Princess Kate’s Former Aide Has Spoken Out About the ‘Frustrating’ Part of Her Royal Position

Natasha Archer, former aide to the Princess of Wales, has opened up about her royal role, describing it as "an extraordinary privilege", and noting the "frustrating" part of the job.

"I often get referred to as a stylist, and it's quite frustrating," Archer explained to The Telegraph. "There are a lot of other things that came with my role and with what I'm offering now with my consultancy. I'm not a traditional stylist, I'm looking at everything."

Archer worked with the future King and Queen for 15 years, leaving her royal role in 2025.

It was announced last year that the Prince and Princess of Wales' executive personal assistant, Natasha Archer, would be stepping down from her role after 15 years to establish her own private consultancy.

The former aide, known by Tash, started working for the royal couple in 2010, going on to play a major role behind closed doors.

However, she became most known for her fashion influence, with Archer credited for styling the Princess of Wales and helping her to choose her outfits.

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This is something Archer opened up about in a rare interview with The Telegraph this week. And while she stressed what an "extraordinary privilege" it was to work for the royal couple, as "a diary-setter and a project manager, a sounding board and a confidante," she did note the frustration of the public reducing her role to that of stylist.

"I often get referred to as a stylist, and it's quite frustrating," Archer explained to The Telegraph. "There are a lot of other things that came with my role and with what I'm offering now with my consultancy.

"I'm not a traditional stylist," she added. "I'm looking at everything. Even admin support. I feel like it's a unique talent that I can bring to specific people."

Archer was reportedly "discreet" when talking about the Prince and Princess of Wales, stating "I've built up my reputation on such discretion."

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"I've made incredible friendships there and I look back on my memories totally fondly and I just feel really grateful to have had that opportunity," she recalled.

"I learnt so much from the people I was working for. It's planning, it's being ready, it's offering an unwavering level of support to who you are working with. And my work has definitely evolved now, but my standards remain the same."

We will continue to update this story.