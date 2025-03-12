The celeb looks at Saint Laurent were on another level

Every it-girl was at the Paris Fashion Week show

Saint Laurent AW25 Celeb Looks
Saint Laurent was the last designer to show at Paris Fashion Week yesterday evening — and what a turn out! It was like the Oscars of fashion month, with everyone from Hailey Bieber, Charli XCX and Kate Moss all attending the show.

Anthony Vaccarello has been creative director of the house since April 2016, succeeding Hedi Slimane. Last season he was inspired by the personal style of the label's founder, Yves Saint Laurent himself, and many of the stars arrived in the oversized suits and ties crafted in his honour. But this season there was a real focus on bright, vibrant colour, which many of the guests like Amelia Gray and Iris Law adopted.

Saint Laurent AW25

Oversized silhouettes, including 80s padded shoulders, dominated the collection. The bold colour palette also felt retro inspired, with deep purples, bright oranges and hot pinks running throughout.

Large gold earrings, leather gloves and pointed stiletto heels also added to the 80s vibes. This was accented by PVC-looking leopard and floral printed pieces as well as soft leather jackets.

Saint Laurent AW25

However this was Saint Laurent, so there had to be some black — towards the end of the show there were nine, full skirted looks that leaned on the darker side, infused with tonal browns and greens. Lace trims and bow belts added a feminine edge.

Saint Laurent AW25

Below are some of our favourite celeb looks from the show.

Best Saint Laurent Looks

Kate Moss

Kate Moss Saint Laurent AW25

Chloë Sevigny

Chloe Sevigny Saint Laurent AW25

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Saint Laurent AW25

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Saint Laurent AW25

Charli XCX

Charli XCX Saint Laurent AW25

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana Saint Laurent AW25

Zoë Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz Saint Laurent AW25

Amelia Gray

Amelia Gray Saint Laurent AW25

Iris Law

Iris Law Saint Laurent AW25

Linda Evangelista

Linda Evangelista Saint Laurent AW25

Carla Bruni

Carla Bruni Saint Laurent AW25

Amber Valletta

Amber Valletta Saint Laurent AW25

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu 

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Saint Laurent AW25

