Brooklyn Beckham Has Addressed the Rumoured Family Feud for the First Time

2025 has seen rumours of a Beckham - Peltz Beckham feud dominate the headlines, with Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola appearing to distance themselves from the rest of the family.

This first came to light on social media, with Brooklyn choosing not to mark his family's birthdays in public - a long-standing Beckham tradition. And in the months since, the 26-year-old and his wife were noticeably absent from several major occasions - David Beckham's 50th birthday and Knighthood celebrations to name a few.

Most recently, Victoria, David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper were not present at Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal in August, three years after their original wedding. And while both parties have remained tight-lipped about the ongoing rumours, these absences have sparked a media storm.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, Brooklyn officially weighed in on the situation, publicly addressing the fallout speculation for the first time.

"There's always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife," Peltz Beckham told the Daily Mail during his recent appearance at the Ryder Cup.

"Me and her, we just do our thing. We just keep our heads down and work, and we're happy," his rare statement continued. And making it clear that he is unaffected by online speculation, he added: "Everyone is always going to say rubbish".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This comes amid the news that the Peltz Beckhams will not be appearing in Victoria Beckham's upcoming Netflix documentary, set for release next month, with the couple reportedly not involved in filming.

However, it has been emphasised that the rumoured fallout is not the sole reason behind their absence, with siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper barely featuring either.

"The children hardly feature," sources explained via The Sun. "It’s simply not a case of Brooklyn and Nicola being cut, as they weren’t in it to start with. This is very much a project focussing on Victoria’s transaction from pop star to businesswoman and designer."

We will continue to update this story.