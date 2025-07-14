The Beckham Family ‘Feud’ Has Just Taken Another Surprising Turn

For months now, speculation has been mounting about a Beckham family 'feud'. Tensions appeared to be escalating between Victoria and David and their eldest son, Brooklyn, when he didn't attend the former footballer's 50th birthday back in May. In the weeks that followed, it was reported that the Beckhams were 'heartbroken' over their fractured relationship with Brooklyn, and while the cause of the rumoured rift is unknown, the 26 year old took to social media to declare that he will "always choose" his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Back in May, a source told Us Weekly that Brooklyn and Nicola "have not been in touch" with David and Victoria, claiming that there "hasn’t been any sort of resolution from either side". In June, Victoria tried to squash family feud speculation with a Father's Day post calling David "the best daddy there is" alongside photos and videos of the family, including personal snaps of David and Brooklyn together.

However, things appear to be escalating once more as Brooklyn's younger brothers, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, have now been brought into the fray. Fans noticed that Brooklyn was no longer following his siblings on Instagram, and despite assumptions that he had unfollowed his brothers, a source close to him claimed that he "had no idea about any of this until he read about it online". They told The Sun: "It's possible Romeo and Cruz blocked them, which would make it appear as no longer following the brothers. They certainly didn't unfollow them or block them - they're as confused as anyone else. The first they heard about it was when it was being reported on."

Although it hasn't been confirmed, Romeo took to his Instagram stories shortly after the Beckhams' following lists made headlines and shared a screenshot of Justin Bieber's song, Walking Away, alongside a simple caption stating: "Yup."

Another source told the publication: "Blocking or unfollowing someone on Instagram is like the Gen Z version of World War Three. It’s a sad new low. But the truth is, Brooklyn has cut out his parents David and Victoria from his life and it’s the same with Romeo and Cruz. Even when the family have reached out to Brooklyn they have been ignored. He’s not had contact for months and it feels clear to them that he doesn’t want to make amends."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors