its flagship opened in 2018—its gel manicures are legendary—so it didn't really come as a shock to me that its new Flawless Polish range would impress me.

This 40 shade-strong collection, which has neutral nudes, classic reds and everything in between, is an extension of the expertise that the brand prides itself on. Designed to deliver a gel-like shine, it's vegan and cruelty-free and 21-free, which means you won't find any of the harsh chemicals that are often found in other traditional polishes. The elongated lid and rounded brush make application a doddle. The formula glides onto the nails for a precise finish, which is arguably what this salon is known for. “For me, polish should feel as luxurious as it looks," says Juanita Huber-Millet, Townhouse founder and creative director. "That glossy, refined finish is a Townhouse signature—modern, minimal, but always elevated."

As someone who relies solely on polish for her everyday nail looks, what's crucial to me is how hardy and long-wearing it is. Naturally, I put it to the test. On its first outing, I prepped my nails, as I always do, by buffing and filing, then applied two coats of colour. It lasted a full week, which in my experience is pretty good going for a manicure that I've done myself. What I found very interesting is that rather than chipping, the colour seemed to fade around the edges instead.

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

However, the brand promises a full 14 days when you add a layer of its Flawless Top Coat. I didn't actually have a sample for testing, but I have a plethora of brilliant top coats at home, so I applied one of those instead. What a joy it is to report that it very nearly almost got to the fortnight mark. After 12 days, my nails still looked good, there was slight feathering around the edges, and not every nail looked flawless, but it is without a doubt the longest an at-home manicure has lasted.

I'm completely thrilled with this new collection—it is a worthy swap for a gel manicure. The finish is glossy and expensive-looking, the shade range is extensive, so all of my colour desires are met, and most importantly, it lasts.