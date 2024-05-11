How to tackle this season's subtle maximalist trend
This season I'm breaking down all the major Spring/Summer 2024 fashion trends for you to make your shopping list easier. So far I've decoded the following movements: orange, purple, monochrome, cut-out details, embellished fashion and geometric trends.
Now my attention turns to the maximalist trend, but not as you know it. Think of it as a subtle nod to the OTT looks of seasons past. It's maximalism with a hint of Autumn/Winter 2023's wearable trend.
In practice, at Bottega Veneta and Molly Goddard, it looked like parts that aren't normally highlighted taking centre stage. Molly turned garments inside out, putting the spotlight on grosgrain strapping, internal zips and boning for a collection that was nothing if not feminine. At Bottega, Creative Director Matthieu Blazy delivered power shoulders and embellishments such as tassels.
Rokh's signature deconstructing styles included blazers, trench coats and dresses which highlighted hardware and accessories such as belts. And at JW Anderson, all anyone could talk about were the bomber jackets and trench coats which featured feathers literally bursting at the seams.
To make it work for you this season, keep the focus on a single piece to elevate your basics. Think a blazer with exaggerated shoulders, an embellished trench or top or even just a sweatshirt with XXL hardware. Here are a few fashion buys that might help you along the way.
A chain detail on the neckline stops this dress from veering into the boring territory.
I love the exaggerated shoulders and statement button on this cropped blazer.
A beautifully frothy summer skirt that you can dress down with a white t-shirt and trainers.
Take inspiration from Molly Goddard's ode to underwear with this tulle swimsuit, which works well paired with a ladylike skirt.
The perfect peach shade for summer, and I love the focus on the cut-outs and frills.
Don't underestimate the transformative power of an accessory. This fringed XXL tote is perfect for summer, paired with a linen suit.
The power of a good ruffle. Pair it with T-bar shoes and an oversized blazer.
Bould shoulders, tick. Exaggerated hardware, tick. Statement hue, tick.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
A strong core doesn't just mean a toned stomach or visible abs - 10 benefits that'll boost all areas of your life
A strong core is the body's powerhouse.
By Anna Bartter
-
Dreaming of your next holiday? Postcard prints are the perfect way to embrace vacation style now
Styles good enough to write home about
By Jazzria Harris
-
Wedding guest hair is hard to get right—these are the 8 looks I recommend pulling inspiration from in 2024
Find lots of inspo here
By Tori Crowther