Every legacy fashion house has its trademark—the calling card that transcends seasons, trends and even decades—but few are as universally recognised, or instantly legible, as Louis Vuitton’s Monogram. First introduced in 1896 by Georges Vuitton as a tribute to his father Louis, the LV motif is one of the most famous luxury signals across the globe. And now, 130 years on, the house is marking the milestone in suitably celebratory fashion, unveiling a collector-pleasing capsule that revisits some of its most iconic Monogram silhouettes.

Think of it as a greatest-hits edit, reimagined in a brand-new Monogram canvas, re-created using the pochoir technique—and it launches today. The Speedy—arguably the most famous Monogram bag of them all—was inspired by the speed and efficiency of modern travel and has been reworked in rose pivoine and vert jade hues. Designed by Gaston-Louis Vuitton, it remains one of the most sought-after handbags, celebrated for its effortless elegance, easy arm carry, and ability to fold flat with ease.

Each piece is stamped with a unique commemorative label, created especially for the anniversary, marking this edition—and the collection—as a true moment in Louis Vuitton history.

Part of what makes the LV Monogram so enduring is its uncanny ability to double as a cultural timestamp. Ask someone which celebrity first comes to mind when they think of a Monogram bag and you can probably guess their age, or at least their interest in fashion history.

Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy? You’re firmly in 1960s territory. Mariah Carey, Kate Moss and Madonna point to peak 90s glamour. And then there’s the unabashed logomania of the 00s, worn proudly by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie—especially during the Takashi Murakami era, when the Monogram was injected with colour that saw a revival only last year.

Yet, despite its deep roots in heritage, the print has never felt stuck in the past. Today, it’s Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Elle Fanning and Mary-Kate Olsen flying the Monogram flag, alongside Men's Creative Director Pharrell Williams himself.

Between them, they own the full roster of house icons: the Keepall, also launched in 1930, designed with travel in mind; the Alma, inspired by Parisian architecture and introduced in 1992; the modern-day Neverfull, a contemporary classic in its own right and the Speedy, created in 1930 and now a certified Y2K staple. All of which feature in the new capsule collection.

What unites every LV monogram style is their instant recognisability. And with nostalgia, craftsmanship and collectability all converging in this anniversary capsule, it’s hard to imagine it not resonating with luxury fashion fans old and new. Here’s to the next 130 years.

