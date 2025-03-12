The celeb looks at Saint Laurent were on another level

Saint Laurent was the last designer to show at Paris Fashion Week yesterday evening — and what a turn out! It was like the Oscars of fashion month, with everyone from Hailey Bieber, Charli XCX and Kate Moss all attending the show.

Anthony Vaccarello has been creative director of the house since April 2016, succeeding Hedi Slimane. Last season he was inspired by the personal style of the label's founder, Yves Saint Laurent himself, and many of the stars arrived in the oversized suits and ties crafted in his honour. But this season there was a real focus on bright, vibrant colour, which many of the guests like Amelia Gray and Iris Law adopted.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oversized silhouettes, including 80s padded shoulders, dominated the collection. The bold colour palette also felt retro inspired, with deep purples, bright oranges and hot pinks running throughout.

Large gold earrings, leather gloves and pointed stiletto heels also added to the 80s vibes. This was accented by PVC-looking leopard and floral printed pieces as well as soft leather jackets.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However this was Saint Laurent, so there had to be some black — towards the end of the show there were nine, full skirted looks that leaned on the darker side, infused with tonal browns and greens. Lace trims and bow belts added a feminine edge.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Below are some of our favourite celeb looks from the show.

Best Saint Laurent Looks

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloë Sevigny

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charli XCX

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amelia Gray

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Iris Law

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Linda Evangelista

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carla Bruni

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amber Valletta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

(Image credit: Getty Images)