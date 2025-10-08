Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary is set for release this week. The three part series, simply titled Victoria Beckham, promises an intimate glimpse into her life and work - from the early days of her career as a Spice Girl, to her global success as a fashion designer.

Back in 2023, David Beckham's own four-part series, Beckham, was an overnight hit with a staggering 3.8 million UK viewers in its first week. While it largely followed the ups and downs of his legendary football career, Victoria's fun and candid interviews quickly went viral.

During an interview on The Today Show earlier this year, David explained that he actually convinced Victoria to film her own documentary after seeing how well-loved she was in his. He said: "In my opinion, she was the star of mine. So I just thought, 'This is the opportunity.' She’s been working on her brand for the last 18 years. She’s unbelievably hard working, and no one gets to see that. So I convinced her to let people actually see what she does every day and what goes into her business. She’s a very clever and hard-working lady, so I want people to see that."

Here's everything we can expect from the Victoria Beckham documentary.

The three part docu-series, titled Victoria Beckham, is set to land on Netflix tomorrow, Thursday 9th October 2025. For viewers in the UK, it is expected to be available to view from 8am GMT.

What is Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary about?

Victoria Beckham | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The docu-series will follow Victoria's evolving career, from iconic pop star to well-respected fashion designer, and will also include interviews from family and friends - including her husband, David.

On what viewers can expect, Netflix writes: "From the spotlight of global pop superstardom to the cutting-edge ateliers where high fashion takes shape, Victoria Beckham has always been more than meets the eye. Her journey from a determined young girl in England with her sights set on the world’s biggest stages to an international icon has been defined by ambition, reinvention, and an unwavering commitment to style."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It continues that the documentary will be "an intimate look at her multifaceted life and career", and will cover her success, relationship and "relentless work to establish herself in the cutthroat world of haute couture". It was directed by Nadia Hallgren, the Emmy-nominated filmmaker behind the Michelle Obama documentary, Becoming.

Will Victoria Beckham discuss the rumoured fallout with Brooklyn?

Speculation of a family "feud" started in May this year when Brooklyn skipped David's 50th birthday party. In the months that followed, the couple's two younger sons, Romeo and Cruz, reportedly "blocked" Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola on social media, while Victoria and David are said to be "heartbroken" by the distance between them and their eldest child.

Although it's unclear whether or not Victoria will address the rumoured fallout directly, she did discuss difficult family dynamics a new interview with The Times on Sunday. While sharing her thoughts on the Oasis reunion and the Gallagher brother's famous feud, Victoria said: "I just think their mum must be so happy... It must have been really tough on the mum, the boys not talking for all those years. And I just think as a mum, that must be … she must feel so happy to see her boys getting on."

Brooklyn addressed the speculation for the first time last month. During an appearance at the Ryder Cup, he told the Daily Mail: "There's always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing. We just keep our heads down and work, and we're happy." In this rare statement, he added: "Everyone is always going to say rubbish".

How can I watch the Victoria Beckham documentary?

For those with a Netflix subscription, the series will be available to view from 8am GMT on Thursday 9th October 2025. You can sign up for a Netflix account here, and the streaming platform offers several plans, starting from £5.99 per month.