I've kept my go-to vintage shops a secret for years, but now is the time to share – behold, the 56 best online vintage stores

I don't like vintage shopping – I love it. It's the thrill of the hunt that gets my dopamine receptors twitching; there's nothing quite like the feeling of tracking down a pristine, pre-loved Louis Vuitton bag or the perfect pair of oversized earrings from the '80s.

Over the years, I have accumulated a list of the best online vintage shops and sellers, each specialising in various eras and ephemera. Whether you're looking for a 1920s slip or Y2K Gucci, I know the people who can make it happen.

My meticulously curated directory has remained under lock and key... until now. Yes, dear readers, I am sharing my secrets. Happy shopping – and don't tell too many of your friends.

Best for... 1910s-1940s heirlooms

Lucky Charm Vintage This is my go-to Etsy shop for everything from antique corset covers to beautiful 1930s evening dresses. Lucky Charm's owner Isabella launders each and every treasure before sending it to its new owner.

Adored Closet Getting married and want a beautiful, antique wedding gown? Adored Closet is the place for you. There are plenty of non-bridal options too; think pastel-hued slips, which I love to style with ballet flats and layered jewellery.

Vintage Violet's Attic Violet worked in couture before setting up her vintage store. An avid collector herself, the pieces she curates always have something interesting to say, whether that's an Edwardian wristlet bag or 1920s kimono.

Sally Hoban Sally Hoban's clothes and accessories have appeared in Downton Abbey, Peaky Blinders and more. Think antique lace blouses, '20s chiffon dresses and '60s beach pyjamas.

Anthea's Attic Anthea's curation of antique French underwear and workwear is unmatched. I adore the cotton night dresses – perfect for balmy summer days, with fisherman sandals and a basket bag.

Jessica Monroe What do a 19th century sash, a 2003 Ralph Lauren corset and a 1930s nightgown all have in common? They can all be found at Jessica Monroe's jaw-dropping online shop. Be still my beating heart.

A Moderne Vintage If you're a fan of antique lace (who isn't?), you going to love A Moderne Vintage. These are rare heirloom pieces that, being well over a century old, have many stories to tell.

Devore Vintage If I could dress entirely in Devore Vintage, I would. The online shop is a pleasure to browse, with beautiful photos accompanying each item. There are pretty bed jackets and wafty chiffon dresses and it's just all extremely dreamy.

Eveliina Vintage Eveliina Vintage is home to some of the most heavenly slip dresses I've ever laid eyes on – in every colour you can imagine. The shop is based in the US but offers UK shipping – just watch out for import duties.

Best for... 1950s-1980s finds

Luxury

Vic and Bertie Vintage A virtual trip to Vic and Bertie is like taking a stroll down the Kings Road in the 1960s. If you collect Biba, you're in for a treat – there are all sorts of rare finds.

Bumbelina Bumbelina's wonderfully styled pieces never fail to catch my eye. From rare Ossie Clark gowns to Jean Varon maxis, this is a collector's dream. You can find Bumbelina at various vintage fairs, but if you're interested in making a purchase online, DM her on Instagram.

Darling + Vintage Cassie hand picks every piece of vintage you see on Darling + Vintage, mending and laundering (and styling) each item to perfection. I currently have my eye on tomato-red two-piece.

Chelsea Von Mach I've yet to take a trip to Chelsea Von Mach's LA boutique, The Store, but I get my fix via her online shop, which offers UK shipping. Here, you can find everything from '60s Bill Blass to '70s YSL. Be sure to follow Chelsea on Instagram; her styling ideas are second to none.

Hope and Harlequin From '60s party frocks to '70s prairie dresses, every piece in Hope and Harlequin's Etsy shop is super special. The prices are really competitive, too.

Madame E Vintage Shop for heirlooms at Madame E Vintage, whose expert curation includes designers from across the decades. Spot Ossie Clark maxis, pristine '50s tulip dresses, and so much more.

MushroomAndRabbit If you favour a bohemian aesthetic, then MushroomAndRabbit is for you. The Etsy shop has an unrivalled collection of 1970s block-print dresses and kaftans.

Madame Popoff Jean Varon, Laura Ashley, Biba... you can find so many vintage designer treasures at the excellently named Madame Popoff. I'm currently coveting a pair of '60s cocktail shoes.

Liz Eggleston I check Liz Eggleston's Etsy shop regularly – the specialist dealer, collector and historian unearths some of the dreamiest mid-century vintage, ever.

Affordable

Mary's Vintage A disproportionate amount of my wardrobe comes from Mary's Vintage. Founder Rachel has an eye for dream dresses, from '70s sundresses to Laura Ashley heirlooms.

Lady Boo Salutes You Love vibrant colour and eye-catching prints? Look no further than Lady Boo Salutes You. Some of my current favourites? An apple-print housecoat and a hot-pink, power-shoulder blouse.

Top of the Town Vintage Top of the Town Vintage was dreamt up by one of my favourite content creators, Sophia Rosemary, and the curation echoes her '60s and '70s-tinged style.

Sapphire & Sixpence '70s angel-sleeved maxis and '60s shifts abound at Sapphire & Sixpence. Founder Laura has an affinity for colour and print – a girl after my own heart.

Desdemona Vintage I love the quirky curation at Desdemona Vintage, where I find everything from Laura Ashley smocks to '50s cigar box bags. The accessories are just as good as the clothes.

Retro Rehab For well-priced, handpicked vintage, I always head to Retro Rehab. Each piece is sourced locally, around the North West of England.

Friday Vintage Club Friday Vintage Club's themed drops always catch my attention. The latest collection is named 'Swedish Solstice' and features folk dresses, embroidered blouses and cotton jumpsuits.

Peony Vintage Freelance stylist Georgie has impeccable taste, reflected in the pieces she curates for Peony Vintage. I recently snapped up a tangerine suit, which I plan to wear with Mary Janes and tomato-red lipstick.

Reloved Studio Reloved Studio has a romantic aesthetic that never feels costumey. Founder Becky prides herself on offering timeless, sustainable fashion with inclusive sizing.

Florence May Vintage Florence May Vintage describes itself as 'joyful vintage clothing and homewares from the 1910s to the 1990s' and I couldn't agree more. I find the '70s prairie dresses particularly joy-inducing.

The Wilde Shop The Wilde Shop has a bricks-and-mortar store in Copenhagen, but you can also shop online. The curation is effortlessly cool, mixing unlabelled vintage with designer finds.

Cordial Vintage I want to be a Cordial Vintage girl, draped in a nut-coloured, '60s corduroy cape and a chocolate-brown, '80s blouse. The merchandising makes me extremely happy.

Porcelain & Red Founder Danielle started her fashion journey as a womenswear designer but I'm so glad she made the move into selling vintage, because Porcelain & Red is one of my favourites for pristine, vibrant dresses that no one else has.

Soh Vintage I own several pairs of statement earrings from Soh Vintage. They are my go-to for vintage jewellery, with each and every piece arriving perfectly packaged and in pristine condition.

Small But Deadly I can't stop thinking about a vintage charm bracelet from Small But Deadly – if you buy it, share it and tag me so I can live vicariously through you. This eBay shop has some of the coolest vintage jewels I've seen.

Jukebox Jewels Jukebox Jewels have an incredible selection of '60s and '70s watches. I bought a '60s timepiece from them last year and am now considering one of the heart-faced designs.

Best for... '90s-Y2K fashion

Luxury

Cheree Cheree My vintage wish list contains a lot of things from Cheree Cheree, including several pairs of '90s Prada shoes and a tasselled Armani evening bag.

Retold Retold epitomises chic, minimalist style, with their carefully curated drops of designer finds from across the decades – but particularly the '90s.

Shrimpton Couture A list of the very best vintage sellers wouldn't be complete without mentioned the legendary Shrimpton Couture. 'People always laugh when I tell them all the success I have had in my life was born out of the need to have a closet full of Yves Saint Laurent and Dior, sprinkled in amongst pristine Ossie Clarks and a row of beaded silk flapper dresses,' says founder, Cherie Balch.

Baraboux Sometimes I scroll Baraboux and pretend it's my own wardrobe. In this fantasy, I own a pair of feathered slingbacks from Yves Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer '2001 collection, a Gucci S/S 2003 embroidered skirt, and a sheer dress from Ann Demeulemeester's Autumn/Winter 2002 show.

Vival Studios I don't really want to share Vival Studios because the selection is just too good. As I'm feeling benevolent, I want you to know about the £125 Prada square-toe heels and the £110 Dolce & Gabbana lace corset top.

Ramonas When I feel uninspired, I head to Ramonas; founder Abbey Ramona Looker's styling and curation is just out of this world. She also has an enviable Margiela Tabi collection, some of which occasionally finds its way into her wonderful shop.

Fabrice Tuesta I first found Fabrice at Haynes Lane Market, a vintage arcade in Crystal Palace, where he sells some of his treasures. His eBay shop has everything from '90s Issey Miyake to rare, vintage costume jewellery from the '80s.

Affordable

Jesse & Iris If you're looking for vintage Levi's jeans and great tees, head to Jesse & Iris – the brainchild of a former fashion buyer.

Kara Kroa Kara Kroa is my favourite place to find '90s blouses, flippy skirts and slinky dresses. I'm currently coveting a pair of '00s bloomers, which I plan to wear beneath micro-mini dresses.

Syntale Vintage I've long been obsessed with Sara Louise Thomas's style, so when she launched her new online vintage shop, Syntale, I was thrilled. Carrie Bradshaw would definitely approve of the spaghetti-strap camis, chiffon dresses and vintage slips.

Depop You can find pre-loved and vintage pieces from multiple eras on Depop, but I like to head there when I'm in the mood for a Y2K moment. There are luxury options but I like to stick to label-less or obsolete brands from the '90s and '00s. And as always with multi-seller platforms, saved searches and sellers are key to shopping success.

Best for... pre-loved

Tresor Vintage Tresor Vintage has a seriously covetable bag collection, including pieces from the likes of Chanel, Hermès, and Fendi.

Sellier Knightsbridge If you're in the market for an Hermès Birkin or Kelly, Sellier Knightsbridge has got the goods – plus a whole host of rare and covetable bags from the best luxury brands – all expertly authenticated for peace of mind.

Farfetch Pre-Owned Farfetch's Pre-Owned selection spans vintage and pre-loved ready-to-wear, bags, jewellery and watches – all in pristine collection. There are also some dream collector's pieces, like Chanel's 2014 shopping basket.

Reluxe Founded by renowned stylist Clare Richardson, Reluxe has an impeccably curated offering of pre-loved luxury finds. The prices are extremely competitive too. £130 for a Miu Miu blazer? Don't mind if I do.

Break Archive You've got to be quick on the mark when perusing Break Archive – bags tend to sell out within minutes of dropping. To be in with the chance of snapping up a rare Chanel flap or '00s Balenciaga City, follow @break.archive and enable notifications.

The Vintage Bar The Vintage Bar is a Copenhagen-based resale platform, where fashion lovers can sell their pre-loved designer pieces.

Vestiaire Collective Vestiaire Collective needs no introduction. Founded in 2009, the platform gives luxury a second life with buyers and sellers from around the world. Whether you're looking for a '90s Louis Vuitton Speedy or a pre-loved Khaite dress, Vestiaire has it all.

One Scoop Store You can always find a treasure (or five) at One Scoop Store. The shop has a well-priced selection of vintage gems and pre-loved high street finds.

Vintage Inclined Set your alarms for 8pm every Sunday; that's when Vintage Inclined restocks. I'm currently eyeing up a tasselled suede jacket, that will look excellent with jeans and a band tee.

eBay In terms of vintage and pre-loved, eBay has it all. With its authentication guarantee service, it's a great place to invest in pre-loved luxury, while a deep dive can unearth all kinds of rare vintage and antique clothing, from the early 20th century to now. I recommend setting up saved searches (be it a specific item or a general trend or aesthetic), with alerts.

Vinted If you thought Vinted was reserved solely for pre-loved high street pieces, you'd be mistaken. The platform is a treasure trove for designer finds on a budget – I've found Chanel ballet flats, Manolo Blahnik Mary Janes and 'Old Céline' ready-to-wear, amongst other gems. There's also a whole lot of true vintage, though it tends to be 1960s onwards.