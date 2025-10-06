Staying warm while looking polished can be a challenge— which is why finding elevated accessories that are both stylish and functional is essential. Luckily, the fashion gods have listened, and delivered one of Autumn/Winter 2025’s biggest accessory trends: faux fur.

Leading the charge? None other than Chloé, Dior, Miu Miu, and Simone Rocha, to name a few. From handbags and hats to scarves, shoes, and even bag charms — the faux fur craze appeared on the runway in every variation imaginable. Yes, there were even giant snuggle bunnies at Fendi.

Miu Miu, Simone Rocha, Chloé- Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the street style front, celebrities, editors, and influencers are eagerly embracing the trend as the days grow colder. Think suede jackets paired with faux fur scarves, or leather jackets and skirts styled with faux fur handbags — instantly elevating even the simplest looks.

Offering plenty of styling options, this tactile accessory brings a touch of ’80s-inspired maximalism without being over powering. It’s especially ideal for those opting out of a full faux fur coat — an entry-level alternative that’s just as playful and cosy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The outerwear add-on you didn’t know you needed, faux fur accessories are this season’s most tactile investment. Scroll on for our curated edit of the best.