Faux Fur Accessories: The Finishing Touch Designers Are Championing This Season
Tactile, cosy and statement in equal measure
Staying warm while looking polished can be a challenge— which is why finding elevated accessories that are both stylish and functional is essential. Luckily, the fashion gods have listened, and delivered one of Autumn/Winter 2025’s biggest accessory trends: faux fur.
Leading the charge? None other than Chloé, Dior, Miu Miu, and Simone Rocha, to name a few. From handbags and hats to scarves, shoes, and even bag charms — the faux fur craze appeared on the runway in every variation imaginable. Yes, there were even giant snuggle bunnies at Fendi.
On the street style front, celebrities, editors, and influencers are eagerly embracing the trend as the days grow colder. Think suede jackets paired with faux fur scarves, or leather jackets and skirts styled with faux fur handbags — instantly elevating even the simplest looks.
Offering plenty of styling options, this tactile accessory brings a touch of ’80s-inspired maximalism without being over powering. It’s especially ideal for those opting out of a full faux fur coat — an entry-level alternative that’s just as playful and cosy.
The outerwear add-on you didn’t know you needed, faux fur accessories are this season’s most tactile investment. Scroll on for our curated edit of the best.
Shop Faux Fur Accessories
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.