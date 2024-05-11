How to tackle this season's subtle maximalist trend

This season I'm breaking down all the major Spring/Summer 2024 fashion trends for you to make your shopping list easier. So far I've decoded the following movements: orange, purple, monochrome, cut-out details, embellished fashion and geometric trends.

Now my attention turns to the maximalist trend, but not as you know it. Think of it as a subtle nod to the OTT looks of seasons past. It's maximalism with a hint of Autumn/Winter 2023's wearable trend.

In practice, at Bottega Veneta and Molly Goddard, it looked like parts that aren't normally highlighted taking centre stage. Molly turned garments inside out, putting the spotlight on grosgrain strapping, internal zips and boning for a collection that was nothing if not feminine. At Bottega, Creative Director Matthieu Blazy delivered power shoulders and embellishments such as tassels.

Rokh's signature deconstructing styles included blazers, trench coats and dresses which highlighted hardware and accessories such as belts. And at JW Anderson, all anyone could talk about were the bomber jackets and trench coats which featured feathers literally bursting at the seams.



To make it work for you this season, keep the focus on a single piece to elevate your basics. Think a blazer with exaggerated shoulders, an embellished trench or top or even just a sweatshirt with XXL hardware. Here are a few fashion buys that might help you along the way.

Chain-Embellished Draped Knitted Dress £1,970 at Net-A-Porter A chain detail on the neckline stops this dress from veering into the boring territory.

Massimo Dutti, Cropped Blazer £149 at Massimo Dutti I love the exaggerated shoulders and statement button on this cropped blazer.

Zara, Organza Skirt With Combined Ruffles £69.99 atZara A beautifully frothy summer skirt that you can dress down with a white t-shirt and trainers.

COS, Draped Open-Back Blazer £125 at COS The definition of party at the back.

Zara, Draped Swimsuit With Tulle £35.99 at Zara Take inspiration from Molly Goddard's ode to underwear with this tulle swimsuit, which works well paired with a ladylike skirt.

D&G, Grosgrain-Trimmed Lace Bustier Top £825 at Net-A-Porter Even Dolce can do maximalism in a subtle way

Mango, Top With Double-Zip Seams £35.99 at Mango Note the exposed seams and the silver hardware.

Asv Triple Silk Georgette Long Dress £2,900 at Armani The perfect peach shade for summer, and I love the focus on the cut-outs and frills.

Arket, Fringe Straw Tote £57 at Arket Don't underestimate the transformative power of an accessory. This fringed XXL tote is perfect for summer, paired with a linen suit.

Mango, Asymmetrical Ruffle Dress £119.99 at Mango The power of a good ruffle. Pair it with T-bar shoes and an oversized blazer.

Molly Goddard, Clarice Top £490 at Molly Goddard The perfect example of the 'jeans with a nice top' trend.

Valentino, Feather-Trimmed Cotton Canvas Trench Coat £6,100 at MyTheresa A subtle take on the trend.

COS, Sheer Ruffle-Detail Blouse £115 at COS How to make the maximalist trend apply to your workwear wardrobe.

Alexander McQueen, Cropped Biker Jacket £3,490 at Alexander McQueen Bould shoulders, tick. Exaggerated hardware, tick. Statement hue, tick.

H&M, Lacing-Detail Corset Top £29.99 at H&M Note the spotlight on the eyelets and laces of this corset top.