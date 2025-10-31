Victoria Beckham Has Opened Up About Being a ‘Girl’s Girl’ Amid Reports of the Family Feud

Victoria Beckham has been front and centre, with her highly-anticipated Netflix documentary officially released this month. And from the success of the three part Netflix series to her Spice Girls fame, the 51-year-old has been making non-stop headlines.

It is her personal life that has been making the most news however, with rumours of a fallout between Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham and the rest of the Beckham family.

Reports of a feud first came to light on social media, with Brooklyn and Nicola appearing to distance themselves from the Beckham family. And most recently, Victoria, David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper were not present at Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal this summer, three years after their original wedding.

This week, amid reports of the ongoing feud, Victoria Beckham opened up about female friendship during a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's radio show on SiriusXM.

And while calling herself a "girl's girl", the 51-year-old explained that it's rare for her not to get along with other women.

"I'm a girl's girl. I mean you've got to be a real arsehole for me to not get on with you if you're a woman," the 51-year-old explained in the recent interview about her WAG days. "Because I love, I love women, you know, and that's part of the reason why I do what I do with fashion and beauty. I want to empower women. And I want to share my tips and tricks with women."

Her comments have since gone viral, particularly due to their timing, coming amid the ongoing rumours of a family rift. However, Victoria Beckham has not spoken publicly about the rumours.

"There's always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife," Brooklyn Peltz Beckham told the Daily Mail earlier this year, addressing the fallout speculation for the first time.

"Me and her, we just do our thing. We just keep our heads down and work, and we're happy," he added. "Everyone is always going to say rubbish".

We will continue to update this story.