Victoria Beckham Gets Candid About Changing Family Dynamics Amid Brooklyn ‘Feud’ Speculation

In her recent Netflix docu-series, Victoria Beckham gave viewers the chance to see what life is like as the matriarch of one of the most famous families in the world. Charting her rise to pop superstardom with the Spice Girls before becoming one of the most respected designers in the fashion industry, Victoria spoke openly about her career, her family and her marriage to former England Captain, David Beckham.

And while she largely avoided discussing speculation of a fallout with her eldest child, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola, Victoria has since opened up about 'changing' dynamics within the famous family. During her first ever podcast appearance on Call Her Daddy, released today, Victoria spoke to host Alex Cooper about her life off-camera.

When asked how she allows her four children - Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14 - to make their own decisions, Victoria said: "I mean, we're such a close family. You know, communication is key and we always let them know that anything they want to talk about, this is a safe forum. That's really important. But they've got to go on their on their journeys themselves."

Cooper also asked Victoria how she and David are able to adapt to changing dynamics within the family, to which she replied: "Again, it's just about communicating. We've always been that way with the kids. And I'm excited for them, they're all very different. They all like to do different things."

Rumours of a Beckham family fallout have been mounting this year, with Brooklyn's absence from David's 50th birthday first sparking speculation. In the months that have followed, Romeo and Cruz have 'unfollowed' their older brother, and Brooklyn and Nicola went on to renew their wedding vows in a lavish ceremony hosted at Nicola's father's home in Westchester, New York. The Beckhams did not attend.

During their interview, Victoria also discussed the ongoing conversation around nepo babies, stating: "We're constantly calling the children of famous parents nepo babies. Give the kids a chance, it's not their fault, you know. I think, just give the kids a chance. And our kids are genuinely all really good, sweet, kind human beings. You know, being kind is so important, hard-working. They don't expect anything to just happen."

Victoria Beckham's interview on Call Her Daddy is available to listen to now.