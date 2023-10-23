Rebecca Loos criticises David Beckham for 'playing the victim' in his documentary
"He is indirectly suggesting that I’m the one who has made Victoria suffer."
Since the Beckham documentary landed on Netflix earlier this month, clips of David and Victoria Beckham have been circulating online - from their distinctive noughties fashion (ahem, purple wedding suits) to the footage of David cooking a single mushroom.
While the series documents David's rise to the top as one of the most famous football players in the world, it also offers insight into his relationship with Victoria and how the couple have weathered a number of storms over the years, from living abroad to those infamous affair allegations.
Although no names are mentioned in the documentary, Rebecca Loos - David's personal assistant during his time in Spain playing for Real Madrid - claimed that she had an affair with him in 2004. At the time, he released a statement calling the accusations 'ludicrous', and in the new series Victoria discusses how the infidelity allegations impacted their marriage.
David also talks about the affect it had on his wife, saying: "There were some horrible stories that were difficult to, erm, deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage. I don’t know. I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty.
"To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we’re fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it’s our private life."
Now, former Dutch model Loos - who currently lives in Norway with her husband and two children - has spoken about the way it was dealt with in Beckham, and has called for David to 'take responsibility' instead of 'portraying himself as the victim'.
She told MailOnline: "He can say whatever he likes of course, and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories. He is indirectly suggesting that I’m the one who has made Victoria suffer."
Adding that 'he's the one that's caused the suffering', she continued: "That bothered me.... He could have simply said that this was a tough time and I don’t want to talk about it. If you don’t want to take responsibility for things because of your family and your children that’s absolutely fine.
"But he specifically made it look like… my fault, that he had nothing to do with this."
Beckham is available to stream on Netflix now.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
As a beauty editor I road test countless mascaras for a living and this is the only one I have ever bought on repeat
The best I've ever used
By Katie Thomas
-
All the most stylish celebs can’t stop wearing this colour top-to-toe
Red alert, red alert
By Jazzria Harris
-
I'm a beauty editor who just had a baby and I'm making my return to retinol with this affordable and effective night cream
Taking it one day at a time
By Katie Thomas
-
David and Victoria's wedding speech included a lewd Spice Girls joke
A snippet was shared in their new docu-series
By Lauren Hughes
-
The real meaning behind Harper Beckham’s name
Did you know this?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Victoria Beckham opens up about David affair allegations for the first time
"It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
David Beckham comments on keeping relationship with Victoria secret in early days
Imagine a time when these two weren't the most famous couple around
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Victoria Beckham pays sweet tribute to David Beckham on his birthday
Happy Birthday Becks!
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Victoria and David Beckham set up emergency fund with UNICEF to support Ukraine
Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on 24 February
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
7 lovely things that David and Victoria Beckham have said about each other
Oh these two.
By Caroline Leaper
-
Good Thing Of The Day: David Beckham’s Gym Work Out Video
…Because it’s sort of raining. Because it’s a slow(ish) news day. Because it’s… a Wednesday?
By Caroline Leaper