Rebecca Loos criticises David Beckham for 'playing the victim' in his documentary

Since the Beckham documentary landed on Netflix earlier this month, clips of David and Victoria Beckham have been circulating online - from their distinctive noughties fashion (ahem, purple wedding suits) to the footage of David cooking a single mushroom.

While the series documents David's rise to the top as one of the most famous football players in the world, it also offers insight into his relationship with Victoria and how the couple have weathered a number of storms over the years, from living abroad to those infamous affair allegations.

Although no names are mentioned in the documentary, Rebecca Loos - David's personal assistant during his time in Spain playing for Real Madrid - claimed that she had an affair with him in 2004. At the time, he released a statement calling the accusations 'ludicrous', and in the new series Victoria discusses how the infidelity allegations impacted their marriage.

David also talks about the affect it had on his wife, saying: "There were some horrible stories that were difficult to, erm, deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage. I don’t know. I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty.

"To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we’re fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it’s our private life."

Now, former Dutch model Loos - who currently lives in Norway with her husband and two children - has spoken about the way it was dealt with in Beckham, and has called for David to 'take responsibility' instead of 'portraying himself as the victim'.

She told MailOnline: "He can say whatever he likes of course, and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories. He is indirectly suggesting that I’m the one who has made Victoria suffer."

Adding that 'he's the one that's caused the suffering', she continued: "That bothered me.... He could have simply said that this was a tough time and I don’t want to talk about it. If you don’t want to take responsibility for things because of your family and your children that’s absolutely fine.

"But he specifically made it look like… my fault, that he had nothing to do with this."

Beckham is available to stream on Netflix now.